2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average fuel economy
  • attractive, high-quality interior
  • available frontal impact warning/mitigation system.
  • Underwhelming performance
  • cramped third-row seat
  • maximum cargo capacity a bit short of top rivals.
Used Outlander for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

While a number of attractive features make the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander worth a look, it doesn't stand out in a crowd of very competitive rivals.

Vehicle overview

Lately, crossover SUVs have become the renaissance men of the car world, providing a good measure of capability in all categories. They're great for family vacations, carpools and transporting the kids while also being more comfortable and fuel-efficient than traditional truck-based SUVs. The Mitsubishi Outlander is no newcomer to this segment, and the 2015 model benefits from a redesign that occurred just last year. The problem with this Mitsubishi, however, is that it doesn't excite or excel in any particular category.

To its credit, the 2015 Outlander with its base four-cylinder engine gets above-average gas mileage for the segment, and when we tested the V6 all-wheel-drive GT model, we found it to have decent acceleration and a somewhat comfortable cabin. Other selling points for the Outlander are its lengthy warranty and available third-row seat. That third row is pretty cramped, but if this is a feature you want, the Outlander is one of the few vehicles in its class to offer it.

Evaluated elsewhere, though, the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander is pretty average. In an exhaustive Edmunds.com test, we gave the Outlander a "C" rating. Competitors typically offer quicker acceleration, higher levels of comfort on long road trips and better build quality. The Honda CR-V, for instance, is more refined and comfortable. We also recommend checking out the 2015 Mazda CX-5, 2015 Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4, all of which are great choices. The Nissan Rogue is another worthy contender, as it has an available third row of seating. With so many options for crossover SUVs, we definitely recommend that you check out the competition before settling on a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander.

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger crossover SUV that comes in three different trim levels: the base ES, midrange SE and GT.

The ES comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, automatic climate control, a 60/40-split-folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, Mitsubishi's "Fuse" voice-command system (for phone and audio control), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, tilt-and-telescoping steering column, cruise control and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an iPod/USB interface.

Stepping up to the SE gets you 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system with a 6-inch touchscreen display and HD radio. The GT further adds the 3.0-liter V6, all-wheel drive and a few more luxuries such as automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights, shifter paddles, wood interior panels, rain-sensing wipers and satellite radio.

The SE and GT models can be had with a Premium option package that includes a sunroof, roof rails, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, a power driver seat and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. A Touring package available for the SE and GT trims bundles all of the above with rain-sensing wipers, a voice-operated navigation system, a larger 7-inch touchscreen display and adaptive cruise control with a collision warning and mitigation system and lane-departure warning.

Stand-alone options for the Outlander include rear parking sensors, remote ignition and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2015 Highlights

For the 2015 Outlander, Mitsubishi's "Fuse" voice command system and Bluetooth are now standard. There are also small styling updates to the front fascia, along with minor changes to standard and optional equipment.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered with two powertrains. The ES and SE both get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). ES models are front-wheel-drive only, while the SE can be had with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Go with the GT and you'll get a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 224 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque. A conventional six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, an Outlander GT went from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is average in the segment.

With the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, the EPA fuel-economy estimates for the Outlander are 27 mpg combined (25 city/31 highway), and 26 mpg combined (24/29) when equipped with all-wheel drive. Equipped with the 3.0-liter V6, the Outlander's fuel economy drops to 23 mpg combined (20/28).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, a driver-side knee airbag, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Optional electronic safety features include lane-departure warning and a forward collision-warning and mitigation system. The latter can sense an impending frontal collision, alert the driver and, if the driver fails to react, apply light brake pressure followed by full panic braking, potentially bringing the Outlander to a halt if it was originally traveling under 20 mph.

During Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Outlander GT came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average.

In government crash testing, the Outlander with all-wheel drive earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. Front-drive Outlanders have the same front and side ratings, but one less star for overall protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave all Outlanders the best possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. It's also worth noting that with optional equipment, the 2015 Outlander also earned an "Advanced" rating for front crash prevention.

Driving

Acceleration with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder won't stir your soul. If you mainly drive in town, you'll find its performance adequate, but there's really not enough power here for pleasurable highway travel. Thanks to the nature of the Outlander's CVT, accelerating up to freeway speeds has the engine at high rpm for prolonged periods of time, and the resulting noises are less than appealing. The V6 certainly sounds better and is more powerful, but it's still not as potent or enjoyable as the V6s and optional turbocharged four-cylinder engines found in rival models.

Along the highway, the 2015 Outlander is definitely comfortable, but there's a bit of wind and engine noise to deal with. Handling around turns is secure, steering feels natural and offers intuitive response, but overall, the latest Outlander isn't quite as sporty as its predecessors. If off-pavement driving is a priority, the Outlander's all-wheel-drive system offers selectable modes that provide a bit more capability on dirt roads and in deep snow. The system can be used for mild off-roading, but not much more.

