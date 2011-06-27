  1. Home
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average fuel economy
  • attractive, high-quality interior
  • available frontal impact warning/mitigation system.
  • Underwhelming performance
  • cramped third-row seat
  • maximum cargo capacity a bit short of top rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A number of improvements have made the redesigned 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander a more desirable choice for a small crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Everyone likes to root for the underdog up to a point. The redesigned 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander certainly qualifies as an underdog in the small crossover SUV segment. In spite of the significant improvements it has received this year, the Outlander will probably never be the obvious choice in a class that's loaded with qualified candidates. Mitsubishi's compact crossover is a solid entry, but it's not easy to bet on a lesser-known nameplate when there's money on the line.

However, for consumers who want to own something a little different, this third-generation Mitsubishi Outlander has a number of things going for it. First off, powertrain tweaks and more aerodynamic (if somewhat less distinctive) styling combine to deliver improved EPA fuel economy estimates. The Outlander is now rated for up to 31 mpg highway, an above-average number among seven-passenger crossovers, while combined fuel economy (the more important number to look at) is up 2 mpg for both the four-cylinder and V6 engines. The overhauled interior is another welcome change, as it offers a more stylish design, improved materials, a telescoping steering wheel (making it easier to get comfortable in the driver seat) and a sturdier third-row seat that's now standard across the lineup.

Optional high-tech features such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and lane-departure warning systems also give the Outlander some advantages over many of its competitors, and there's a plug-in hybrid model coming later in 2014. There are still a few weak spots, however. Performance from both of the conventional engines is lackluster for this class, and the third-row seat remains cramped, so it's really only useful in a pinch and definitely only for kids. Another consideration is Mitsubishi's relatively small dealer network, as dealerships are few and far between in certain areas of the coun­try.

With all that in mind, crossover shoppers will want to compare the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander with five-passenger models such as the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4. If it's the Outlander's seven-passenger seating capacity that draws your interest, you'll also want to add the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe to your test-drive list. Although the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander faces long odds against well-rounded and well-established rivals in the compact crossover class, this underdog is still worth a look.

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger crossover SUV that's available in three trim levels: the base ES, midrange SE and top-of-the-line GT.

The ES comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split-folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player.

Stepping up to the SE gets you 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, Mitsubishi's "Fuse" voice command system (for phone and audio control), and an upgraded audio system with a 6-inch touchscreen display, HD radio and an iPod/USB interface. The GT further adds the 3.0-liter V6, all-wheel drive and a few more luxuries such as automatic xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers and satellite radio.

The SE and GT models can be had with a Premium option package that includes a sunroof, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, a power driver seat and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. A Touring package available for the SE and GT trims bundles all of the above with rain-sensing wipers, a voice-operated navigation system, a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, and adaptive cruise control with a collision-warning/mitigation system and lane-departure warning.

Stand-alone options for the Outlander include rear parking sensors, remote start, an Exterior package (rear spoiler and restyled front and rear lower fascias) and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2014 Highlights

The Mitsubishi Outlander has been extensively redesigned for 2014. Notable changes include improved fuel mileage, a nicer interior, a standard third-row seat and new high-tech features.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered with two powertrains. The ES and SE both get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard. ES models are front-wheel drive only, while the SE can be had with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Under the GT's hood is a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 224 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque. A conventional six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine are above average at 27 mpg combined (25 mpg city/31 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city/29 mpg highway) when equipped with all-wheel drive. With the 3.0-liter V6, the AWD Outlander's fuel economy drops to 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, a driver-side knee airbag, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Optional electronic safety features include lane-departure warning and a forward collision-warning/mitigation system. The latter can sense an impending frontal collision, alert the driver and, if the driver fails to react, apply light brake pressure followed by full panic braking, potentially bringing the Outlander to a halt if it was originally traveling under 20 mph.

In government crash tests the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander earned an overall rating of five stars, with four stars in front crash and rollover tests and five stars in side crash tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2014 Outlander the highest rating of "Good" in small and moderate overlap front tests, side tests, roof strength as well as head restraints and seats.

Driving

Acceleration with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder won't stir your soul. If you mainly drive in town, you'll find its performance adequate, but there's really not enough power here for pleasurable highway travel. In addition, due to the nature of the CVT, accelerating up to freeway speeds has the engine at high rpm for prolonged periods of time, and the resulting noises are less than appealing. The V6 certainly sounds better and is more powerful, but it's still not as potent or enjoyable as the V6s and optional turbocharged four-cylinder engines found in rival models.

On the move, the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander offers a comfortable ride quality, though we've observed elevated amounts of wind noise on the highway. Handling around turns is secure, but overall, the latest Outlander isn't quite as sporty as its predecessors. If off-pavement driving is a priority, the Outlander has a leg up on many competitors in this price range, as its all-wheel-drive system offers selectable modes that provide a bit more capability on dirt roads and in deep snow.

