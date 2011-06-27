  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(175)
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling, comfortable ride, smooth V6, useful clamshell rear hatch, wide range of features, lengthy warranty.
  • Kid-size third-row seat is hard to fold, desirable options buried in packages, a few low-grade plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An attractive small SUV that offers an entertaining driving experience and a third-row seat, the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander is a strong candidate for young families seeking versatility.

Vehicle overview

Too often Mitsubishis end up on the fringe of major vehicle segments. Whether it's due to oddball styling, modest engine output and/or unimpressive cabin decor, they're relegated to alternative status when pitted against the mainstream players. And so it was with the first-generation Mitsubishi Outlander, which struggled to find a niche even as the small-SUV segment expanded. But the redesigned 2007 Outlander is destined for the popular crowd in this class. It's larger and more athletic in personality than its predecessor, and Mitsubishi has dressed it in a sharp new wardrobe. It's also equipped with an all-new V6 as well as a coveted third-row seat. In short, the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander offers just about everything most buyers are looking for in a compact SUV.

The Outlander's transformation began with a new platform. It's a version of the next-generation Lancer platform that underpins the Dodge Caliber and Jeep Compass. But development work wasn't complete at the time of Mitsubishi's big breakup with DaimlerChrysler, so the two sides finished up on their own: The basic design is the same; the specific components and tuning are different. The '07 Outlander is only 4 inches longer than the old one, but this gave Mitsubishi enough room to install a kid-size, third-row bench that drops into the floor without encroaching on second-row legroom or shrinking the cargo bay to Little Tikes dimensions. In fact, cargo capacity has increased substantially to nearly 73 cubic feet. An unusual clamshell-style hatch incorporated into the rear bumper provides easy access to strollers and groceries, along with convenient tailgate seating during afternoons at the soccer fields.

Overall, the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander stacks up well in the compact-SUV segment. With 220 horsepower, it keeps up with most V6-equipped competitors, save for the unusually quick Toyota RAV4, and the Mitsubishi's sharp handling dynamics make it one of the more entertaining utility vehicles in this price range. Negatives include the third-row seat's counterintuitive folding procedure and the fact that many of the most desirable options, including xenon headlights, leather upholstery and an MP3 player jack, are only available as part of expensive packages. In addition to the RAV4, consumers looking at the Mitsubishi Outlander will also want to consider the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-7, Subaru Forester and Suzuki XL-7. While each of these vehicles has certain advantages in this class, the attractive Outlander offers a balanced package and would no doubt be a satisfying compact SUV to own.

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander models

A small SUV, the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander comes in ES, LS and XLS trim levels. Available only in front-wheel-drive configuration, entry-level ES models are equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, cruise control, a trip computer, full power accessories and reclining rear seats. The LS adds alloy wheels, a roof rack, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, two additional 12-volt power points and a cargo cover. The LS also has a longer options list. Opting for the top-of-the-line Outlander XLS provides 18-inch alloy wheels, a third-row seat (increasing seating capacity to seven), a keyless ignition system, automatic climate control and Bluetooth capability.

Most options for the Mitsubishi Outlander are available only in packages. The most interesting of these is the Navigation Package, which includes a nav system that runs off a 30GB hard drive; one-third of the hard drive space is available for owners to store and play MP3 files. There's also the Sun and Sound Package, which combines a nine-speaker, 650-watt Rockford Fosgate stereo (with an MP3 player jack) with a sunroof, and the Entertainment Package, which sets you up with a rear-seat DVD player. Outlander XLS buyers who opt for Sun and Sound are also eligible for the Luxury Package, which provides xenon headlights, leather upholstery, front seat heaters and a power driver seat. Towing preparation is also available.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander is completely redesigned. Larger and a bit more upscale than before, it has a standard 220-horsepower V6 and an optional third-row seat.

Performance & mpg

Every 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander comes with a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 220 horsepower and 204 pound-feet of torque. (Outlanders sold in California-emissions states make only 213 hp.) A six-speed automatic transmission with a manual mode is standard; Outlander XLS models also have magnesium paddle shifters mounted on the steering column.

Outlander LS and XLS buyers have a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, while the ES is front-drive only. The AWD system offers an unusual amount of flexibility for this class. Twist the red console dial to "2WD" and power goes only to the front wheels to save fuel. Choose "4WD Auto" and at least 15 percent of engine torque is routed to the rear axle at all times, and when you're accelerating on packed snow or other slippery surfaces, the rear wheels can accept up to 60 percent of the power. Choose "4WD Lock" and you've locked the front and rear axles together in a 50/50 split for maximum traction.

