Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews
Perfect
In 75000 miles and 8 years, the only thing I have replaced is the tires. It works perfect for us and out 150# Newfoundland.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon
Toothless because it feels a underpowered at first. Then you start to play with the paddle shifters and mold the performance to your liking. Now you have a really fun ride. Peak torque at 41-4200 rpm means you almost have a turbo-feel when you think the motor's starting to bog down. My wife and I are 6' tall and the interior boasts a lot of legroom. The drivers side has a slight height adjustment too. I stuck an ipod in the cup holder and wanted a small slot so I could access the A/V rca's in the console. I thought there should be a small slot for the wires to hang through - and there was one - right where I wanted it! That's the best part of this car. A lot of thought went into everything!
A great value purchase
We bought this to replace a 3-series BMW sedan. With a growing, athletic son and two large dogs, we needed to return to having an SUV for toting everyone around. Having previously owned both a Pathfinder and a Highlander, we were familiar with the virtues/vices of both truck- and car- based SUVs. We researched the Outlander thoroughly, and this model is recommended by both Edmunds and Consumer Reports. In fact, this model gets the nod over the 6 cyl, and we agree with that assessment. It is truly a great value purchase: fun to drive, very good technology, comfortable, and highly useful. The vehicle is thoughtfully designed. Yes, they could have used nicer interrior materials.
Fantastic CUV
I owned a 2008 Outlander and bought the 2010. This is the best combination of style, performance, interior comfort, and reliability for the money. You will not be disappointed. Even with a distant dealer, I bought the car as it is so reliable- this is my 6th Mitsubishi. The rear back up camera, the integrated Audio and NAV systems are excellent, as are the modifiable computer controls. My next SUV/CUV will be a Mitsu as I am so pleased with this model. I drive 32,000 miles per year so I spend lots of time sitting in this car, very comfortable.
A vehicle to pass down the family
I cant say enough about my outlander. I absolutely love it. I've put 50K miles on it, done regular maintenance and it drives great!!! This car is truly a bang for your buck and SERIOUSLY underated! On paper it may seem slow, but you must learn how to drive it properly, it will do 0-60 in 7 secs and handles amazingly due to S-AWC. All my friends compliment me on how cool my car is. We use it to cart around the family, commuting, and road trips, its perfect for almost anything. The ride is smooth and comfy, the brakes and steering are great because they give good feedback. MPG is right there with the EPA, 18/25. Car is technologically packed!! The Nav system is worth it when you dig through it
Sponsored cars related to the Outlander
Related Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Outlander PHEV
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019