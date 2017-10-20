  1. Home
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous list of standard features
  • Standard three-row seating
  • Slow acceleration with the base four-cylinder
  • Upgraded V6 is available only on pricey and thirsty GT
  • Limited Mitsubishi dealer network
Which Outlander does Edmunds recommend?

The Outlander we'd go with is the midlevel SE. It sits just above the base ES and gets extra features such as foglights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and heated front seats. The top-trim GT has the more powerful and more desirable V6 engine that increases the tow rating, but the GT is also the most expensive Outlander. That makes it hard to recommend over more refined rivals. Luckily, the SE still has the third row of seating and available all-wheel drive, along with the relatively reasonable price that makes the Outlander appealing in the first place.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.6 / 10

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander provides the answer to a very specific question: What should I buy if I'm looking for one of the least expensive three-row crossovers on the market? Indeed, the Outlander is one of just a few vehicles in this price range to offer a third-row seat. You get a lot of features as part of the deal, too.

Now for the fine print. The Outlander isn't particularly exciting to drive; it's also not the most modern, fuel-efficient or comfortable vehicle in its class. That third-row seat is pretty small and difficult to access.

If you're looking for an all-weather-capable three-row crossover on a budget, the Outlander is probably worth a look. But these days, just about every manufacturer is making a competitive crossover, so we recommend shopping around before settling on the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger crossover SUV that comes in five different trim levels: ES, SE, LE, SEL and GT.

The Outlander's base engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

Standard features for the ES include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, a CD player and a USB port.

Stepping up to the SE gets you foglights, body-colored side mirrors with integrated turn signals, keyless ignition and entry, an electronic parking brake (all-wheel drive only), heated front seats, and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The LE (Limited Edition) mostly adds a few aesthetic upgrades (such as black roof rails and black exterior trim) and also gets you blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The SEL starts with the SE's content and adds automatic headlights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, gloss-black interior trim, a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a power driver seat.

The SEL also has some optional equipment that you can't get on lower trim levels. The Premium package adds LED headlights and LED foglights, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera system, and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system. The SEL Touring package includes the Premium package contents plus automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, and a lane departure warning system.

The GT comes standard with all of the above options except the advanced safety technologies, all of which are included in the optional GT Touring package. Exclusive standard features on the GT include a 3.0-liter V6 (224 hp, 215 lb-ft) paired with a conventional six-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, chrome exterior beltline accents and steering-wheel shift paddles.

Stand-alone options for all trims include remote engine start, a tow hitch and a rear-seat entertainment system. All trims except the ES are eligible for LED foglights and front and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL (2.4L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mitsubishi Outlander has received some revisions, including the addition of some standard equipment such as a bigger 7-inch infotainment screen and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other changes are relatively minor, relating to features content on individual trim levels. Our findings remain applicable to the 2018 Outlander.

Driving

6.5
All Outlanders except the GT come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Mashing the gas results in slow and loud acceleration. Handling is uninspiring no matter which model you get.

Acceleration

6.5
The gas pedal is initially jumpy, which gives the impression that the Outlander has more power than it really does. But the engine's 166 hp simply isn't enough. Getting to 60 mph takes 9.2 seconds. You'll need to think twice about pulling into fast-moving traffic.

Braking

6.0
The brake pedal has a spongy feel and doesn't give great confidence. But the brakes aren't touchy, and our test vehicle stopped in 121 feet from 60 mph, an average distance.

Steering

7.5
The steering has a natural feel. It turns in quickly enough that you can have some fun on a back road, yet the effort is appropriately light for around-town driving. It's easy to keep the Outlander steered straight on the highway.

Handling

5.5
The tires provide enough grip around turns to drive at a moderate pace. The Outlander is adequately competent on real roads, but it was a sloppy mess on our test track's handling course.

Drivability

6.5
Pressing the Eco button is the only way around the surging throttle. The engine lacks power in critical situations, though it's still pretty easy to drive. Adaptive cruise control isn't a smooth operator.

Off-road

7.5
Mitsubishi calls the Outlander's all-wheel-drive system Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC). The four different modes (Eco, Normal, Snow, Lock) affect the system's parameters, with Lock being the high-traction mode for off-road driving.

