Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey

2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD with incredibly low miles, ready for a new owner. This ONE previous owner Outlander looks, runs, and drives incredibly well. Treat yourself to the ultimate in reliability and efficiency. Body is in excellent condition. Super clean interior that shows minimal, if any signs of wear. You will not find another this clean on the market! Financing is available as are up to 4 year warranties with nationwide coverage www.VantageAutoBrick.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA4LZ31F36U002649

Stock: 1C12

Certified Pre-Owned: No