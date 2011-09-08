Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

I bought this Outlander used in 07 and continued to drive it until last week, when it was totaled in an accident. I actually cried when the adjuster told me it was totaled, because I LOVED this car! We put 80,000 miles on it over the 4 years, and not once did we need a repair, except to replace the brakes at 90k. I wanted to write this review because of how well it held up in our wreck. We were rear-ended while at a complete stop by a guy going 50. We were thrown into the guardrail, but the only major damages were in appearance. The car held up extremely well, and none of us was injured. I was so impressed by how safe it was, I'm planning on buying another one!

