Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling
  • useful rear tailgate/liftgate design
  • roomy cargo area
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Plain interior treatment
  • flimsy, kid-size third-row seat
  • steering wheel doesn't telescope.
List Price Range
$8,495 - $10,900
Used Outlander for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With assertive sheet metal and sharp handling, the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander is the edgy alternative to the typical compact crossover.

Vehicle overview

You look at the sheet metal of most compact crossovers and think of things like play dates and Little League. Not so with the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander, a pick that shares some of the bold styling cues seen in its aggressive sibling, the high-performance Lancer Evolution sedan. What's more, the Outlander's performance isn't at odds with the promise conveyed by its sporty appearance; it boasts the kind of sharp handling that's a rarity in this family-oriented class.

Fortunately, none of this comes at the expense of practicality. The Outlander is among the roomiest in its class when it comes to cargo capacity and offers the choice of all-wheel drive for those who frequently trudge through rain or snow. Ride quality is smooth and agreeable, and all the bases are covered when it comes to standard and available features. Everything from a rear-seat DVD player to a voice-activated navigation system with a 40GB music server is offered.

Perhaps the most noticeable flaw to the Outlander is its puny third-row seat. This feature adds little by way of real functionality; the area is cramped even for small children and the seat itself is distressingly flimsy and lightweight. And while some might warm to the crossover's stark, masculine cabin design, others might find it plain relative to the more visually interesting approach taken by some rivals.

Even so, the Outlander doesn't get as much attention as it deserves. This will likely be even more true this year, as two of the segment heavyweights -- the 2012 Honda CR-V and 2012 Toyota RAV4 -- have been fully redesigned. There are also a host of other excellent models vying for your attention, including the spacious Chevrolet Equinox, the handsome 2012 Kia Sorento and the turbocharged 2012 Subaru Forester. Still, the Mitsubishi Outlander stands out on the strength of its striking looks and frisky character; it's a solid pick for those seeking a less mainstream alternative.

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander is available in three trim levels: ES, SE and GT.

The entry-level ES is equipped with a four-cylinder engine and comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, air-conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, cloth upholstery, reclining rear seats and a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio input jack.

The SE adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, turn-signal mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded gauges and upholstery, a six-disc CD changer, sliding second-row seats, third-row seats and steering-column-mounted paddle shifters.

All Outlander GT models are powered by a 3.0-liter V6 and come with all the above-mentioned features plus automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, chrome accents and soft-touch dash and door trim. The AWD GT also includes an active front differential, hill start assist and an advanced AWD mode selector.

SE models are eligible for the Premium package, which adds a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate premium sound system with satellite radio and the soft-touch interior trim. The Touring package is offered on GT models; it features most of the amenities in the Premium package and adds leather upholstery (front- and second-row seats), heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver seat.

A hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and digital-music storage is available as a stand-alone option for all trims, as are rear parking sensors, Mitsubishi's Fuse hands-free link system, a rear entertainment system and remote engine start.

2012 Highlights

Enhancements on the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander include an optional auto-dimming rearview mirror and a standard "Eco" indicator drive lamp. The Outlander's rearview camera system has been changed to one that displays in the rearview mirror, and the lineup of trims has been whittled from four to three.

Performance & mpg

The Mitsubishi Outlander ES and SE are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 168 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. The GT has a 3.0-liter V6 that's good for 230 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque. Four-cylinder Outlanders come standard with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the V6-powered GT uses a traditional six-speed automatic. Both have manual-shift capability.

All-wheel drive is offered as an option on the SE and GT, while the ES is front-wheel drive only. The AWD system offers different driver-selectable modes to optimize traction in varying conditions. The GT's all-wheel-drive system features an improved front differential and additional modes.

In recent Edmunds testing, the Outlander GT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is respectable for a V6-equipped crossover SUV in this segment. EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2WD 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander are 23 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the four-cylinder engine, and 19/26/22 mpg with the V6. The AWD four-cylinder gets 22/27/24 mpg, while the AWD V6 gets 19/25/21 mpg.

Safety

All major safety features are standard on the Outlander, including antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Whiplash-reducing front head restraints are also standard.

In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, the Outlander earned the top rating of "Good." In roof-strength tests, the crossover scored an "Average" rating.

Driving

When it comes to driving dynamics, the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander is among the most enjoyable picks in its segment. Its handling limits are noticeably higher than the typical crossover's, its steering is pleasantly weighted and its suspension is tuned to deliver sportiness that doesn't come at the expense of comfort. While the Outlander's V6 isn't as powerful as those in the Kia Sorento or Toyota RAV4, it offers brisk acceleration. As an added bonus, the all-wheel-drive system ably keeps the car planted on loose road surfaces like sand and snow.

Interior

With its square lines and unadorned surfaces, the Outlander's cabin has an austere, masculine feel, with fewer accents and flourishes than you'll find in some rival crossovers. Some might appreciate this lean aesthetic, but others might find the cabin too stark; additionally, there are some subpar plastics here and there. GT models are the nicest of the bunch, featuring a soft-touch upper instrument panel, and door trim with eye-catching double-stitch accents. The steering wheel tilts but doesn't telescope, which may be an issue for taller drivers. The Outlander's Fuse system allows you to make phone calls and access your iPod via voice commands, and it is relatively intuitive to use.

SE and GT models come with a third-row seat that will suffice in an emergency, but this seat is too slight and ineffectual for regular use. It's small and cramped, and is located uncomfortably close to the tailgate glass; it also lacks proper padding, which results in its occupant being able to feel the seat's frame in intimate detail. On the plus side, the Outlander offers a unique flip-down tailgate capable of supporting up to 440 pounds. With the second- and third-row seats folded, total cargo space measures nearly 73 cubic feet, which is very roomy for a small crossover SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(8%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.1
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, family oriented, fun
chrisgr1,02/24/2012
Excelent SUV, handling, room space, cargo space. AWC is really impresive. Cheap plastics insight. Emphasis on Utility
Nothing fancy, but a serious bang for your buck!
Mike M,10/28/2015
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I have owned this vehicle for 4 years now, and have 88,000 TROUBLE FREE miles. Never a day in the shop (outside of regular service intervals, oil changes, etc). It is loud on the highway, the cabin is far from quiet. It now has an exhaust leak somewhere, making it a little louder. But the structural integrity is good. It steers well, not sloppy, and offers excellent visibility. The ability to switch between 2WD, intelligent AWD, or full time 4 wheel drive is very nice, and the transition between each is seamless (so far, I like this AWD even better than my old Subaru and Audi A4 Quattro). Yes, its underpowered and is not going to rocket you anywhere (0-60, quarter mile, etc). I used to get back and forth between Buffalo and Cleveland in the winter just fine (while others are careening off the road, I am going highway speeds with the Rockford Fosgate punched up high). The cabin is comfortable, the cargo space is very good, and the feature bundle is pretty fair. The windows are no longer aligned perfectly going up and down, but they work just fine. The technology is simple, not great, but all the comforts and conveniences you need. Its not a remarkable vehicle, its just a TREMENDOUS value - safe, reliable, roomy, great MPG, and low cost of ownership. Still no signs of rust!
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT
ron84,12/21/2012
Just bought my son his second Mitsubishi Outlander (2012 Outlander GT AWD). We bought him a 2007 Outlander LS 5 years ago and it has been bullett proof. No issues at all. We bought the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 2 months ago and thus far I have been very impressed. Although it is the same generation as his 2007 it has numerous improvements and has not dissapointed thus far. The 2007 had a slight hesitation when taking off but the 2012 does not have the same hesitation and is very smooth on takeoff. It is rated 10 HP higher than the 2007 and like the 2007 is very quick (and economical). Very fun to drive.
So many better cars
K,07/11/2018
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Took my Outlander to several several shops to get multiple opinions after the transmission started slipping. The going consensus is that the type of transmission this car has, a CVT, isn't possible to just fix. I have been told that this year in particular was one of the first years that this type of transmission was built so it's very problematic and buggy. My car is at 116k miles. The manual says to change the transmission oil at 120k. Aside from this issue, before the problems started there were many things I wished I'd noticed. The back seat folds down strangely where the seats fold up rather than down. If you're a camper like me and appreciate having the option to sleep in your car, you won't be able to do that in this car. I'm 5'4 and had to curl up my pegs to fit. Also, this car doesn't do hills very well, you can hear it really working. And add using the air conditioning, it really slows down the car. The best thing about it is the sound system, roof rack and back up camera. I wouldn't recommend buying this car though. Regular shops don't appear to work on these much and dealerships aren't that common.
See all 12 reviews of the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and GT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE is priced between $8,495 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 52201 and70001 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT is priced between $10,500 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 69946 and69946 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2012 Outlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 52201 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Can't find a used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,891.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,247.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,642.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,668.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander lease specials