Comfort

7.0
It's not as refined in most areas as competitors. The seats could use more cushioning. The third row, in particular, is suited to kids only. Given the less than stellar handling, we expected a more absorbing ride. Other than the loud engine during acceleration, it is a pretty quiet vehicle.

Seat comfort

6.0
The front seats are far from plush and only OK in terms of comfort. The door and center armrests are nearly unpadded. The rear seats are also not overly comfy, and the middle seat is hard. The third row is situated low, which puts your knees up into your chest.

Ride comfort

7.0
The ride isn't as cushioned as the underwhelming handling would suggest. The Outlander handles mild bumps pretty easily, but city potholes and bigger bumps at speed upset its composure significantly. It comes down to a lack of suspension design refinement.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Wind noise is well-controlled, and the tires are exceptionally quiet. There's some suspension noise over big bumps. The engine stays at low rpm at steady-state highway speeds, but in slower running that low rpm causes unsettling vibrations in the cabin.

Interior

7.0
The first two rows offer plenty of space for adults, but the third row is only suitable for small kids. Build quality is still a bit disappointing as well. Outward visibility is excellent.

Utility

6.5
While it isn't the most utilitarian car in its class, the Outlander does have some versatile features such as third-row seating and a decent tow ratings (depending on engine selection). Despite its large-for-the-class size, several rivals better it in terms of cargo capacity and interior volume.

Small-item storage

6.0
For an SUV of this size, the Outlander has good-size door pockets, but the front bin is far away and the center-console cupholders have no anti-tip function.

Cargo space

6.0
The second-row seats fold in a three-step process. The trunk measures 10.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row and 63.3 cubic feet with all seats folded.

Towing

7.5
The Outlander SEL 2.4 is rated to tow 1,500 pounds when properly equipped. Opt for the V6-powered Outlander GT and you can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Technology

