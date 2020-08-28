Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
- 126,008 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$751 Below Market
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AX0AZ006103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,592
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Mitsubishi Outlander GT 2010 Labrador Black Pearl Newly Detailed, 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD, 3.571 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6CD/MP3 In-Dash Changer, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AX8AZ003420
Stock: 23185T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 92,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS3AW4AZ006068
Stock: 7333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- 81,811 miles
$7,924
Ganley Subaru of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
Mitsubishi Outlander 2010 SE Graphite Gray Pearl Clean CARFAX.21/25 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 44149 miles below market average! As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Subaru of Bedford offer some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is we will show you that too. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru of Bedford in Cleveland, Ohio to schedule a test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AT3AWXAZ019517
Stock: S9652T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 156,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,984
Chiefland Ford - Chiefland / Florida
Chiefland Ford is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call 352-493-4297 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT4AX1AZ011496
Stock: 5011496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 184,191 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$5,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Silver 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4WD 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AX9AZ604898
Stock: XC20948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 151,585 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
HIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT4AX8AZ005145
Stock: 005145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: REALLY GOOD LOOKING MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER, THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE KICK TO DRIVE. 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AW5AZ005702
Stock: 9099M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,428 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,999
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT4AXXAZ005261
Stock: 005261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$11,700
Continental Honda - Countryside / Illinois
Only 55,875 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Outlander boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Luggage Rack, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, Equalizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cloth Seats, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Climate Control, A/C, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Continental Honda located at 5901 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AXXBU029063
Stock: L6830A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 113,885 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$6,995
Gerald Subaru of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Check out this gently-used 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Mitsubishi Outlander is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Labrador Black Pearl 2009 4WD Mitsubishi Outlander SE. A Mitsubishi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Outlander SE was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mitsubishi Outlander SE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT31W49Z008327
Stock: 321023A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 147,212 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Good running front wheel drive Outlander in better than average condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AWXBU024261
Stock: W92848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 129,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,539
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. *** LEATHER, 3rd ROW SEAT & MOONROOF ^^^^^, 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportronic.2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLSCool Silver Metallic *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.19/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Agile handling; useful rear tailgate/liftgate design; roomy cargo area; lengthy warranty. Source: EdmundsMitsubishi 2011 Outlander XLS 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JS4AX2BU031452
Stock: 141728F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 88,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,824
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW1BU037161
Stock: 490753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 137,502 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,777
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
***COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY INCLUDED*** * GUARANTEED FINANCING * * VA INSPECTION * * CLEAN IN AND OUT * * 4-Cyl, 2.4 Liter * * WELL MAINTAINED * * GREAT CONDITION* * BLUETOOTH COMPATIBILITY * * ICE COLD A/C * * AM/FM RADIO * * PASSENGER AIRBAG * * LUGGAGE RACK * * FOG LIGHTS * * SUNROOF/MOONROOF * * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * * POWER WINDOWS * * POWER DOOR LOCK * Autoplaza offers car buyers competitively priced vehicles and service with a smile. Our friendly and experienced staff will help you find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifestyle. Call us today to sc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LT31W89Z010206
Stock: 905371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2019
- 199,144 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- 7-PASSENGER! --- 4WD --- KEYLESS START! --- ROOF RAILS --- 18" ALLOY WHEELS --- REAR SPOILER --- CD PLAYER --- CRUISE CONTROL --- WINDOW VISORS ---We have on our lot a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with 199,353 miles. It is Cool Silver Metallic in color and has a Black cloth/leatherette interior. It is powered by a 2.4L I4 DOHC engine and has a CVT Sportronic transmission and is 4WD, getting you 27 MPG.This SUV comes with black roof rails, a rear spoiler, fog lights and it has 18" ally wheels. It has body colored door handles and the body colored mirrors with turn signal indicators and it has WeatherTech window visors.It has keyless entry and keyless start, black cloth and leatherette bucket seats, and a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise controls. For sound you get an AM/FM stereo and a CD/MP3 player.Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind.This 2011 Outlander has been around the block a few times, but would still make a terrific work car. Come in today to see if this isn't the perfect match for you!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW3BU006901
Stock: 64637A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 128,327 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,250
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW9BU015408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,697 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Premium Cars Miami - Miami / Florida
GREAT ON GAS--4 CYLINDERS--AUTOMATIC CLEAN TITLE-2 PREVIOUS OWNER-CARFAX CERTIFIED GREAT CONDITIONS INSIDE OUT LIMITED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON ALL CARS FINANCING AVAILABLE TO EVERYONE! NO SOCIAL REQUIRED, NO DRIVER LICENSE NECESSARY! EVERYONE IS APPROVED! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, PAST REPOS, BANKRUPTCY, ALL WELCOMED! GUARANTEED BEST PRICES NATIONWIDE! WE CAN ASSIST WITH CAR INSURANCES AND TRANSPORTATION IF ARRIVING FROM MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! NOS ESPECIALIZAMOS EN FINANCIAMENTO PARA LOS RECIEN LLEGADOS SIN SOCIAL! **FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS SPECIAL OFFER PLEASE VISIT WWW.PREMIUMCARSMIAMI.COM** *CASH BUYERS, PLEASE CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFO*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LS21W69Z013389
Stock: P013389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
