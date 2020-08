Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **BLUETOOTH**, **NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CONDITION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ONE-OWNER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS**, **AWD**, **4WD**, **POWER MIRRORS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER SEAT**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **CD PLAYER**, **NON-SMOKER**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, 4WD. 22/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA4JT3AW8DU002510

Stock: P42780

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020