Interior

Perhaps the most noticeable shortcoming of the previous-generation Outlander was its cheap-feeling interior. The 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander rectifies that with an overhauled cabin that's more attractive and done up in much nicer materials.

Front seats are a little on the firm side, but offer a good amount of legroom, as do the second-row seats, which can slide fore and aft and recline for greater comfort. Some buyers may view the standard third-row seat as a plus, but this seat is really only suited for occasional use by small kids.

When it comes to hauling stuff, you'll find 34.2 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats and 63.3 cubic feet with both rows folded down. These numbers fall short of the cargo space in most other compact crossovers, including the CR-V and Escape.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(45%)
4(22%)
3(19%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
3.9
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outlander Gt Value
genx_rated,05/10/2014
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Mitsubishi's price of around $26k w/100k warranty was what sealed the deal. The MIVEC V6 is plenty powerful, especially since it only weighs as much as a midsized sedan(3500lb curb weight), despite what others may say. It also sounds quite nice, but not overly noisy. Have about 2000 miles now, and averaging 21-22 MPG's in 85% CITY driving. You can do 30 MPG on the highway at 65-70mph, but I don't drive there often. The 20/28 ratings are just about right. Ride is compliant and very Japanese, but not luxurious....more sporty. Handling is competent and fairly flat. Cargo space very good, maybe not as wide as Pathfinder or Explorer.
Highly Satisfied
mzbabydoll,01/30/2015
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Owned the 2014 Outlander SE for 9 months. My main focus when purchasing was gas mileage and seating capacity. Not only did the it meet those requirements, but I got so much more. Initially, I was bothered because I rarely see an Outlander on the road, thinking it must be a bad car, nobody wants it; Have I made a mistake??? No regrets! I now say that it is a well-kept secret, because this car is a real gem!!! I love all the unexpected bells/whistles and sleek body style. I like cars that don't age quickly, like my old Jeep Liberty (had it 10 years and it still looks as good as anything else on the road). The body style has longevity and will look stylish for years to come. Super gas mileage!
Luxurious, powerful but inexpensive SUV
frederikfly,11/15/2013
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
This is a lot of car for the money and, IMHO, severely underrated by reviewers. Bells and whistles usually found on much more expensive cars/add on packages. V6 engine is a great compromise of being plenty powerful but still fuel efficient. AWD (not a cut down version like other cars, active torque vectoring), high end features that really make a difference in safety and comfort (e.g. automatic wiper, automatic HID lights, super large outside mirrors, backup camera, dual zone AC, keyless entry and start). 100% reliable to this date and I'm confident it will handle pretty much anything with ease, passengers, heavy cargo, towing, and challenging weather conditions. Fun to drive thanks to solid road feel, very spacious interior and virtually no blind spots. Since owning it, had a couple of long distance road trips with heavily loaded car or trailer. Pleasure to drive, much less tiring than with previous car and super easy to pass, even with load. Major complaint is lower back clearance in back with load. AWD was great with boat trailer, especially on curvy road.
Exceptional Value
aa0526,01/15/2014
Primary Purpose: 1. Commuting to work alone (95%) 2. Short trips with family (5%) Been shopping around for a small CUV that has a 3rd row (for those rare occasions). Wanted a 3rd row as a backup for the minivan. The minivan is reserved for long trips. I can't wean myself from Japanese cars. I shopped between the Santa Fe, Rogue 2014 and the Outlander 2014. Being a current Nissan and Mitsubishi owner, it was a hard decision between the Rogue and the Outlander. The current MPG averages 28-30 combined. The warranty and price were the clinchers. It is relatively quiet, acceleration was good for my needs, very roomy 2nd row (I am only 5'7" - so there is plenty of room left behind me).
See all 27 reviews of the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
More About This Model

Evolution is certainly a word often associated with the Mitsubishi brand. In this case, however, we're not talking about a turbocharged sport sedan. Instead, evolution refers to the redesigned third-generation 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, a crossover SUV that has definitely evolved.

As with any redesign, however, the real question is whether the Outlander has evolved enough. We're talking about a hot segment here and being just good enough doesn't really cut it. Throw in the fact that this has been one of Mitsubishi's best-selling vehicles lately and this redesigned SUV is all the more important to the brand.

New Inside and Out
The most obvious change is the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander's exterior styling. It's a more conventional take on the crossover SUV, with rounded corners and large unadorned expanses of sheet metal. All of this was done in the name of improved aerodynamics, according to Brian Arnett, Mitsubishi's product strategy senior manager. The result is a 7 percent lower drag coefficient (from 0.36 to 0.33), which should help in the mileage department. Unfortunately, it also makes this Outlander a little bland. One of the defining characteristics of the previous-generation Outlander was its aggressive Evo-like styling. Now, it's looking a bit generic.

