2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous list of features compared to many rivals
  • standard three-row seating
  • optional advanced safety technologies.
  • Slow acceleration with the base four-cylinder engine
  • third-row seat is quite cramped
  • a few desirable features are only available on the pricey and thirsty GT model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Are you shopping for affordable crossovers and not finding what you're looking for? The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander may not be a household name, but it does give you a lot of unexpected features for the money, and there's even an optional V6 engine for extra power. Let's take a look at everything it has to offer.

Vehicle overview

We've got to give Mitsubishi an "A" for effort. Many manufacturers rest on their laurels for a while following the introduction of a redesigned model, but the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander receives significant changes after just two years on the market. This year's Outlander has a fresh look that's highlighted by an adventurous new grille, while additional standard features have proliferated throughout the lineup. But are these updates enough to elevate the Outlander from also-ran to contender?

The 2016 Outlander struggled to earn a "C" rating in our comprehensive evaluation.

Alas, the 2016 Outlander could only manage an Edmunds "C" rating, just like last year and the year before. Our extensive testing of two 2016 models (a four-cylinder SEL and a V6-powered GT) revealed that the changes are mostly just skin deep. Mitsubishi mentions numerous platform enhancements to improve ride and handling qualities, but both test vehicles failed to show meaningful progress, whether at our test track or on our real-world driving loop. Overall, the Outlander's styling is definitely something different this year, but this crossover is otherwise generally the same.

There are still some positive points, such as a lengthy warranty, a standard (albeit cramped) third-row seat and respectable feature content. Still, there are a number of rival crossovers we'd recommend first, including the sporty and fuel-efficient 2016 Mazda CX-5, the enduringly well-rounded Honda CR-V and the spunky 2016 Subaru Forester, which comes standard with all-wheel drive but gets the same combined fuel economy as the front-wheel-drive Outlander. If you must have a third-row seat in this price range, the 2016 Nissan Rogue could be worth a look, though the 2016 Kia Sorento would be a superior choice to both, albeit at a higher price. Overall, we appreciate Mitsubishi's extra efforts, but the 2016 Outlander still has a ways to go in order to challenge the best.

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger crossover SUV that comes in four different trim levels: ES, SE, SEL and GT. Note that only the GT is equipped with the V6 engine; the rest are four-cylinder-only. Also, if you want all-wheel drive, it's standard on the GT and optional on the SE and SEL, but unavailable on the ES.

The ES comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, cruise control, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, Mitsubishi's "Fuse" voice-command system (for phone and audio controls), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

Stepping up to the SE gets you foglights, body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals, keyless ignition and entry, a color trip computer, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display and HD radio.

The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander generally offers a lot of features for the money.

The SEL adds black roof rails, gloss-black interior trim, leather upholstery and a power driver seat. It's also eligible for a range of options that are excluded from the ES and SE. The SEL Premium package adds a sunroof, a power liftgate and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system with satellite radio. The SEL Advanced Safety package throws in automatic headlights, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking. Both packages include power-folding side mirrors.

The SEL Touring package essentially combines the previous two packages and adds an upgraded 7-inch touchscreen with a navigation system.

The GT comes standard with all of the above options except the touchscreen navigation system and the advanced safety technologies (adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane-departure warning), all of which are included in the optional GT Touring package. Exclusive standard features on the GT include LED headlights, silver roof rails, chrome exterior beltline accents, shift paddles and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Stand-alone options for all trims include remote start and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, while all except the ES are eligible for LED foglights and front and rear parking sensors.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Outlander gets revised exterior styling that includes standard alloy wheels, new front and rear fascias, LED running lights and taillights, and exclusive standard LED headlights for the GT. There's also a revised navigation interface and more user-friendly folding process for the second-row seat. Finally, a new midgrade SEL trim level debuts.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered with two available engines. The ES, SE and SEL get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque that is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). ES models are front-wheel-drive only, while the SE and SEL can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive SEL accelerated to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds, a slower time than many rivals.

Go with the GT and you'll get a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 224 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque. A conventional six-speed automatic (with shift paddles) and all-wheel drive are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, an Outlander GT went from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is average for a crossover of this type with an upgraded engine.

EPA fuel-economy estimates for the 2016 Outlander are average for this class, starting at 27 mpg combined (25 city/31 highway) with the four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive and dropping to 26 mpg combined (24/29) with all-wheel drive. The V6-powered GT returns 23 mpg combined (20/27).

With the four-cylinder engine, towing capacity is limited to 1,500 pounds, but the V6-powered GT can handle a more useful 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows.