Interior

If you're judging the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander's interior by comparing it to past models, it's definitely a step forward. Redesigned just a year ago, the interior looks more attractive and benefits from an overall sense of increased materials quality.

The front seats are a little on the firm side, but offer a good amount of legroom, as do the second-row seats, which can slide fore and aft and recline for greater comfort. While some shoppers may see the third row seat as a plus, it is really only suited for occasional use by small kids.

When it comes to hauling stuff, you'll find 10.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row of seats, 34.2 cubic feet behind the second-row seats and 63.3 cubic feet with both rows folded down. These numbers fall short of the cargo space in most other compact crossovers, including the CR-V, RAV4 and Escape.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still no complaints
tjacob1273,07/12/2015
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
After 94000 miles the only repairs so far are for recalls.
Honest Little Family Car
Jesse Coley,07/24/2015
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
*Revised July 2019* Condensed, edited, and simplified; Purchased new for several thousand less than MSRP and driven hard for past four years on numerous road trips across the southern and central United States with multiple adults and multiple children. Reliable: Stuff works and it always works, only been to dealership for safety recall on parking brake and standard maintenance stuff except for a weird thing that happened early on where a police lidar gun "confused" the keyless ignition (long story, dealership couldn't find anything wrong but suspected the cop had the gun set too "hot"); AC: Mitsubishi makes automotive HVAC systems for OEM market, so you get top shelf stuff here at a discount; Fuel Mileage: Mid-twentys MPG around town, over 30mpg if you keep it under 70mph on the highway, but 26mpg at 80 is pretty good too; Transmission: CVT is probably one of the best on the market- It is programmed to do what CVTs do best and that's keep the engine in the "sweet spot" (and not pretend it's a regular automatic which defeats the whole purpose), the droning noise can be annoying, the "sport" setting is useful for engine braking (the manual even recommends it!); Engine: 2.4 liter long stroke four cylinder is typical Mitsubishi style powerplant- kinda noisy, paired well with transmission, loves to rev high, can cruise at 80mph all day long, plenty of torque for hills; Tires: OEM tires are made for fuel mileage and nothing else, upgraded to Yokohamas around 30,000 miles and car handles and rides like a dream; Stereo: Base stereo sounds great, not sure the Rockford Fosgate upgrade would bring much more to the table other than a subwoofer; Styling: 2015 was best year in my opinion, I don't like the styling for 2016 and later; Suspension: Tough! Potholes? This thing eats potholes (and curbs) for breakfast! Comfortable ride, too; Interior: Seats four medium adults comfortably with two children and optionally a third child in middle row center seat in a pinch, seat fabric is durable and easy to clean, front seats are very comfortable for long trips, third row is easy to access and fold away, hidden storage compartments abound; Exterior: Orange (copper) paint looks great but it is thin! Chips and scratches come easily, but I've come to accept it, besides- it adds "character"; Summary: This car is unapologetically Japanese. Not only was it made in Japan, but it was made for Japan. This is not a Toyota Highlander wannabe, it's not even a RAV4 wannabe, this is an OUTLANDER and I think its pretty cool. If you need a family car that can do a little bit of everything and take a beating, this is it.
Perfect Crossover ~ Perfect Price
too_trendy_1,03/30/2015
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I had to get rid of my money pit Volvo XC90, my family needed a vehicle that would work for us, which also included a Bluetooth....and BAM the Mitsubishi Outlander popped up in my search...You can't beat the price! The gas mileage is amazing! the room in this thing is beyond our expectations! I have two carseats in the back, everyone is comfortable and happy..the backup camera is awesome! the push start is so handy with two little ones, the days of trying to find your car keys when jungle two little ones are over! the ECO MODE is fantastic! It feels so safe! I got the 10 year/100K mile bumper to bumper warranty, I will have this puppy for along time! very happy! A+
Awesomeness on 4 wheels
John,10/25/2015
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I normally would never have purchased a Mitsubishi anything but, while in Europe for work, I rented this model on 2 separate occasions. The first occasion was for a drive from Germany to Italy (11 hours from where I was). The car handled great, was very comfortable and roomy enough (I'm 6'7"), and the fuel economy really impressed me. The second occasion was to travel across Germany from the most western part to Berlin (7 hrs with traffic/road construction). There were 4 of us and we thoroughly enjoyed the comfort, size and the easy transition from highway to driving into the heart of the city. When it was time to buy a new vehicle I had absolutely no doubts as to what I wanted. I'm impressed with the V6 power and I like the ability to choose what type of driving performance at the touch of a button. With the AWD I don't worry about any sudden weather changes in winter or rainy season.
See all 19 reviews of the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE is priced between $8,921 and$11,711 with odometer readings between 68927 and132432 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 Outlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,921 and mileage as low as 68927 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Can't find a used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,203.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,116.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander lease specials

