2004 Mitsubishi Outlander Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior, comfortable ride, peppy around town, solid handling.
- No manual gearbox, distracting audio controls, less cargo capacity than competitors.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,208 - $2,241
Edmunds' Expert Review
All the basics, including comfort, confident handling and unique style, are in place, and with a much needed increase in power the Outlander now has the juice to keep up with its rivals.
2004 Highlights
The Outlander's 2.4-liter engine receives a much needed boost in power -- it now makes 160 horsepower.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dana Parenteau,10/02/2015
LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
If you are looking for a great SUV in my opinion the outlander is you best choice. I had my 04 outlander for 7 years and put over 229k on mine. Drove it across the country and never had any issues with it what so ever. I was involved in a major head on crash in it and walked away without a scratch. That SUV saved my life!!!
davebeat,08/11/2010
I have owned the vehicle for only 6 weeks, but have subjected it to all manner of tests and scrutiny. It has only done 106,000 kilometers, looks immaculate inside and out, is very comfortable, handles well and is perfect in every respect bar one -- suspension (or shocks). No one can find anything wrong, yet while very smooth on good roads, smallish bumps and accompanying road noise suggest very rigid suspension. Is this a characteristic?
breamom,09/05/2011
I bought my 2004 Outlander brand new. I don't usually buy new cars and I was a devout VW person. I bought the Outlander because I was starting a new business, needed a car and I didn't want to be distracted by used car pailings. so I bought the cheapest new car I could find. I spent all of $15,000. I have NEVER had anything go wrong with this car. I have only spent money on brakes, oil changes and tires. The cost of ownership has been spectacular. I will never buy a German car again, too pricey to repair and even for regular maintenance.
MinorityMandate,12/10/2015
XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
A really great car from a really poor company/dealership system. Too bad because otherwise I would buy another.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