Mitsubishi in-car tech isn't our favorite, especially when it comes to the usability of their Rockford Fosgate systems. They simply seem dated and tacked on. For 2018, the bigger 7-inch screen is standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all but the base ES trim level.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(72%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(8%)
1(5%)
4.4
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why the press hates these cars is beyond me
Michael,08/20/2018
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
My family has bought 5 of these cars (so far) a few Outlander Sports, and I have bought 2 Outlanders myself. This is the only vehicle on the market that can seat 6 or 7 people, has all-wheel drive and gets better than 30mpg. These are the criteria I use to make a vehicle purchase. The 10 year warranty (7 years beyond everyone else's) is an awesome plus. I routinely get 32 mpg driving around coastal Maine, and the only vehicle with a better AWD system is a Range Rover (which will set you back about 3x what this thing costs!). We live in Maine, where we have ice, snow, and slush 5 months a year, and a majority of people's houses are down long, un-paved driveways. This is the only car that has yet to get itself stuck! The S-AWC system keep the thing on the road really well, and adds a significant amount of control in everyday driving. The 3rd row seat IS tight, but I can ride back there in a pinch, and my wife and my kid can do so with no issues, and it is temporary! This is not a Caravan, or a Suburban, but for the 4 or 5 times a year when we really need to carry a bunch of people it is perfect. A far bigger impact is the fuel economy, which comes into play every time you start it- there is nothing on the road (that is not an EV) that can touch this car for efficiency. If the performance/acceleration of this thing bothers you, you should buy a sports car, not a mid-sized SUV. This thing has plenty of performance unless you need to drive like a moron, I have yet to get into a drag race with a Nissan Rogue or a CR-V, and my masculinity would survive if I did. This is not the fastest car in it's class, but it is the best. Your rational choice should outweigh whatever rubrik the automotive press uses to describe this type of car. Anyone who owns one of these will sing it's praises, and that should tell you something!
Beware of "professional reviews" this car is a gem
Mac Jt,10/11/2018
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Like the heading, beware of so called expert reviewers who for some reason bash this car. The truth is this car is an underappreciated gem. I returned my leases car a year ago and a new job got me looking at new cars. I'm not into luxury cars so looked at Subaru Outback and the Outlander. The Subaru drove better but in terms of value for money the Outlander blew all competition out of the water. I really love this car, bought the highest trim for 25k and as of today cant say anything wrong with it. It drives smoothly, very intuitive entertainment system, handles the road well. It is true that the acceleration isnt all that great,but I'm not going to race anytime soon. The car I got has power liftgate, blind spot monitor and rear sensor all included. Unlike the other Japanese cars dont forget this one is 100% made in Japan so the workmanship is definitely good. So far no regrets. BTW im getting 27 miles to the gallon in the city!
Beats Cadillac SRX at half the price!
William Anderson,07/11/2018
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I just bought a 2018 Outlander. This car is an unbelievably great value. I had a Cadillac SRX before I got a 2016 Outlander in August of 2016. The Outlander looked good, but too good, so I leased it, figuring I'd get out of it if it went bad. It was half the price of getting another CRX! It was a great car! It was a little slow off the starting line, not an acceleration star, but I'm over needing that these days. It had plenty enough acceleration when I floored it when I needed it, like merging into speeding commuters on the highway. My soulmate loved it, said it wasn't any different from the CRX, ride, quiet and comfort-wise. It's a great quiet cabin, smooth and easy ride. The gas mileage was a big improvement, 28 on my commute, and 32 on a trip. My gas bill went down by 50% (I suppose not sprinting off at every light like I did with the Caddy had something to do with that.) I was so pleased with that car that I just got the 2018 version when the lease ran out. The new one is even better! I'm just learning the about new features -- blind spot alarm, auto-lights, 360 degree cameras (It gives a bird's eye view), great sound system with Apple play, I don't even know everything that's new, but it's great. Looks better too, nice accents. This is a great car at the best price for the best features of all comparable SUVs. And the dealer was excellent too. No monkey business, no games, no time-wasting "stories". They gave me the honest right price right off the bat (I've had a little experience with the business and this is my 23rd vehicle purchased for my own use). The service I got from the dealership during the 3 year lease was extraordinary too. My experience buying 23 cars over the years had me thinking bad thoughts about the dealerships and their people, but this dealership convinced me we still have professional and honest people with integrity in this business. The dealership is Sarasota Mitsubishi. --- William Anderson, LMHC, Sarasota, Florida
Mitsubishi, the "diamonds" in the rough winner
SoCalMark,06/19/2018
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I was extremely skeptical of this vehicle and after so much research was heading to the Honda CRV instead. My wife has a friend that is a salesperson for a Mitsubishi store and after I test drove this vehicle I was not thrilled about it --- but now that I own one, it was the best decision I ever made. This car is loaded with technology features (although I have not gotten Android Auto to work with the vehicle yet at all). I was shocked that 'Car and Driver' gave this vehicle such a low score on handling and comfort. I had a Ford Escape before this and the Outlander is extremely wonderful to drive long distance with. I read one woman's review of the back seats and granted there isn't much space back there this should not be compared to a full-size SUV. If you want a full-size SUV then pull out your wallet and pay for one and stop your griping, this car isn't presented as this. U-turns are so simple and the vehicle sips gas very slightly. This is an awesome road trip vehicle to have with the family and as a soccer coach, I find the back with plenty of space for all our gear. One of the things that steered me to Mitsubishi is that I make several trips to the Philippines and in this country, vehicle maintenance on a regular basis is scarce and yet I see Mitsubishi cars and trucks that have enormous amounts of mileage on them and they just keep running compared to their Toyota counterparts that are falling apart. I love this vehicle and it feels and looks like any of the top end SUV's out there. Get the side windows tinted and you will be happy with the look and feel of the interior too.
Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts like the Outlander models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver of a car hidden in their blind spot (or an approaching one) to protect them from dangerous changing lanes.
360-Degree Camera
Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the car from all angles.
Forward Collision Mitigation
Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision and applying the brake in certain scenarios.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE is priced between $14,888 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 22212 and47023 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES is priced between $14,795 and$16,175 with odometer readings between 39161 and43768 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL is priced between $21,995 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 25822 and25822 miles.

Which used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2018 Outlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,795 and mileage as low as 22212 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Can't find a used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,753.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,411.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,325.