Fuel economy rates 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway on front-drive Outlanders and 19/26 on AWD models. Properly equipped, Mitsubishi's compact SUV can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

All major safety features are standard on the Mitsubishi Outlander, including antilock disc brakes, stability control, a tire-pressure monitor, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. (On the seven-passenger XLS, the airbags extend further back to cover the third row.) Whiplash-reducing front head restraints are also standard. Rear backup sensors are unfortunately not available, and we think Mitsubishi would be wise to add this valuable safety item to the options list. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the new Outlander earned the top rating of "Good."

Driving

Driving the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander is more fun than you might expect, as its well-tuned chassis gives it sporty reflexes around corners and transmits considerable feedback to the driver. The steering is nicely weighted, and the brakes feel strong and progressive. Ride quality is just as important as handling in a compact SUV, though, and the Outlander is indeed comfortable and well-mannered when cruising. The 3.0-liter V6 is a little shy on low-end torque, but once revved up it moves the Outlander along smartly and has smooth power delivery. Shifts from the six-speed automatic are crisp and well-timed.

Interior

Inside, everything comes together in comfortingly normal fashion: Sight lines are good, controls are simple and seats are comfortable. One disappointment is the lack of a telescoping steering wheel. The 60/40-split second-row bench offers three notches of seatback recline and four notches of fore/aft adjustment. The third row in Outlander XLS models is strictly for children (and small ones at that), and although it folds flat into the floor, a confusing muddle of pull-straps makes the procedure more complicated than necessary.

In terms of cargo room, there are a mere 15 cubic feet with the third-row seat in use, but fold that down and you've got 36 cubes (or 39 in five-passenger models). Fold and flip the second-row seats and there are just under 73 cubic feet at your disposal. We particularly like the Outlander's clamshell rear hatch, as the upper portion provides convenient access to groceries, while the lower portion (built into the rear bumper) drops down to form a tailgate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(82%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
175 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 175 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Bang for the Buck
wymanc,11/27/2006
I just bought an Outlander ES and was surprised by the performance along with the list of standard features. Originally I was set on the new Honda CR-V, but felt it was too weak. My second choice was the Toyota RAV4, but I felt that the V6 engine was way too expensive. The Outlander is the perfect middle ground. I'm used to driving sporty cars and was surprised by how much better it handles than vans / SUVs I've driven in the past. The only negative I can think of right now is the fact the second row seats don't fold all the way flat down.
Bang for the Buck!
ANiceRide,12/04/2006
So far, I love this chariot! It's a nice ride. I purchased an Outlander XLS 4WD with navigation, the Sun & Sound package, and the Luxury package. THE GOOD: Engine power is adequate, (not afraid to pull out in traffic.) Fuel Economy is OK. (I'm seeing about 22-23 MPG in mixed driving.) Sound System w/ NAV is VERY NICE! Leather, heated seats, Bluetooth, sunroof, paddle shifters - nice and roomy, excellent warranty - all for just under $30,000 MSRP. (That's a bargain in my book - even more so considering I paid well under MSRP). THE BAD: Yes, it does have some wind noise around the A- pillars at highway speed. (But I just turn the stereo up!) In FWD mode there is a good amount of torque-steer when footing it (this is fine in 4WD Auto Mode).
Reliable Reliable Reliable !!!
Michael Graham,02/22/2016
ES 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I drove this car for 9 years without a hitch. The only money I spent was on Tires 1x Spark plugs 1x Brakes 1x Shocks 1X OIl Changes Filters etc. 117000 miles and never needed a repair. The only reason I did not buy a new one is they no longer have a V6 only a 2.0 liter four cylinder or a 2.4 liter four cylinder. I loved the reliability of this car. I never owned a car for 9 years before usually buy new one every three years.
Wow!
Jeff,01/20/2007
I currently own a 2004 Outlander, so I'm familiar with the quality of the brand. My wife traded her 2005 Subaru Outback for the 2007 XLS 4WD. We absolutely love this car. The ride is great and the vehicle is fun. I tried to talk her out of the navigation system, but we got it and it is awesome. The wheels, stereo, and of course the engine are all quite an improvement over the 2004 model. We compared it to the CR-V, Saturn, Toyota and Subaru (Outback and Tribeca) and nothing comes close to matching the engineering marvel of this vehicle. Note: there is no new car leather smell to this vehicle. The odor absorbing headliner keeps the car smelling, well, clean. Which is nice, since we have dogs. Give this car a look
See all 175 reviews of the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander
More About This Model

My first inclination was to play air guitar on the roof. Instead, I called my husband.

"Hello?" he said.

