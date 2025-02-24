Inside, Mitsubishi swapped out the old touchscreen for a larger 12.3-inch display that now comes standard on every trim level. Ventilated front seats are now an option in the front row, as are a rearview mirror camera and LED interior lighting. There’s also a new audio system made by Yamaha exclusively for the Outlander; the standard setup has eight speakers, but higher trim levels get 12.

Driving the Outlander

The Outlander is the most expensive SUV in Mitsubishi's lineup, but it genuinely feels more modern and luxurious than anything else in the company's arsenal.

This SUV shares a lot of its major components with the Nissan Rogue, but most people wouldn’t recognize the connection. This SUV is spacious and comfortable with nice details in the cabin that make it feel premium. The front seats are great for longer journeys with ample support and good adjustability. Second-row passengers are also in good shape with decent legroom and headroom, in addition to optional heated seats. The Outlander also throws in some extra value with a standard third row of seats — something you can’t get on a comparable Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4. This way-back bench won’t work for adults, but having the option to put an extra kid or two back there on occasion is a nice feature.