Optional electronic safety features include lane-departure warning and a forward collision mitigation system. The latter can sense an impending frontal collision, alert the driver and, if the driver fails to react, apply the brakes to reduce the severity of an impact.

During Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive 2016 Outlander SEL came to a stop in 121 feet, a respectable result. A 2016 Outlander GT also stopped in 121 feet.

In government crash testing, the Outlander with all-wheel drive earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. Front-drive Outlanders have the same front and side ratings, but one less star for overall protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave all Outlanders the best possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. It's also worth noting that with optional equipment, the Outlander earned an "Advanced" rating for front crash prevention.

Driving

Acceleration with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder won't stir your soul. If you're driving in town, you'll likely find its performance adequate, but there's not much power left at highway speeds for passing or merging. Moreover, the four-cylinder's mandatory CVT keeps the engine groaning at high rpm during acceleration, which can be grating for driver and passengers alike. The V6 certainly sounds better in general, and its conventional six-speed automatic moves progressively through the gears in a familiar fashion. Still, 224 hp isn't a particularly generous helping for a modern V6.

The optional V6 engine is our pick for the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The Outlander is generally an agreeable vehicle on long trips, with slightly less cabin noise at speed thanks to some additional sound-deadening measures for 2016. Handling around turns is uninspiring but secure, with surprisingly responsive steering for this segment. If off-pavement driving is a priority, the Outlander's all-wheel-drive system offers selectable modes that provide a bit more capability on dirt roads and in deep snow. The system can be used for mild off-roading, but not much more.

Interior

The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander's interior is quite pleasant in terms of both quality and design. The dashboard has a sleek, subtle look, and it's covered with a refined soft-touch material that's matched by supple trim on the door panels. Infotainment features are class-competitive, highlighted by standard voice controls and a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface that's standard on all but the base ES trim. The optional navigation system comes bundled with a slightly larger screen that gets a revised control layout for 2016, but it's only available as part of a larger options package, hurting the Outlander's value proposition.

The Outlander's kid-friendly third-row seat is an unusual offering in this class.

The front seats don't provide much lateral bolstering, but they're adequately supportive on longer treks. The second-row seats offer fairly generous passenger space and can slide and recline for greater comfort, although the optional sunroof limits headroom for those with longer torsos. While some shoppers may see the third row seat as a plus, it is really only suited for occasional use by small kids. Still, it adds a measure of versatility that most affordable crossovers can't match.

In the hauling department, the Outlander serves up 10.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row of seats (enough for a load of groceries), 34.2 cubic feet behind the second-row seats and 63.3 cubic feet with both rows folded down. For 2016, folding the second-row seat has been simplified so that the headrests don't need to be removed, a welcome improvement.