"Listen to this," I shouted over AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."

"Who is this?" he asked.

This is the 37-year-old mother of one who just found the 30-gigabyte hard drive hidden within the nine-speaker 650-watt Rockford Fosgate stereo system in her 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS test vehicle. Some previous tester had thoughtfully loaded old school metal on the stereo's hard drive, and Mom was rocking out.

Coupelike SUV
The need for kid-friendly transportation shouldn't force you to deny your Camaro Z28 past, and the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander, with its low swoopy roof line, is a good example of what manufacturers are doing with compact SUVs to appeal both to young hipsters and the young at heart.

Not only does the all-new Outlander SUV offer cool features like the hard drive stereo and magnesium paddle shifters, it comes wrapped in a sporty, coupelike package. Compared to the stolid Toyota RAV4 and solid Honda CR-V, the 2007 Outlander is now stylish enough to differentiate itself from the rest of the compact-SUV crowd, and help Mom feel like she's still got it goin' on.

Powerful new V6
A 220-horsepower 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine is the only power plant available in the 2007 Outlander, a notable step up from the anemic 160-hp 2.4-liter four-cylinder that has been powering the compact SUV since 2004. This new single-overhead-cam engine has an aluminum block, variable intake valve timing and lift, and 24 valves, and it moves the Outlander's 3,791-pound girth with spunk if not speed. Add the standard new six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and steering-column-mounted paddle shifters and suddenly driving a compact SUV no longer means waving a white flag to Whitesnake.

As a result of the efficient new powertrain, fuel economy hasn't been seriously hampered by the larger engine or the Outlander's 250-pound weight increase. Officially rated at 19/26 mpg for city/highway, this preproduction Mitsubishi earned an 18.6 mpg average during our two weeks with the truck. Comparatively, we've averaged 19.3 mpg in a recent RAV4 test, and 16.6 mpg in the new turbocharged Mazda CX-7 with its premium fuel requirement.

At the test track, the part-time four-wheel-drive Outlander recorded a 0-60-mph time of 8.2 seconds, slower than the CX-7 (7.7 seconds) and much slower than the 269-hp RAV4, which cuts a full second off the Outlander's best run. The Outlander's 16.5-second quarter-mile run at 85.8 mph is also slower than the Mazda and Toyota.

Even though it's not the quickest, the Outlander feels satisfactory out on the open road, and doesn't leave you high and dry in passing situations. The abrupt throttle response takes some getting used to, but overall the engine is smooth and quiet.

Good steering, so-so brakes
A small, sporty leather-wrapped wheel and tight 34.8-foot turning circle enhance the Mitsubishi's coupelike feel. The steering feel is also much improved thanks to a new power-assisted rack-and-pinion setup that's much quicker and more precise than the unit in the old Outlander.

Despite the standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes and electronic brakeforce distribution, overall pedal feel is as unremarkable as the measured stopping distance. During brake testing, the Outlander didn't close the gap as quickly as we'd like, eating up 128 feet before hauling down to a stop from 60 mph. Good for the class, but still behind the RAV4's (120-foot) and the CX-7's (112.9-foot) performance.

Stiff and stable ride
The Outlander continues to use a fully independent suspension design with struts in front and multiple links in back, but the ride isn't as compliant as moms might like. One feisty 6-year-old complained on the freeway that she could feel the rear-seat vibration through her Britax booster seat.

Although the Outlander was generally unhappy on the skid pad, displaying plenty of body roll and squeal from the 225/55R18 Goodyear Eagle LS tires, it still maintained decent grip at 0.80g. Slalom runs were respectably quick for a crossover or compact SUV. At 63.9 mph, the four-wheel-drive Outlander was stable, predictable and well-behaved, with much better speed and grip than its center of gravity would indicate. It even surpassed the taller RAV4's 61.3-mph run, but the CX-7's 64.3-mph speed is still tops for the class.

Coupe attitude can be asset and liability
Points for sporty exterior styling may go to the Outlander, but Mitsubishi could still learn a thing or two about interior refinement from Toyota or Honda. Plenty of attractive brushed metal accents dress up the cabin nicely, but looks aren't everything. The climate controls are easy to operate with three large dials, but the dials themselves feel clickety and cheap, without smooth rotating action.

Fine quality leather, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats and xenon HID headlamps make up the Luxury Package which helped our Outlander XLS tester price out at $30,615 — right in line with the CR-V, CX-7 and RAV4.

The seats are attractive with contrasting white stitching and the bolsters are well shaped, but the bottom cushion is a little too flat and firm. Rear-seat bottoms are also slightly short which diminishes thigh support, and at 39.6 inches, the Outlander's rear legroom measures an inch more than the RAV4's rear footwell.

