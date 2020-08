Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

Miller Brothers Cadillac - Ellicott City / Maryland

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD 4x4. Just traded and very well maintained. Priced below market price. Rear back up camera, dual climate control, CD player. Safe and dependable SUV! Miller Brothers Automotive, family owned and operated since 1928, makes the entire buying process so easy. ALL of our vehicles have been MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED; which is included in our price. We are located 1 mile west of CARMAX of Ellicott City. Complete inventory online wwwnohasslebuycom. We provide clean preowned vehicles many are one owner, clean CARFAX, off lease and GM Company vehicles. Great used car deals, Howard County Ellicott City Maryland Maryland State Inspection is included on all of our preowned vehicles. Miller Brothers is located 1 mile West of CARMAX ELLICOTT CITY. Stop in today and get a great deal. Family owned since 1928.

Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: JA4AZ3A3XFZ005743

Stock: 3873C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-07-2020