Tommy's Red Rider Outlander GT
Tom Colosimo,02/10/2016
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
UPDATE: Now at 80K miles. All going well. Red Rider is still purring along MPG averaging around 22.5 MPG highway and city. Using 88/87 and 91 octane gas - all seems the same. One thing noticed and brought in for checking out; outside push-button lock/unlock button on drivers door continues to be unresponsive at times during hot weather and cold weather. Took into dealer a couple of times and, of course, it was 'normal'. At least it is noted in my file for future issues. I have extended warranty on vehicle until 160K miles. Otherwise, no issues. UPDATE: Now at 63K miles. All going well. Just changed transmission and differential fluids as well as an oil change. Very important since I do towing of my sailboat ongoing during the summer. The V6 does very well with this work. Getting around 22 MPG during the summer on average using 88 Octane gas. Still agree with my purchasing of it 4 years ago as being a good value for the money spent! UPDATE: Now at 53.8K miles. Getting a good taste of its capabilities in deep snow here in the Twin Cities. Put in LOCK (VS SNOW for whatever reason) and it goes just about anywhere you need to go without any difficulties! A real machine that seems to like to battle snows! Otherwise, MPG slips a bit in the winter like with all vehicles. Getting about 19 MPG around town now vs around 21 or so in the summer. Still, view this as a great value for what you get in the V6 level vehicle and for maneuvring around in the snows. UPDATE: Now at 46.6K miles. Still enjoying this vehicle. Tows my 24-foot sailboat very well up and down a steep ramp. All features continue to work well as expected. A bit disappointed with the Blue Tooth hookup for 'voice commands'. Can't seem to recognize my voice to engage it but am able to work around that. Wish it had more of the updated safety features such as 'blind spot' and circumference warning when backing up for side approaching cars. Otherwise, the safety features works well. Mileage is about 22 to 23 around the city on REGULAR gas! UPDATE - approaching 40K miles on my red Outlander and still loving it! MPG's are still the same for combo city/hiway of around 22 MPG. I have continued to test using Premium gas and Regular and no difference in MPG's or performance that I can tell and I'm pretty anal about my car! Only thing is that I wish I had some of the features that were added to the 2017 Outlander like; heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring and backup/cross traffic alert! Otherwise I love the safety features I have especially the interactive cruise control. Very good feature that I did not think about when I bought this car!! Love the sound system and riding comfort. Still can't understand the terrible reviews on CR and other bases. Owners seem to LOVE their Mitsubishi's!! Don't believe everything you read! The Mitsubishi Outlander is NOT a piece of crap! I've got 25K miles on mine and love it! I burn regular unleaded and get an avg. of 23 MPG's! I've tried a couple tanks of premium and get the same MPG's and performance! The vehicle is solid in snow traction, acceleration, quietness, steering, etc. I love the LED headlights and tail lights - you don't get that on a 2016 XLE Rav4! I did test drive a LOT of 2015 CUV's before I bought this model. I recently drove a 2016 Rav4 and did not like the bumpy ride, noisy interior, poor acceleration and LACK OF TOWING! AND the price for a 4 cylinder vs. my V6 was ALMOST the same with the same options I have!! I think Mitsubishi messed up there marketing and some of their models over the past 10 years or so but this car is NOT bad! I had a Mazda for 12 years before this and there is no comparison to that vehicle with the smooth shifting 6 speed the Outlander has and power over that Mazda that had a 200 HP V6. So.....try it out before you buy something else!
Best Bang for Your Buck
Christian,10/11/2016
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
As many others have said, the so-called "experts" seem to miss the true appeal of the Outlander -- an AFFORDABLE, RELIABLE, SAFE, FUEL-EFFICIENT family SUV with a load of features that would easily cost you thousands more elsewhere. We were able to get our 2016 Outlander SEL for $25,000, and that was WITH 0% financing for 72 months. Shop around, and you won't find another SUV in its class that comes even close when you factor in the features Mitsubishi includes as standard with the SEL trim level. So, what do you get for the money? Well, for starters we are routinely getting 31+ mpg on the highway, and up to 36 mpg in some instances. On hilly back roads and in town, you will run pretty close to the 24/25 mpg advertised mileage, which is still fine for a vehicle of this size. In addition to the economy, you're getting a 5-star safety rating, a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Again, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan and all the U.S. auto makers don't even come close on warranty. And if you compare similar vehicles from Hyundai and Kia with the features you are getting from Mitsubishi, the price isn't close. So, on top of the economy, safety and reliability, now you can add a nicely appointed leather interior, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, 6-inch color touch screen entertainment display with integrated Bluetooth for your phone, fog lights, keyless entry, power driver's seat, 18-inch allow wheels, LED brake lights and daytime running lights and more. And as other reviewers have mentioned, the all-wheel drive on the Outlander is a full-featured system that allows you to switch to various modes and even lock the wheels. We haven't had any poor weather yet to truly test the AWD system, but based on other drivers' reviews, I am confident it will serve us well this winter on the mountain roads around our Pennsylvania home. As for the third-row seats, yes, they ARE tiny. You certainly would not want to ride across the country in them. However, I imagine most families are like ours and the third-row seats are not for everyday use but rather for occasional use when the kids have a couple friends along or when grandma and grandpa visit and we want to go out to dinner without the need to drive two vehicles. In such instances, the rear seats are more than adequate and represent a real convenience that most other vehicles in this class don't even offer, or charge $1,000 for as an upgrade. Plus, when the third-row seats are folded down, the Outlander offers generous cargo capacity, and with the second row seats folded, there is plenty of room for hauling even large, bulky objects. As for the driving performance, it is true that the 4-cylinder engine is a bit underpowered. Acceleration is sluggish, but that's the tradeoff for the great fuel economy. Besides, my wife and I aren't race car drivers, and we find the overall performance more than adequate. The overall comfort of the leather seats (first and second rows) is very good, the standard sound system is quite good and road noise is quite good. We are only a couple months in, but so far so good with the Outlander. Honestly, I feel this vehicle represents, by far, the best family SUV value on the market, and after looking at MANY other options, I just could not get away from the fact that Mitsubishi offers consumers a lot more for their money than other manufacturers. Add in the great warranty and I am confident that this Outlander will serve our family's needs for many years.
Outlander excellent, auto media reviews are biased
PK,10/02/2016
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Biased and disconnected auto media... Why do the Edmunds owner reviews not reflect this horrible car you profess? Your credibility is doo-doo. Real proactive lockable 4WD with torque vectoring and major ground clearance (~2+ inches more than most). You only get this grade 4WD (~Quadra Drive II) as a spendy option on a Limited or better Grand Cherokee. $50k for starters. Not even available with most other mfger's. You could stick with the cheapo reactive 4WD (a simple ABS mod actually) where it kicks in after the wheels slip. Great! AWD kicks in -AFTER- you're already sliding into the ditch! Shame on you Subaru for going this route to bump your fuel ratings. Oh well, join the club then. OMG, doesn't handle like a CX5? No kidding, it's biased for 4x4 capability, not car-like compromise. Unfortunately you can't evaluate 4WD capability in the ten minutes the auto journalists spend with the car in southern California. 3rd row seating is tight? How many SUV's in this class have 3rd row? Right, it's not a Suburban, why compare it to one? Low on power? Acceleration is the same as prior model Toyotas and Honda's, but nothing was said about them at the time. I'll take tried and true power train over "experimental" systems that boost power at the cost of reliability (widespread direct injection teething problems, Chrysler 9 speed transmissions, etc). It's criticized that Mitsubishi has the lowest output V6 available. How many of the small SUV's are available with a V6? Almost none. And the power to weight ratio is the same as a Grand Cherokee with the Pentastar, which is panned as "more than adequate" power. Notice the 100% "built in Japan"? That means all parts are high quality. Look at US built cars. 70% US parts, with 30% coming from Vietnam,China, etc.. Have to offset the cost of the good stuff with some crap. Oh, and the crap is the stuff the mfgr has no warranty or accountability for. Wear parts; Shocks, brakes, ball joints, tires, tied rods,etc.. Plan on replacing those at 30k miles. The Fosgate audio system gets criticized hard too. Give me a break. It's the best sounding system out there. It destroys the Logic 7 in my old BMW. The head unit isn't a technical wonder, but oh, the sound... My biggest problem is that they are comparing MSRP to MSRP. To compare apples to apples you should compare -actual- average purchase price. What they are selling for, not what they'd like to sell them for. Throw in the 60k/10 year bumper to bumper and it's an easy choice for a lot of people. Problem is they don't even drive one after they read the 5 minute test drive review from the guy who re-printed the previous year review, who just got out of a Land Rover and a Corvette. This vehicle needs a proper review, unbiased, with attention to detail, with no comparisons to vehicles that are dissimilar. Mitsubishi is not getting a fair shake here. Update 4/28/2018: Same opinion, no regrets. 43k miles without a problem. Yeah, it's a snowmobile in the winter. Lock the S-AWC into snow mode and forget about it. Still a smooth ride, bangin' stereo. The versatility of the fold down 3rd row seats has been more valuable than I thought. I won't buy another SUV without it. I have managed to deactivate the power hatch twice with the little button in the lower center console. I thought it was broken, but nope, my fault. I still like the looks a lot, it hasn't gotten old. It does seem like a much bigger vehicle than it is. Roomy and can pack lots of stuff in it, but it parks easy and can fit into tight spots. Lastly, when I bring it into service at White Bear Mitsubishi, I see the two crashed Outlanders proudly displayed out front. High speed accidents with semi trucks. Both drivers had minor injuries. The "Rise" safety frame technology in these Outlanders is no joke. Gives me as piece of mind about my purchase every time I drive in. I'll be back for the PHEV version at some point. Happy camper. .
Better than Reviewed
Michael Blades,04/19/2016
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I read a bunch of reviews but wanted something specific: a car that could hold an extra smaller kid when I needed it and 30 mpg on the highway. Alternatives were a minivan...nope. A ton of cash...nope. Or a Journey or a Rogue. The Journey with leather seats and AWD came out with less mileage and more $. Plus they have not been reliable and have a short warranty. The Rogue back seat was ridiculous, plus no leather with that extra seat option. -So I went back and forth on the Outlander because it got middling to poor reviews, particularly with Consumer Reports. But I realized the poor reviews came in areas I do not care about because I drive like a grandma. Acceleration slow? So what. Some lean on corners? Who cares. I stick the thing in Eco mode X 2 (AWC Eco and the Standard Eco) and get 34 on the highway with an AWD vehicle on a nice day. -It's also comfortable and quiet and my 35 mile commute in the am is incredibly pleasant. -The warranty is king, and I took it to the life of my payments (84 months...at 0.9%..Yeah, seriously) for 1200 bucks. -The safety ratings are outstanding. -It looks good with a metallic coppery brown exterior and beige leather interior. -I'm happy.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

