Vehicle overview

You look at the sheet metal of most compact crossovers and think of things like play dates and Little League. Not so with the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander, a pick that shares some of the bold styling cues seen in its aggressive sibling, the high-performance Lancer Evolution sedan. What's more, the Outlander's performance isn't at odds with the promise conveyed by its sporty appearance; it boasts the kind of sharp handling that's a rarity in this family-oriented class.

Fortunately, none of this comes at the expense of practicality. The Outlander is among the roomiest in its class when it comes to cargo capacity and offers the choice of all-wheel drive for those who frequently trudge through rain or snow. Ride quality is smooth and agreeable, and all the bases are covered when it comes to standard and available features. Everything from a rear-seat DVD player to a voice-activated navigation system with a 40GB music server is offered.

Perhaps the most noticeable flaw to the Outlander is its puny third-row seat. This feature adds little by way of real functionality; the area is cramped even for small children and the seat itself is distressingly flimsy and lightweight. And while some might warm to the crossover's stark, masculine cabin design, others might find it plain relative to the more visually interesting approach taken by some rivals.

Even so, the Outlander doesn't get as much attention as it deserves. This will likely be even more true this year, as two of the segment heavyweights -- the 2012 Honda CR-V and 2012 Toyota RAV4 -- have been fully redesigned. There are also a host of other excellent models vying for your attention, including the spacious Chevrolet Equinox, the handsome 2012 Kia Sorento and the turbocharged 2012 Subaru Forester. Still, the Mitsubishi Outlander stands out on the strength of its striking looks and frisky character; it's a solid pick for those seeking a less mainstream alternative.