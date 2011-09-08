Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
- 76,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,880
- 151,055 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,999
- 95,727 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,595
- 82,981 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,450
- 90,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,777
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 78,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,997
- 145,551 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999
- 232,734 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,991
- 184,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,911
- 154,211 miles
$5,495
- 99,765 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 120,199 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
- 195,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,998
- 133,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,860
- 113,885 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 111,135 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
- 137,502 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,777
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander
gigemmer,08/09/2011
I bought this Outlander used in 07 and continued to drive it until last week, when it was totaled in an accident. I actually cried when the adjuster told me it was totaled, because I LOVED this car! We put 80,000 miles on it over the 4 years, and not once did we need a repair, except to replace the brakes at 90k. I wanted to write this review because of how well it held up in our wreck. We were rear-ended while at a complete stop by a guy going 50. We were thrown into the guardrail, but the only major damages were in appearance. The car held up extremely well, and none of us was injured. I was so impressed by how safe it was, I'm planning on buying another one!