Fun follows function
Third-row seats are a hot commodity these days, and after stretching the wheelbase nearly 2 inches and the overall length more than 4.5 inches, the Outlander earned itself a coveted, if little used, third row. The difficulty isn't in folding the seat into place as it springs up fairly easily; the real issue will be in convincing people above the age of 4 years to give it a whirl.

With the second and third rows safely stowed, maximum cargo capacity measures 73 cubic feet. That's the same as the RAV4 can handle, but Mitsubishi trumps the Toyota nicely with its lightweight, fold-down rear tailgate. Lift the hatch and the lower portion of the tailgate folds down flat to offer easy access to the cargo area and a good seat for Mom at Lollapalooza, I mean, for changing diapers.

High tech for the cool kids
Slick paddle shifters that look like Spock's ears protruding from the sides of the steering column come standard on the Outlander XLS, but the Rockford Fosgate stereo and a navigation system are on the options list, even on the top trim level. The nav system is easy to figure out, but the short, little joystick and the sea of black buttons are far from user-friendly, and there's no knob for quick volume control.

A trip computer is nestled between the speedometer and tachometer. And with the push of one button the red illumination offers six different screens of information, including average speed, average fuel economy, instant mpg, fuel level and ambient temperature, and that's just on one screen. Other screens show additional info, including distance to empty for those too cool to fuel prior to the warning light.

Mitsubishi builds a real competitor
After two weeks rockin' out in the Outlander we're impressed with Mitsubishi's latest crossover. It might not be quite as sporting as the Mazda CX-7, but it offers plenty more space and just enough flair to keep us interested. Plus, we understand there's a tuned-up Ralliart version just around the corner, which should take things up a notch or two.

But what if you think AC/DC is the power outlet in the Outlander's center console? Well, the Outlander has more than enough comfort and built-in practicality to earn a place on your shopping list, too. Just don't crank up the Kenny G, please.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Stereo Evaluation

How does it sound: B
Overall the sound is very good but perhaps not as rich as we expected given how Mitsubishi has made high-quality sound systems and hip music a cornerstone of the brand. Bass is rich and deep but distortion in the highs comes in too soon. Midrange sounds good, too, and you don't have to dial the mids out in order to get good clean sound — that's a definite plus.

The system has the added feature of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) which allows for various sound profiles. Although settings like "Rock," "Pop" and "Jazz" work well, we found the "Normal" setting sounded best. There are also settings such as "Hall" and "Live," which add an extra dimension to the sound and "Hall" especially gives a noticeable surround-sound feel.

If you like loud, you'll love this optional system. Considering the Outlander's price and taking into account the optional hard drive, the whole thing is enough to keep the audiophile on a moderate budget happy.

How does it work: B-
With the optional navigation system and Rockford Fosgate audio system, the Outlander's head unit is trying to accomplish a lot in a limited space. For the most part all features work well. One area of compromise we don't like is the lack of a typical round volume control knob. Volume control is the one thing that absolutely should be a round rotating knob — most consumers expect it and there's little reason to deviate from that norm. We can almost accept a radio tuning mechanism that opts for an "up/down" rocker switch but even then most people prefer the round knob there, too. Accessing the bass and treble adjustments is easy enough once you figure it out but isn't instantly intuitive.

On the other hand, we like many of the Outlander's thoughtful features. For example, while listening to music from the hard drive you can scroll through the list to find or sort songs, and while you're doing so there's a touchscreen button that pops up that allows you to get right back to the track that's currently playing. Also, the Gracenote software that automatically names stored CD tracks is an excellent feature that makes keeping track of your stored music that much easier.

Special features: A 30-gig hard drive is an included part of the navigation system but of those 30 gigabytes, 24 are taken up by the nav system leaving 6 for storing music. It doesn't sound like much but that should be good for close to 1,000 songs depending on the size of each file. Thanks to the included software the hard drive has interesting features like "Top 50" that shows you the 50 songs you've listened to the most within the last 30 days. Don't blame us if High School Musical shows up closer to the top than you thought it should, computers don't lie.

Conclusion: Recently, Mitsubishi has made a serious push to offer in-car audio systems that are in keeping with the brand's youthful image. The Eclipse, Gallant Ralliart and now the Outlander are all examples of a car company "Getting it" when it comes to big bang without the big buck in car audio. — Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Engineering Editor Jay Kavanagh says:
Mitsubishi's engineers are clever. They realize that squeezing a third row of seats into an SUV the size of an Outlander is a no-win situation — the seats have no choice but to be uncomfortable, but the marketing wonks have put their foot down. So the engineers managed the compromise by paring the third-row seat down to the bare minimum, making it easy to operate and totally nonintrusive when folded. Horribly, laughably uncomfortable when upright, yes, but the packaging made this a given anyway.

