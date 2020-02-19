Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
- 79,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,758$1,487 Below Market
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **BLUETOOTH**, **NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CONDITION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ONE-OWNER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS**, **AWD**, **4WD**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **POWER PACKAGE**, **POWER SEAT**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **CD PLAYER**, **PRICED TO SELL**, **NON-SMOKER**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **POWER PACKAGE **, **THIS ONE HAS IT ALL...DO NOT DELAY**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLIMATE PACKAGE**, **COMFORT PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE**, **SE PACKAGE**, **SOUND PACKAGE**, **SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE**, **SPORT PACKAGE**, **ULTIMATE PACKAGE**, **VALUE PACKAGE**, **AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE**, **APPEARANCE AND PROTECTION PACKAGE**, **APPEARANCE PACKAGE**, **AUDIO PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE LIGHT PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PLUS PACKAGE**, **COURTESY LIGHTS ILLUM PACKAGE**, **CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE**, **EXTRA VALUE PACKAGE**, **GRAND TOUR PACKAGE**, **LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNT PACKAGE**, **LIGHT PACKAGE**, **LIMITED PACKAGE**, **POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PREMIUM ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSION PACKAGE**, **QUIET PACKAGE**, **SAFETY PACKAGE**, **SOLID SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSION PACKAGE**, **TRIM PACKAGE**, **UPGRADE PACKAGE**, **UTILITY PACKAGE**, **ELITE PACKAGE**, 4WD. 22/27 City/Highway MPG QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW8DU002510
Stock: P42780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 151,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,500
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
PRICE DROP FROM $6,900, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Mitsubishi SE with Diamond White Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 168 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "Agile handling; useful rear tailgate/liftgate design; roomy cargo area." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $6,900. This Outlander is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: In the market for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM? Then come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grand Forks! Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Fargo, Devils Lake or Thief River Falls MN, our new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership and service center is just a quick drive away. Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW4DU021152
Stock: DU021152DA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 76,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,995$894 Below Market
South Park Mitsubishi - Bethel Park / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW6DU013733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,995$642 Below Market
United Auto Land - Deptford / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW0DU006504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,495
Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
We are excited to offer this 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander. This Mitsubishi Outlander offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Quartz Brown Metallic 2013 4WD Mitsubishi Outlander SE. The Outlander SE is well maintained and has just 89,504mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. You're going to be spending almost every day driving it, for many years to come. So, it's important that you don't get just any car, but one with which you really click. Audi Peabody will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. That holds just as true for used car customers as it does for new Audi customers. If you want to be pressured into a purchase, you had best go elsewhere. In addition to helping drivers find the perfect Audi match, Audi Peabody also boasts a state-of-the-art auto repair shop where our highly skilled team of technicians perform routine maintenance as well as other services, such as auto-glass repairs, transmission repairs, and wheel repairs. And, for drivers who prefer to work on their Audi themselves, we have a variety of manufacturer-certified parts (i.e., oil filters, batteries, windshield wipers...). To learn more about Audi Peabody, our impressive lineup of new Q3, Q5, A3, A4, A6, and used models, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. Or visit us in person. We're conveniently located at 252 Andover St Peabody, Massachusetts .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW1DU001943
Stock: DU001943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 82,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,998
Sprinkler Used Cars - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AW3DU005327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,990 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,850
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AW7DU003631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,895$1,546 Below Market
Northern Kentucky Auto Sales - Cold Spring / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A36EZ001525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,583 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW0CU032390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,495$720 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***7 PASSENGER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE.............................2012 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE AWD, BLACK WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, 3RD ROW SEATING, TINTED GLASS, REAR WIPER, ROOFRACK, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW9CU002787
Stock: MAX17890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 122,444 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,000
Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana
<b>Summary</b> This used vehicle comes with our Dorsett Advantage: 15 months maintenance plan and 3 year road side hazard. <b>Vehicle Details</b> The Mitsubishi Outlander has lots of cargo space. This model is a great vehicle for families. This small suv has a track record of being very tough and durable. <b>Equipment</b> Bluetooth technology is built into this small suv, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. This 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with all wheel drive. This Mitsubishi Outlander gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. This unit has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. Light weight alloy wheels on this 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This small SUV will zip through traffic. <b>Additional Information</b> A qualified Dorsett Nissan and Mitsubishi Hyundai sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW3CU015115
Stock: M0008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 75,638 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,999$389 Below Market
Subaru of Cherry Hill - Cherry Hill / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A35EZ017666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,500$423 Below Market
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE Cool Silver Metallic 4WD 2.4L I4 SOHC CVT Odometer is 19152 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 24/29 City/Highway MPG Powerful 4WD, 4WD, 18" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Glass Sunroof w/Tilt & Slide, Power Remote Tailgate, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Rockford-Fosgate Premium Sound System, Wood-grain Appearance Trim Panels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.466 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/HD Radio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD, 18" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Glass Sunroof w/Tilt & Slide, Power Remote Tailgate, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Rockford-Fosgate Premium Sound System, Wood-grain Appearance Trim Panels. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A35EZ010718
Stock: M200329A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 81,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,850$626 Below Market
Audi Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ***AUDI TURNERSVILLE CERTIFIED***, INCLUDES WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 4X4, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, OIL/WIPERS CHANGED, ENGINE AND CABIN FILTER REPLACED, TAILLAMPS REPLACED, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System with 7 HD Touch Panel, Power Glass Sunroof with Tilt Slide, Power Remote Tailgate, Radio: AM/FM Rockford-Fosgate Premium Sound System, Touring Package, Towing Package, Wind Deflector Package. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4875 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Welcome to the new experience of buying a pre-owned vehicle with a clear and simple process. Our cars are reconditioned to the highest quality standards. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and repaired by factory trained technicians. Like new but thousands less. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 12 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 21 Black Audi Sport wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Rear beverage holders, Front Center Armrest with Storage, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX5EZ020075
Stock: UP20075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 148,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$6,945$378 Below Market
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, All Wheel Drive, Outlander SE, 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 16V, CVT with Sportronic, 4WD, Labrador Black Pearl, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, 18 x 7J 7-Spoke Bright Finish Alum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Front fog lights. 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD CVT with Sportronic 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 16V Labrador Black PearlRecent Arrival!This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Calls Readers Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW2CU002887
Stock: M209044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 54,709 milesFair Deal
$15,000
Dallas Lease Returns - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX7EZ003570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,499$1,021 Below Market
Pape Subaru - South Portland / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX7EZ016416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,099 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Sport Fabric Seat Trim Labrador Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring is excited to offer this 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this MitsubishiOutlander GT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander: The Outlander is in a crowded field, and heads up against best-sellers like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape, along with the Subaru Forester. Against these, the Outlander offers a comparable exterior but manages to pack seating for more people inside. Interior space and fuel efficiency are both big strengths. Mitsubishi also says that the Outlander is one of the most fuel-efficient utility vehicles offered in the North American market with standard 7-passenger seating (it's rated up to 31 mpg highway). The Outlander can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which should be plenty good for a small boat or a couple of jet skis. Ground clearance for the Outlander is 8.5 inches, which should give it an easier time with snow than some other crossovers. Strengths of this model include active-safety options, all-weather capability, good 4-cylinder fuel economy, Seating space for up to seven, and smooth ride Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX5EZ010310
Stock: EZ010310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 2020 X2