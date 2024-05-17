Mitsubishi announced this week it will expand its presence in North America and focus on electrified powertrains in the next five years. The plan called “Momentum 2030” will start in 2026 and include hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric options.

Details were scarce, but Mitsubishi said it plans to introduce a new or refreshed vehicle in each year beginning in 2026 and ending in 2030, effectively doubling the size of its lineup. The automaker currently sells four models in North America: the Mirage subcompact hatchback and Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport and Outlander SUVs.

At least two of those all-new vehicles will debut in segments the company doesn't currently compete in. Given that Mitsubishi currently only sells a subcompact and a few SUVs, there's plenty of room for aggressive expansion. Do we dare to dream about the Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck? OK, probably not. But maybe a comeback of a Mitsubishi sports car or a legit off-roader.