The 2014 Outlander's interior, on the other hand, is an undisputed improvement. A contemporary design, paired with more refined materials, brings the new model up to modern standards. Third-row seats are now standard for all trims and they're much better than the predecessor's rickety perches. That rearmost row is still very cramped, but Mitsubishi contends that these seats are meant for occasional use, and for children only.

The middle-row seats now slide and recline, and that allows for an additional 13 inches of maximum cargo length, but total capacity drops from a spacious 73 cubic feet to a merely average 63 cubes. The split tail/liftgate is replaced by a one-piece liftgate with a power option. Roof rails are also absent, though mounting points are present for aftermarket solutions.

Under the Hood and on the Road
Both existing engines are retained, so the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander is available with either a 2.4-liter four-cylinder or 3.0-liter V6 engine. Power output is about the same as before, with the four-cylinder generating 166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque while the V6 delivers 224 hp and 214 lb-ft. The V6 is paired with a traditional six-speed automatic with shift paddles, while the base engine comes only with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and no paddles.

We found the base engine and CVT appropriate for city driving, but inadequate on the highway. Reaching freeway speeds required prolonged use of wide-open throttle, which is accompanied by a bovine drone from under the hood. The V6 is the obvious choice for highway duty, though its power delivery wasn't all that impressive either.

On the plus side, the new Outlander does promise greatly improved fuel economy. Mitsubishi claims a combined city/highway rating of 27 mpg for the front-wheel-drive four-cylinder and 23 mpg for the all-wheel-drive V6 (up from 22 mpg and 21 mpg, respectively): best-in-class for seven-passenger SUVs.

These gains are achieved via revised gear ratios and engine tweaks, along with new Eco driving modes. With the Eco modes engaged, throttle inputs are damped to Prius-like unresponsiveness and the air-conditioning is dialed back. For models equipped with the Super-All-Wheel Control (S-AWC ) all-wheel-drive system, the Eco mode forces front-drive-only operation until wheel sensors detect a loss in traction, at which point power is sent to the rear wheels.

Drivetrain-wise, the big news is still to come. A plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) model will hit showrooms in 2014. According to Masatoshi Hasegawa, corporate planning and EV Operations executive vice president, the Outlander was designed from the beginning for either a conventional gas engine or a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which means cargo and interior space remain relatively identical for both. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine will be paired with an array of batteries for a promised 30 miles of electric-only range.

Behind the Wheel
From the driver seat, the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander manages its size well. On twisting roads the Outlander's handling proved capable as the S-AWC all-wheel-drive system, sourced from the 2013 Lancer Evolution, maximizes available grip. Even so, the lumbering crossover's tall ride height and threat of lurking understeer keeps the Outlander well outside the fun zone.

The new electric power steering offers respectable feedback. Ride quality is well controlled, too, as the Outlander's chassis does an adequate job of flattening out the ruts and bumps in the road. Were it not for the flat, firm seats and noticeable wind and road noise, we'd be fine logging hundreds of miles in a day. These flaws are less critical during daily commuting, allowing other improvements to shine. A new, sharper infotainment display and pleasantly powerful Rockford Fosgate audio system won't hurt, either.

Though owners will rarely need to traverse the wilderness, the Outlander is surprisingly adept at navigating rutted and rocky trails. In V6 GT form, it is limited mostly by its 8 inches of ground clearance and all-season tires.

Unrivaled Safety
Though the aforementioned changes may not win you over, safety advances to the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander might. Debuting this year is adaptive cruise control, paired with a Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) system.

These options are not offered by any of the Outlander's rivals and should be particularly significant for safety-minded shoppers. The FCM uses the same radar monitor as the cruise control to sense impending collisions. Within 2 seconds of sensing a potential collision, visual and audible alarms are triggered. Then, if the driver fails to react, the system begins applying light brake pressure followed by full panic braking to bring the SUV to a halt.

We tested the FCM against a simulated stationary vehicle at 20 mph and it worked as advertised, though Mitsubishi did warn that it would not stop in time at higher speeds. If steering inputs are detected, the system disengages, giving full control back to the driver. If the driver feels the FCM is too intrusive, its sensitivity is adjustable or it can be completely disabled. Somewhat less unique in the segment is a standard driver-knee airbag and an available lane departure warning system, though we found the LDW far too sensitive and annoying.

A Much Improved Crossover
Standing out in the compact crossover segment isn't easy. In the Outlander's case, the fact that it offers standard seating for seven, unique safety features and eventually a plug-in hybrid variant, should help it overcome its lack of name recognition.

The more mainstream styling should also do it some favors as well. We're not fans of it, but compact SUVs sell on utility, not style. Efficiency is also key and this Outlander should deliver in that area, too. Turns out, evolution isn't such a bad thing for the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE is priced between $9,995 and$13,295 with odometer readings between 90427 and113210 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT is priced between $13,999 and$13,999 with odometer readings between 72833 and72833 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2014 Outlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 72833 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Can't find a used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,845.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,086.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,119.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,901.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

