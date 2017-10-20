2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous list of standard features
- Standard three-row seating
- Slow acceleration with the base four-cylinder
- Upgraded V6 is available only on pricey and thirsty GT
- Limited Mitsubishi dealer network
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.6 / 10
The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander provides the answer to a very specific question: What should I buy if I'm looking for one of the least expensive three-row crossovers on the market? Indeed, the Outlander is one of just a few vehicles in this price range to offer a third-row seat. You get a lot of features as part of the deal, too.
Now for the fine print. The Outlander isn't particularly exciting to drive; it's also not the most modern, fuel-efficient or comfortable vehicle in its class. That third-row seat is pretty small and difficult to access.
If you're looking for an all-weather-capable three-row crossover on a budget, the Outlander is probably worth a look. But these days, just about every manufacturer is making a competitive crossover, so we recommend shopping around before settling on the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander models
The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger crossover SUV that comes in five different trim levels: ES, SE, LE, SEL and GT.
The Outlander's base engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features for the ES include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, a CD player and a USB port.
Stepping up to the SE gets you foglights, body-colored side mirrors with integrated turn signals, keyless ignition and entry, an electronic parking brake (all-wheel drive only), heated front seats, and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
The LE (Limited Edition) mostly adds a few aesthetic upgrades (such as black roof rails and black exterior trim) and also gets you blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The SEL starts with the SE's content and adds automatic headlights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, gloss-black interior trim, a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a power driver seat.
The SEL also has some optional equipment that you can't get on lower trim levels. The Premium package adds LED headlights and LED foglights, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera system, and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system. The SEL Touring package includes the Premium package contents plus automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, and a lane departure warning system.
The GT comes standard with all of the above options except the advanced safety technologies, all of which are included in the optional GT Touring package. Exclusive standard features on the GT include a 3.0-liter V6 (224 hp, 215 lb-ft) paired with a conventional six-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, chrome exterior beltline accents and steering-wheel shift paddles.
Stand-alone options for all trims include remote engine start, a tow hitch and a rear-seat entertainment system. All trims except the ES are eligible for LED foglights and front and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL (2.4L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mitsubishi Outlander has received some revisions, including the addition of some standard equipment such as a bigger 7-inch infotainment screen and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other changes are relatively minor, relating to features content on individual trim levels. Our findings remain applicable to the 2018 Outlander.
Driving6.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.6 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our experts like the Outlander models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver of a car hidden in their blind spot (or an approaching one) to protect them from dangerous changing lanes.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the car from all angles.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision and applying the brake in certain scenarios.
