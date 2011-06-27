*Revised July 2019* Condensed, edited, and simplified; Purchased new for several thousand less than MSRP and driven hard for past four years on numerous road trips across the southern and central United States with multiple adults and multiple children. Reliable: Stuff works and it always works, only been to dealership for safety recall on parking brake and standard maintenance stuff except for a weird thing that happened early on where a police lidar gun "confused" the keyless ignition (long story, dealership couldn't find anything wrong but suspected the cop had the gun set too "hot"); AC: Mitsubishi makes automotive HVAC systems for OEM market, so you get top shelf stuff here at a discount; Fuel Mileage: Mid-twentys MPG around town, over 30mpg if you keep it under 70mph on the highway, but 26mpg at 80 is pretty good too; Transmission: CVT is probably one of the best on the market- It is programmed to do what CVTs do best and that's keep the engine in the "sweet spot" (and not pretend it's a regular automatic which defeats the whole purpose), the droning noise can be annoying, the "sport" setting is useful for engine braking (the manual even recommends it!); Engine: 2.4 liter long stroke four cylinder is typical Mitsubishi style powerplant- kinda noisy, paired well with transmission, loves to rev high, can cruise at 80mph all day long, plenty of torque for hills; Tires: OEM tires are made for fuel mileage and nothing else, upgraded to Yokohamas around 30,000 miles and car handles and rides like a dream; Stereo: Base stereo sounds great, not sure the Rockford Fosgate upgrade would bring much more to the table other than a subwoofer; Styling: 2015 was best year in my opinion, I don't like the styling for 2016 and later; Suspension: Tough! Potholes? This thing eats potholes (and curbs) for breakfast! Comfortable ride, too; Interior: Seats four medium adults comfortably with two children and optionally a third child in middle row center seat in a pinch, seat fabric is durable and easy to clean, front seats are very comfortable for long trips, third row is easy to access and fold away, hidden storage compartments abound; Exterior: Orange (copper) paint looks great but it is thin! Chips and scratches come easily, but I've come to accept it, besides- it adds "character"; Summary: This car is unapologetically Japanese. Not only was it made in Japan, but it was made for Japan. This is not a Toyota Highlander wannabe, it's not even a RAV4 wannabe, this is an OUTLANDER and I think its pretty cool. If you need a family car that can do a little bit of everything and take a beating, this is it.

