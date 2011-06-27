  1. Home
Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Outlander
5(71%)4(18%)3(8%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.6
38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Perfect

Ed S., 04/24/2018
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

In 75000 miles and 8 years, the only thing I have replaced is the tires. It works perfect for us and out 150# Newfoundland.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon

macpower, 09/24/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Toothless because it feels a underpowered at first. Then you start to play with the paddle shifters and mold the performance to your liking. Now you have a really fun ride. Peak torque at 41-4200 rpm means you almost have a turbo-feel when you think the motor's starting to bog down. My wife and I are 6' tall and the interior boasts a lot of legroom. The drivers side has a slight height adjustment too. I stuck an ipod in the cup holder and wanted a small slot so I could access the A/V rca's in the console. I thought there should be a small slot for the wires to hang through - and there was one - right where I wanted it! That's the best part of this car. A lot of thought went into everything!

A great value purchase

Vik, 05/06/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

We bought this to replace a 3-series BMW sedan. With a growing, athletic son and two large dogs, we needed to return to having an SUV for toting everyone around. Having previously owned both a Pathfinder and a Highlander, we were familiar with the virtues/vices of both truck- and car- based SUVs. We researched the Outlander thoroughly, and this model is recommended by both Edmunds and Consumer Reports. In fact, this model gets the nod over the 6 cyl, and we agree with that assessment. It is truly a great value purchase: fun to drive, very good technology, comfortable, and highly useful. The vehicle is thoughtfully designed. Yes, they could have used nicer interrior materials.

Fantastic CUV

cme4brain, 12/31/2010
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

I owned a 2008 Outlander and bought the 2010. This is the best combination of style, performance, interior comfort, and reliability for the money. You will not be disappointed. Even with a distant dealer, I bought the car as it is so reliable- this is my 6th Mitsubishi. The rear back up camera, the integrated Audio and NAV systems are excellent, as are the modifiable computer controls. My next SUV/CUV will be a Mitsu as I am so pleased with this model. I drive 32,000 miles per year so I spend lots of time sitting in this car, very comfortable.

A vehicle to pass down the family

danman117, 02/14/2014
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I cant say enough about my outlander. I absolutely love it. I've put 50K miles on it, done regular maintenance and it drives great!!! This car is truly a bang for your buck and SERIOUSLY underated! On paper it may seem slow, but you must learn how to drive it properly, it will do 0-60 in 7 secs and handles amazingly due to S-AWC. All my friends compliment me on how cool my car is. We use it to cart around the family, commuting, and road trips, its perfect for almost anything. The ride is smooth and comfy, the brakes and steering are great because they give good feedback. MPG is right there with the EPA, 18/25. Car is technologically packed!! The Nav system is worth it when you dig through it

