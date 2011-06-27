Update (8/8/17): I've driven this car over 10,000 miles now, performed multiple oil changes which are comparatively easy, taken her on a 3,000 mile road trip through the mountains and down the coast of California, and loaded plenty of cargo she probably wasn't designed to haul (brick, wood, etc.). She's handled it all like a champ with a few exceptions. First, the trip panels over the roof mounted seat belt and other miscellaneous interior trim pieces are easy to knock out of place and rather difficult to fit back in. Second, if you store anything in the hidden storage compartment, you have no access to it unless you're not hauling cargo. Third, with the 60% middle seat folded flat, the cargo storage area between the front seats only opens part way. These are all tiny complaints but good to know, nonetheless. New things I've found that I love are as follows: With the back seat cushions folded up (step 1 in folding them flat) but leaving the seat-back in place, the indents are a perfect place to transport a propane tank and you can even strap it in with the belt. It's almost like Mitsubishi wanted it that way, it's fantastic. I transport 2 tanks at a time to the propane store with no worries about getting the upholstery dirty or the tanks damaging bits in the back while rolling around. Second thing is that if you move the front passenger seat all the way forward, remove the head rest, and recline the seat all the way back, then fold the 2nd row seat-back down (skip step 1, folding the cushion up), it creates a 2 foot by 8 foot area to transport 8 foot long lumber. It still won't haul a 4x8 sheet of plywood but it'll handle 2x8 strips and any 8 foot lumber I can fit in there and that's fine with me. Original Review (2/7/2017): I knew going to the dealership what the pros and cons were of this vehicle but I desperately needed to replace my 15 year old daily driver with something better. I weighed the options and considering that this is the 3rd car in our driveway and didn't need many bells or whistles, so I chose the ES model for its overall value. I truly enjoy driving this car everyday and it does exactly what it's supposed to do, get me from point A to point B with zero issues or worries. She's a very nice looking SUV, has plenty of room for cargo, drives perfectly sound and true, isn't to loud, handles the elevation changes like a champ, and is very comfortable including in/egress. The trip computer is nice but sometimes a little goofy as is the radio but it's nice that it has a 6.1" touchscreen with bluetooth standard, not many cars include that in the lowest trim level. I got a great deal on the car with the help of a pre-approval from my finance company and I've gone from filling the tank once a week with premium fuel to filling it once every two weeks with mid-grade fuel. I'm very aware that many people will have complaints about little things but as I said initially, the total value and amenities provided by my Outlander are exactly what I was looking for in a tidy and attractive package. Ownership level: 2+ months; purchased in November 2016; review written 2/7/2017

