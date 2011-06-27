Vehicle overview

Everybody who's anybody in the automotive world has a mini-SUV offering these days. Mitsubishi waited until 2003 to debut its own small SUV, the Outlander. What is it about the Outlander that sets it apart from the crowd? Well, for one thing, the distinctive styling is hard to overlook. With a bold snout and clear-lens taillights, the Mitsubishi Outlander certainly has a distinctive look.

The Outlander is dimensionally similar to the Forester in most respects. It's a little longer and wider but stands at about the same overall height, depending on the trim level. This makes for an easy entry and exit, especially for those used to climbing up into taller sport-utes. Despite its lower ride height, however, the Mitsubishi Outlander still gives drivers an elevated driving position for a clearer view of the road ahead, one of the perks that folks love about SUVs. Like its chief rivals, the Outlander utilizes a four-cylinder engine for less weight and better fuel economy, and buyers have a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive versions. Although it lags behind the class leaders in outright performance, the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander is not without its virtues. For the reasons that folks buy mini SUVs -- like daily commuting and light-duty hauling (snowboards, mountain bikes, kayaks, etc.), this compact Mitsubishi SUV proves to be more than adequate.