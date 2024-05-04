Harder IIHS Crash Prevention Test Means Your Family's Car Gets Safer

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is an independent agency that evaluates how vehicles perform in crashes and the effectiveness of their driving assistance technology. The group's latest step is introducing even more stringent tests for how well forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems avoid collisions. After putting 10 small SUVs through this stricter analysis, the IIHS only awarded one of them with the top score of Good.

The updated automatic emergency braking test evaluates the system from 31 miles per hour, 37 mph and 43 mph. Previously, the IIHS analyzed this technology in a vehicle traveling 12 mph and 25 mph. The higher speeds mean the system has to detect a hazard and slow the vehicle even more quickly than before. The upshot is your family's car gets a more thorough evaluation and you get to make a more informed choice when it comes to safety.

The IIHS also added two more obstacles for a vehicle's forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking system to avoid. There's now a simulated motorcycle and a semitrailer, in addition to the previous passenger car.