Another example is the folding bumper/tailgate, which minimizes liftover height and forms a handy seat.

Those same engineers must be overworked, though. Considering how well thought out the above (relatively complex) features are, I'm puzzled by the execution of certain frequently used controls. The omission of a volume knob and the fiddly nav screen interface are head-scratchers. Similarly, the interior is exceedingly handsome, but the HVAC controls feel fragile. And the Outlander's engine is something of a letdown with its hesitant throttle tip-in and so-so output.

Fortunately, it steers and rides smartly, and has sharp styling. Other than those few minor gripes, the Outlander is an impressive package. Definitely worth a look.

Consumer Commentary

"I have only had the car for a short time, but I haggled about what to buy for three weeks, test driving all kinds of cars. The only one I could compare this drive to would be the Subaru Tribeca, which was like $5,000 more expensive and took premium gas. I don't think you could get a vehicle filled with more features that drives as well as this for the same money. Don't be scared off by the estimated gas mileage either, I have been averaging around 22 mpg, which is not that bad. The 650W Rockford Fosgate system is amazing! Add that to the navigation system, Sirius Satellite Radio and the 30-GB hard drive with 2,500-song downloading capabilities and it's unreal! The heated leather seats are super comfortable and the Bluetooth is really handy. The paddles for the sport shift are great! The third-row seats are kind of useless as I would not want to stick anyone in those things. Plus, I wish they had some chrome roof rack cross bars, but at the time they did not. Other than that the car has been great." — TKO, November 28, 2006

"Mitsubishi hit the nail on the head with this one. I test-drove the competition: the CX-7, RAV4, CR-V, Murano, Santa Fe and Tribeca. Nothing came close for features, quality and price. The Murano and Tribeca had slightly more front legroom, but aside from the small details, I couldn't justify the price. The CX-7 was OK (no BT feature), but couldn't justify the premium fuel requirement. Honda and Toyota weren't willing to deal at all (nasty attitude). Hyundai had no features and poor gas mileage. Our Outlander came loaded with HIDs, LED tails, navigation, Bluetooth, heated leather seats, and a 5yr/60K bumper to bumper, 10yr/100K powertrain warranty. FYI, you can get beige or black leather depending on color. The Rockford Fosgate 650w sound system, FAST key system, voice activated navigation/BT, HID headlamps, LED tail lights, 6-speed auto tranny and smooth V6 engine, fold-down tailgate, great warranty, safety features, and how the 4WD system = no torque steer — (try driving a turbocharged FWD car, then complain about torque steer) are all great. It needs more front passenger legroom. Add a backup camera, auto up/down for the passenger side window, lighted vanity mirrors (for the wifey), a power passenger seat, and driver's lumbar." — blackb13, November 25, 2006

"I just took home my Outlander. I am definitely happy with it. The inside is very comfortable. I have the aqua metallic XLS fully loaded. The audio system is awesome. It sounds like you are in a theater with the awesome surround sound. The seats (extra) are pretty hard to fold down, I'm still working on that. Anyway, I love it and you should definitely test drive it. I will check back later to remark on the gas mileage and if I have any problems. Everything, the navigation system, seat comfort, and overall look of the vehicle are great. I wish the steering wheel was telescopic, and that it had some better vanity mirrors and easier to handle third-row seats." — camerona2003, November 24, 2006

"I had a 2005 Toyota RAV4. I bought it for its "reliability, but I had so many problems with it! So when I saw that Mitsubishi had a new Outlander coming out I test-drove it and got rid of the Toyota. The quality amazed me. I didn't expect it from Mitsubishi. I read all the time about Mitsubishi doing things wrong. I think they're seriously underrated. I'm very satisfied. I love the fast key. The Outlander is big, but it's cool and the paddle shifters are NICE! The 3rd row is more for kids than adults. The a/c is amazing! In the previous review something was said about torque steer, I haven't really encountered it at all. I could go on about this. Mitsubishi has REALLY stepped up on this one. You can't beat the price and warranty! I LOVE the paddle shifters. This vehicle's materials are high quality and seem very sturdy. The tailgate, steering wheel functions for audio/Bluetooth, six-speed automatic/manual transmission, fast key and a/c are great. Make the 3rd row have more legroom." — robcal1, November 17, 2006

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), XLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and ES 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Can't find a used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,881.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,404.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,725.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,888.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander lease specials

