Consumer Rating
(113)
2004 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, comfortable ride, peppy around town, solid handling.
  • No manual gearbox, distracting audio controls, less cargo capacity than competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

All the basics, including comfort, confident handling and unique style, are in place, and with a much needed increase in power the Outlander now has the juice to keep up with its rivals.

2004 Highlights

The Outlander's 2.4-liter engine receives a much needed boost in power -- it now makes 160 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(79%)
4(17%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
113 reviews
113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mitsu lover 4 life
Dana Parenteau,10/02/2015
LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
If you are looking for a great SUV in my opinion the outlander is you best choice. I had my 04 outlander for 7 years and put over 229k on mine. Drove it across the country and never had any issues with it what so ever. I was involved in a major head on crash in it and walked away without a scratch. That SUV saved my life!!!
Suspension worry
davebeat,08/11/2010
I have owned the vehicle for only 6 weeks, but have subjected it to all manner of tests and scrutiny. It has only done 106,000 kilometers, looks immaculate inside and out, is very comfortable, handles well and is perfect in every respect bar one -- suspension (or shocks). No one can find anything wrong, yet while very smooth on good roads, smallish bumps and accompanying road noise suggest very rigid suspension. Is this a characteristic?
Best car Purchase I have ever made!!!
breamom,09/05/2011
I bought my 2004 Outlander brand new. I don't usually buy new cars and I was a devout VW person. I bought the Outlander because I was starting a new business, needed a car and I didn't want to be distracted by used car pailings. so I bought the cheapest new car I could find. I spent all of $15,000. I have NEVER had anything go wrong with this car. I have only spent money on brakes, oil changes and tires. The cost of ownership has been spectacular. I will never buy a German car again, too pricey to repair and even for regular maintenance.
105 K and still looks good
MinorityMandate,12/10/2015
XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
A really great car from a really poor company/dealership system. Too bad because otherwise I would buy another.
See all 113 reviews of the 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

