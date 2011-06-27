Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews

Perfect Ed S. , 04/24/2018 GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful In 75000 miles and 8 years, the only thing I have replaced is the tires. It works perfect for us and out 150# Newfoundland. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon macpower , 09/24/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Toothless because it feels a underpowered at first. Then you start to play with the paddle shifters and mold the performance to your liking. Now you have a really fun ride. Peak torque at 41-4200 rpm means you almost have a turbo-feel when you think the motor's starting to bog down. My wife and I are 6' tall and the interior boasts a lot of legroom. The drivers side has a slight height adjustment too. I stuck an ipod in the cup holder and wanted a small slot so I could access the A/V rca's in the console. I thought there should be a small slot for the wires to hang through - and there was one - right where I wanted it! That's the best part of this car. A lot of thought went into everything! Report Abuse

A great value purchase Vik , 05/06/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful We bought this to replace a 3-series BMW sedan. With a growing, athletic son and two large dogs, we needed to return to having an SUV for toting everyone around. Having previously owned both a Pathfinder and a Highlander, we were familiar with the virtues/vices of both truck- and car- based SUVs. We researched the Outlander thoroughly, and this model is recommended by both Edmunds and Consumer Reports. In fact, this model gets the nod over the 6 cyl, and we agree with that assessment. It is truly a great value purchase: fun to drive, very good technology, comfortable, and highly useful. The vehicle is thoughtfully designed. Yes, they could have used nicer interrior materials. Report Abuse

Fantastic CUV cme4brain , 12/31/2010 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I owned a 2008 Outlander and bought the 2010. This is the best combination of style, performance, interior comfort, and reliability for the money. You will not be disappointed. Even with a distant dealer, I bought the car as it is so reliable- this is my 6th Mitsubishi. The rear back up camera, the integrated Audio and NAV systems are excellent, as are the modifiable computer controls. My next SUV/CUV will be a Mitsu as I am so pleased with this model. I drive 32,000 miles per year so I spend lots of time sitting in this car, very comfortable. Report Abuse