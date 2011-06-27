2005 Mitsubishi Outlander Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy and functional interior, comfortable ride, peppy around town, solid handling.
- Could use some more power, less cargo capacity than competitors, ABS limited to the most expensive models.
Other years
Used Outlander for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its unique looks, pleasant handling characteristics and roomy, user-friendly interior, Mitsubishi's compact SUV has no trouble winning over its share of fans.
2005 Highlights
The Outlander now offers a manual transmission on the base LS model. A new Limited trim line debuts, and all models feature slightly revised rear styling. Standard equipment enhancements on all Outlanders include advanced airbags and four-wheel disc brakes. Leather-trimmed seats are standard on the Limited, and both the XLS and Limited ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Delma,05/21/2006
This little SUV is just right for me. It's got everything I need. It's nice and roomy in the front and rear. Bottom line, I love my Outlander.
paintrboy,05/27/2012
We bought our Outlander 1 and half years ago from the dealer. Only 59K with lots of warranty left. Worked like well for the first 4 months then, $800 of front end work. New ball joints, tie rod ends, sway bar bushings etc. Then the gas tank started leaking another $1000. Then the transmission drive shaft seals began leaking (should have been covered under warranty) $300. New clutch kit, $800, new rear caliper $618 (yes, 1 ). Still needs new windshield, 4 struts, all new bushings again, doesn't start well after fuelling up and recently the power steering rack began leaking. It currently has 91K and we still owe $7000 on it. Dealer we purchased from said they'd buyback for $2200 firm.
Christina,12/10/2015
LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car brand new off the lot in 2005. Within the first couple of years I had to have it repainted twice because it was already rusting. I had the bushings, control arms, tierods, and brakes replaced pretty much every year I've owned this thing, since the first year I bought it. I don't mistreat my car or drive it rough because I'm too paranoid something will go wrong with it. At 7 years the motor blew and the dealership refused to honor the warranty, despite it having 93,000 miles on it (well under warranty). The transmission was bad after the first year. The radiator had to be replaced after 8 years, even though it leaked since the first year I got it. The dealership wouldn't cover anything with my 10 year/100,000 mile warranty except the bushings. My window motor died after 9 years. The rear window windshield wiper died after 3 years. I feel I'm replacing the lights every 6 months, and at $35 a light, it adds up real quick. I've pretty much replaced every single thing on this car since the year I bought it, without any help from the dealership or warranty. Now it's paid off, you better believe I'm going to drive the hell out of it for another 10 years because I've rebuilt the whole thing. I paid $27,000 for this car, and I refuse to let it go out of sheer stubbornness, and not wanting to have to buy another car. BUT, I sure as heck will NEVER buy another one again. Wasn't ever worth the money. And I didn't even get the nice packaged one, it's just plain jane boring. I wouldn't recommend this car to anyone. It's hard to find parts for it, and everything costs a ridiculous amount.
lucymo,06/28/2012
LS model, FWD, automatic. I purchased this car when it was 2 years old and had 26K miles on it. Now it's 7 years old and has 82K miles. I have had only one problem - with the steering column - that was taken care of through 5y/60k miles warranty. I do regular maintenance according to the manual. While the LS model has a very spartan interior, it handles well. I replaced its very standard radio/CD player with an all-in-one player. It's perfect for a small family of 2-3 people or a couple with dogs. Not enough pwr with 4 adults. Mine has gas mileage of 22 mpg in the city and 26 mpg hwy. I am very happy with it and will drive it to its end, hopefully many years and many miles away.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
