  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car

2005 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and functional interior, comfortable ride, peppy around town, solid handling.
  • Could use some more power, less cargo capacity than competitors, ABS limited to the most expensive models.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$1,329 - $2,344
Used Outlander for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its unique looks, pleasant handling characteristics and roomy, user-friendly interior, Mitsubishi's compact SUV has no trouble winning over its share of fans.

2005 Highlights

The Outlander now offers a manual transmission on the base LS model. A new Limited trim line debuts, and all models feature slightly revised rear styling. Standard equipment enhancements on all Outlanders include advanced airbags and four-wheel disc brakes. Leather-trimmed seats are standard on the Limited, and both the XLS and Limited ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(74%)
4(18%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV
Delma,05/21/2006
This little SUV is just right for me. It's got everything I need. It's nice and roomy in the front and rear. Bottom line, I love my Outlander.
It's not a "quality" japanese SUV.
paintrboy,05/27/2012
We bought our Outlander 1 and half years ago from the dealer. Only 59K with lots of warranty left. Worked like well for the first 4 months then, $800 of front end work. New ball joints, tie rod ends, sway bar bushings etc. Then the gas tank started leaking another $1000. Then the transmission drive shaft seals began leaking (should have been covered under warranty) $300. New clutch kit, $800, new rear caliper $618 (yes, 1 ). Still needs new windshield, 4 struts, all new bushings again, doesn't start well after fuelling up and recently the power steering rack began leaking. It currently has 91K and we still owe $7000 on it. Dealer we purchased from said they'd buyback for $2200 firm.
10 years later
Christina,12/10/2015
LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car brand new off the lot in 2005. Within the first couple of years I had to have it repainted twice because it was already rusting. I had the bushings, control arms, tierods, and brakes replaced pretty much every year I've owned this thing, since the first year I bought it. I don't mistreat my car or drive it rough because I'm too paranoid something will go wrong with it. At 7 years the motor blew and the dealership refused to honor the warranty, despite it having 93,000 miles on it (well under warranty). The transmission was bad after the first year. The radiator had to be replaced after 8 years, even though it leaked since the first year I got it. The dealership wouldn't cover anything with my 10 year/100,000 mile warranty except the bushings. My window motor died after 9 years. The rear window windshield wiper died after 3 years. I feel I'm replacing the lights every 6 months, and at $35 a light, it adds up real quick. I've pretty much replaced every single thing on this car since the year I bought it, without any help from the dealership or warranty. Now it's paid off, you better believe I'm going to drive the hell out of it for another 10 years because I've rebuilt the whole thing. I paid $27,000 for this car, and I refuse to let it go out of sheer stubbornness, and not wanting to have to buy another car. BUT, I sure as heck will NEVER buy another one again. Wasn't ever worth the money. And I didn't even get the nice packaged one, it's just plain jane boring. I wouldn't recommend this car to anyone. It's hard to find parts for it, and everything costs a ridiculous amount.
Reliable so far.
lucymo,06/28/2012
LS model, FWD, automatic. I purchased this car when it was 2 years old and had 26K miles on it. Now it's 7 years old and has 82K miles. I have had only one problem - with the steering column - that was taken care of through 5y/60k miles warranty. I do regular maintenance according to the manual. While the LS model has a very spartan interior, it handles well. I replaced its very standard radio/CD player with an all-in-one player. It's perfect for a small family of 2-3 people or a couple with dogs. Not enough pwr with 4 adults. Mine has gas mileage of 22 mpg in the city and 26 mpg hwy. I am very happy with it and will drive it to its end, hopefully many years and many miles away.
See all 38 reviews of the 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander

Used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Can't find a used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,947.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,505.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,560.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,033.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles