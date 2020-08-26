Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
- 145,551 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999
Bradley Hubler Chevrolet - Franklin / Indiana
: FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! LS trim. CD Player. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "With its unique looks, pleasant handling characteristics and roomy, user-friendly interior, the Mitsubishi Outlander has no trouble winning over its share of fans." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles. When buying at Bradley Hubler Chevrolet you will recieve One free carwash a month for as long as you own the car. First oil change is always on us. You will be entered into the customer for life program, which provide many valuable discount. Come see us in Franklin IN and see why NOBODY BEATS A BRADLEY DEAL! Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LX31FX4U006264
Stock: S11388A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 232,734 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,991
Harbor Nissan - Port Charlotte / Florida
Recent Arrival! Call Harbor Nissan now @ 941-629-1171 or see this vehicle at www.harbornissan.com for today's internet special! 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Green 4D Sport Utility 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic 2.4L I4 MPI SOHC MIVEC 16V Harbor Nissan. 4329 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte 941-764-5640, HARBOR VALUE PRICED VEHICLE. See dealer for details., JUST ARRIVED.. Won't Last Long, Call Harbor Nissan now at 941-629-1171 or visit us at www.harbornissan.com for today's eprice!. 21/27 City/Highway MPG FWD Only at Harbor Nissan! Call us now at 941-629-1171.21/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LX31F84U044480
Stock: 3103RB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 120,199 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3800. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/143 engine will keep you going. This Mitsubishi Outlander comes equipped with these options: White faced gauges, Whip antenna, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass w/windshield shade band, Steel side-guard door beams, Stainless steel exhaust system, Remote hood/fuel filler door releases, Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) chassis, and Rear window defroster w/timer. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LX31F14U026242
Stock: 26082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 111,135 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Mitsubishi 2003 Outlander LS, Munich Silver with Charcoal Cloth Interior. 2.4L I4 SOHC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic. Front Wheel Drive.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 21/26 City/Highway MPG''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LX31G73U113862
Stock: 0196-20B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 128,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander 4dr 4dr AWD XLS features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Head-Protection System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LZ41G03U068960
Stock: AAW-068960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 150,431 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,991
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CD Player, Edmunds.com explains 'With its unique looks, pleasant handling characteristics and roomy, user-friendly interior, the Mitsubishi Outlander has no trouble winning over its share of fans.' AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'With its unique looks, pleasant handling characteristics and roomy, user-friendly interior, the Mitsubishi Outlander has no trouble winning over its share of fans.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LX31G83U110601
Stock: 67179A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 76,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,880
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD with incredibly low miles, ready for a new owner. This ONE previous owner Outlander looks, runs, and drives incredibly well. Treat yourself to the ultimate in reliability and efficiency. Body is in excellent condition. Super clean interior that shows minimal, if any signs of wear. You will not find another this clean on the market! Financing is available as are up to 4 year warranties with nationwide coverage www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LZ31F36U002649
Stock: 1C12
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,055 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander 4dr 4dr AWD LS Manual features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Pewter with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LZ31F06U037665
Stock: YC-037665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-17-2019
- 95,727 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,595
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LZ31FX6U037060
Stock: 32474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 82,981 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,450
Prudential Auto Leasing - Hudson / Ohio
WWW.PRUDENTIALAUTO.NET One Owner with THIRD ROW SEAT !!!Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Traction Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio, Bucket Seating, CD Changer, Child Seat, Cruise Control, Driver-Side Airbag, Luggage Rack, Passenger-Side AirBag, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Alarm Control, Side-Impact Airbags, Tilt Wheel, Tinted Glass and More. 2-Stage Unlocking - Remote, Abs - 4-Wheel, Air Filtration, Airbag Deactivation - Occupant Sensing Passenger, Antenna Type - Mast, Anti-Theft System - Alarm With Remote, Anti-Theft System - Engine Immobilizer, Axle Ratio - 3.57, Cargo Area Light, Cargo Cover - Retractable, Cargo Tie Downs, Center Console - Front Console With Storage, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors, Clock, Cruise Control, Cupholders - Front And Rear, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Seat - Height Adjustable, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments - 8, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Exterior Mirrors - Power, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material - Carpet, Floor Mats - Front, Floor Mats - Rear, Front Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control, Front Air Conditioning Zones - Single, Front Airbags - Dual, Front Brake Diameter - 11.5, Front Brakes - Ventilated Disc, Front Fog Lights, Front Headrests - 2, Front Headrests - Driver Seat Active Head Restraint, Front Headrests - Height Adjustable, Front Headrests - Passenger Seat Active Head Restraint, Front Seat Type - Bucket, Front Shock Type - Gas, Front Spring Type - Coil, Front Struts - Macpherson, Front Suspension Classification - Independent, Front Suspension Type - Lower Control Arms, Front Wipers - Intermittent, Head Airbags - Front And Rear, Headlights - Auto Delay Off, In-Dash Cd - 6 Disc, Midyear Release - No, Mp3 Player - Cd Mp3 Playback, Multi-Function Remote - Hands-Free Multi-Function Remote With Keyless Ignition, One-Touch Windows - 1, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MS41X37U011375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,777
Auburn Chevrolet - Auburn / Washington
Local Trade, Accident Free Carfax History Report, Non-Smoker, 4x4, 2 sets of keys. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Our dealer has a tenured professionally managed Service and Parts department open extended hours to accommodate our customers busy schedules: and as always we offer competitive pricing for your automotive maintenance needs. Proudly servicing, Auburn, Kent Puyallup, Seattle, Lakewood, Everett, Snohomish, Bellevue, Kirkland, Tacoma and Bellingham.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT31X27Z015718
Stock: 26141A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, Local Trade!, 4X4, 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS, 3.0L 6-Cylinder SMPI SOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportronic and Paddle-Shifter, 4WD, Graphite Gray Pearl, Black w/Premium Fabric Seat Trim, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front fog lights, In Dash 6-Disc CD/MP3 Head Unit.This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT41X77U007973
Stock: M201009C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 78,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,997
Circle Chevrolet - Shrewsbury / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4D Sport Utility Odometer is 38260 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 6-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, 4WD. Making our mark one customer, one family at a time. 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT31XX7Z008841
Stock: H19157B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 184,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,911
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
This one runs good and looks good too. We are selling it as is because of the mileage, but it will probably last someone for a while. V6 engine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT41X38Z014598
Stock: W94840A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 154,211 miles
$5,495
Exem United - Plainfield / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT41X68Z019729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,765 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
You have found what you’re looking for! Don’t look further! Here it is, waiting for you! You are going to love the way it drives! Don’t miss your chance to take it home! COME NOW! THE ONE DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LS21W78Z007647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,998
Sprinkler Used Cars - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT41X38Z008705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,860
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2008 Mistubishi Outlander LS 2WD in Gray with 133,000 Miles! Check out this great looking Mistubishi Outlander with a V-6 Engine and Black Cloth Interior! Stop in to Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this MIstubishi Outlander for a test drive! Call our Sales Team at 309.244.8249 with any questions you might have! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MS31X08Z016046
Stock: 8417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-04-2015
