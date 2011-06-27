  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and functional interior, comfortable ride, peppy around town, solid handling, standard ABS.
  • Could use some more power, less cargo capacity than competitors.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$1,570 - $2,639
Used Outlander for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its unique looks, pleasant handling characteristics and roomy, user-friendly interior, the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander has no trouble winning over its share of fans.

Vehicle overview

Everybody who's anybody in the automotive world has a mini-SUV offering these days. Mitsubishi waited until 2003 to debut its own small SUV, the Outlander. What is it about the Outlander that sets it apart from the crowd? Well, for one thing, the distinctive styling is hard to overlook. With a bold snout and clear-lens taillights, the Mitsubishi Outlander certainly has a distinctive look.

The Outlander is dimensionally similar to the Forester in most respects. It's a little longer and wider but stands at about the same overall height, depending on the trim level. This makes for an easy entry and exit, especially for those used to climbing up into taller sport-utes. Despite its lower ride height, however, the Mitsubishi Outlander still gives drivers an elevated driving position for a clearer view of the road ahead, one of the perks that folks love about SUVs. Like its chief rivals, the Outlander utilizes a four-cylinder engine for less weight and better fuel economy, and buyers have a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive versions. Although it lags behind the class leaders in outright performance, the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander is not without its virtues. For the reasons that folks buy mini SUVs -- like daily commuting and light-duty hauling (snowboards, mountain bikes, kayaks, etc.), this compact Mitsubishi SUV proves to be more than adequate.

2006 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a compact four-door SUV offered in three trim levels: LS, SE and Limited. The base LS comes with items like 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, a CD player and power windows, locks and mirrors. A roof rack, keyless entry and a cargo cover are also standard on LS models with an automatic transmission or all-wheel drive. Stepping up to the SE trim level adds a unique color exterior scheme, 17-inch wheels, an upgraded audio Infinity system with an MP3-compatible in-dash CD changer, upgraded cloth upholstery and heated front seats.. The top-line Limited has its own unique interior and exterior trim enhancements, leather seating, heated side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a sunroof and automatic climate control.

2006 Highlights

Mitsubishi has replaced the Outlander's XLS trim level with a new Special Edition (SE) trim. The SE has the same content as the former XLS but gains a few extra pieces of flashy exterior trim. The rest of the Outlander is unchanged for 2006, save for the addition of standard side airbags and antilock brakes to all models, as well as standard automatic climate control for the Limited trim.

Performance & mpg

Every Mitsubishi Outlander comes with a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 160 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the LS. Optional on the LS and standard on all other models is a four-speed automatic with a manual-shift mode. Outlanders can be had with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Safety

Antilock brakes, front-seat side-impact airbags and daytime running lights are standard on all models. In government crash tests, the Mitsubishi Outlander received four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in a frontal collision. Side-impact tests resulted in a five-star rating for front-passenger protection and a four-star rating for rear passengers. In frontal offset tests conducted by the IIHS, the Outlander received an overall rating of "Good" (its highest). The IIHS gave it a "Poor" rating for side-impact safety, but the vehicle tested did not have this year's standard side airbags.

Driving

The 2.4-liter engine has enough power to give the Mitsubishi SUV a quick start in traffic and keep it humming along on the highway. The engine is sufficiently refined and high-rpm passing maneuvers, though not especially quick, don't elicit much racket from under the hood. The automatic transmission's shift points are perfectly acceptable in the normal drive mode, but for those who like to have a little bit more control, the automanual mode works well. If you want total control, get an LS model with the manual gearbox. Driven on tight winding roads and wide-open highways, the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander proves to be a very competent and comfortable handler. It drives more like a car than an SUV, with only moderate body roll and a solid feel for the road.

Interior

The cabin's overall look is clean and functional, with deeply recessed gauges and easy-to-reach three-dial climate controls. Extensive use of soft-touch materials adds an upscale, comfortable feel, while numerous storage bins and map pockets keep it practical. The two-tone color scheme and faux metal accents look great, but the optional leather upholstery isn't quite as impressive. Maximum cargo capacity is 60 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(72%)
4(28%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I absolutely loved the 06 Outlander!
gigemmer,08/09/2011
I bought this Outlander used in 07 and continued to drive it until last week, when it was totaled in an accident. I actually cried when the adjuster told me it was totaled, because I LOVED this car! We put 80,000 miles on it over the 4 years, and not once did we need a repair, except to replace the brakes at 90k. I wanted to write this review because of how well it held up in our wreck. We were rear-ended while at a complete stop by a guy going 50. We were thrown into the guardrail, but the only major damages were in appearance. The car held up extremely well, and none of us was injured. I was so impressed by how safe it was, I'm planning on buying another one!
The car survived the college student but not the accident
alycop,10/13/2013
I'll be honest, I am a college student and I did not maintain the car well. I received the car in 2011 at 67k and the tires, battery and brakes needed to be replaced. Since then I had nothing more than a burnt out headlight. It ran great, got good highway mileage for an SUV, and had plenty of room. Sometimes it would take a second turn of the key to start, but that was because I procrastinated (big time) on oil changes and such. 2.5 years and 30k miles later I had an accident after my tire blew from hitting a hubcap. We spun out, I over corrected, slid to a ditch and rolled over. I came out with out a scratch, my boyfriend got a mild concussion, but my poor car was totaled.
Not for off road use
spudhikes,11/16/2012
Perfect on the road, crappy off of it. Tiny rocks get caught between the brake rotors and the brake rotor covers. Had them emptied six times in one year. Drive dirt roads with the occasional rutted out section 3 times per week. Broke the suspension over and over again. Everything was perfect on the road, but off of it caused problems. Sound system was great. Heated front seats were amazing. Seats easily stain, even from water. Plenty of room for a 6'5" guy. Can't complain about anything on the pavement. Can't suggest you use it off of the pavement. Second Mitsubishi. Will buy an older montero most likely. Mitsubishi still rocks, just had the wrong one for day to day use.
Young Family Car
ihab.salem,07/27/2010
This car is very practical for small/young family. It's smooth, quick, not feature rich but do the required. Average cargo space, very comfortable with more than enough legs, head and shoulders space for 5 adults (or 2 adults, 2 child, and a baby seat). As I am living in a very hot country I found the AC is very effective in summer. The automatic gear is very responsive. I tried many other SUVs nowadays (e.g. Acadia, Pilot, Explorer, etc) and can't find any match to its powerful & responsive brakes. I was near the Oman tsunami in 2006 (in Sharjah Emirate) and this car saved me from drowning in water in low streets while similar SUV drowned (CR-V, Sportage, Vitara). But very low MPG in city.
See all 40 reviews of the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander

Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Can't find a used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,956.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,159.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,904.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,054.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander lease specials

Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles