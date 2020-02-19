Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Sport Fabric Seat Trim Labrador Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring is excited to offer this 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this MitsubishiOutlander GT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander: The Outlander is in a crowded field, and heads up against best-sellers like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape, along with the Subaru Forester. Against these, the Outlander offers a comparable exterior but manages to pack seating for more people inside. Interior space and fuel efficiency are both big strengths. Mitsubishi also says that the Outlander is one of the most fuel-efficient utility vehicles offered in the North American market with standard 7-passenger seating (it's rated up to 31 mpg highway). The Outlander can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which should be plenty good for a small boat or a couple of jet skis. Ground clearance for the Outlander is 8.5 inches, which should give it an easier time with snow than some other crossovers. Strengths of this model include active-safety options, all-weather capability, good 4-cylinder fuel economy, Seating space for up to seven, and smooth ride Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA4JZ4AX5EZ010310

Stock: EZ010310

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020