Consumer Rating
(39)
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous list of standard features
  • Standard three-row seating
  • Slow acceleration with the base four-cylinder
  • Some desirable features are available only on pricey and thirsty GT
  • Limited Mitsubishi dealer network
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're looking for a family-sized crossover, there's quite a bit to choose from. Nearly every manufacturer has gotten into the family-hauler game over the last few years, and competition is stiff. Right in the middle of that race is the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander. At first glance, the Outlander looks as if it could hit the spot thanks to its three rows of seating, appealingly low price tag, strong safety scores, and plenty of standard and optional features. But take a test drive, and you'll find that this refreshed Mitsubishi is still behind the curve.

For starters, it isn't very fast or very fuel-efficient. Either one we could forgive, but as a combo, those facts are hard to ignore. The Outlander's third-row capability also disappoints some. Yes, you can fit up to seven passengers, but that third-row seat is one of the most cramped in the crossover class. It's definitely a kids-only seat. And though the Outlander does get several new desirable features this year (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic high beams and a 360-degree camera), most of them are optional and available only on the highest, most expensive trim levels.

As a potential alternative, check out the 2017 Kia Sorento. It's more expensive but earns its keep thanks to its welcoming interior, roomier third-row seat and available turbocharged power. If the Sorento costs too much, a more affordable option with a third-row seat is the 2017 Nissan Rogue. Compared to the Outlander, it offers more cargo room and third-row space. And if you don't absolutely need the third row, there are several very appealing crossovers, with models such as the Honda CR-V, Ford Escape and Mazda CX-5 headlining the list. In the end, the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander scores some points with its features list and third-row seat, but overall we think you'll be happier with one of the aforementioned alternatives.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander include antilock disc brakes, a rearview camera, traction and stability control, hill start assist, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows.

Optional electronic safety features include a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

During Edmunds performance testing, in a simulated panic stop from 60 mph, an all-wheel-drive Outlander SEL came to a stop in 121 feet. An Outlander GT also stopped in 121 feet. Both are average results.

In government crash testing, the Outlander with all-wheel drive earned atop five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. Front-wheel-drive Outlanders have the same front and side ratings, but one fewer star for overall protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave all Outlanders the best possible rating of Good in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap front-impact tests as well as a Good score for the side-impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger crossover SUV that comes in four different trim levels: ES, SE, SEL and GT. The GT gets the 3.0-liter V6 engine, and all other trims get the 2.4-liter four-cylinder. All-wheel drive is standard on the GT and optional on the ES, SE and SEL.

The base ES comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat that slides and reclines, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a CD player and a USB port.

Stepping up to the SE gets you foglights, body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals, keyless ignition and entry, an electronic parking brake, heated front seats, and an upgraded audio system with a 7-inch display, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The SEL adds roof rails, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, gloss-black interior trim, leather upholstery and a power driver seat. The SEL also has some optional equipment that you can't get on lower trim levels. The Premium package adds a sunroof, a power liftgate, power folding mirrors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system. The SEL Touring package includes the Premium package contents plus LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heated steering wheel, lane departure warning, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

The GT comes standard with all of the above options except the advanced safety technologies (adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane departure warning), all of which are included in the optional GT Touring package. Exclusive standard features on the GT include chrome exterior beltline accents and steering-wheel shift paddles.

Stand-alone options for all trims include remote engine start, a tow hitch and a rear-seat entertainment system. All trims except the ES are eligible for LED foglights and front and rear parking sensors.

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered with one of two available engines. The ES, SE and SEL get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All three trim levels are available with front- or all-wheel drive. In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive SEL accelerated to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds, a slower time than many rivals.

A 3.0-liter V6 is standard on the all-wheel-drive GT. It produces 224 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a conventional six-speed automatic (with shift paddles) and all-wheel drive. In Edmunds performance testing, an Outlander GT went from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is average for a crossover of this type with an upgraded engine.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the Outlander weren't available at publishing time, but last year's four-cylinder, front-drive Outlander posted 27 mpg combined (25 city/31 highway), dropping to 26 mpg combined (24 city/29 highway) with all-wheel drive. The V6-powered GT received an EPA estimate of 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway). Mileage estimates for the Outlander are acceptable but a little below average for the class.

With the four-cylinder engine, towing capacity is limited to 1,500 pounds, but the V6-powered GT can handle a more useful 3,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Driving

For power, the Outlander has either the standard 2.4-liter engine or the available 3.0-liter V6. They're both adequate for city driving, but neither is an overachiever. The four-cylinder's CVT makes this engine especially noisy during full-throttle acceleration (think freeway on-ramps and passing scenarios, or even long uphill grades) as it keeps the engine's speed at a steady, high rpm. The V6 sounds a bit better, and we prefer its conventional six-speed automatic transmission to the CVT. Unfortunately, you can only get it with the GT trim.

The 2017 Outlander is easy to drive on long trips, with slightly less cabin noise at speed thanks to some recent updates to sound-deadening. It's also refreshingly easy to see out of, with good sightlines out the windows and big views from the mirrors. Around turns, this Mitsubishi is stable and secure.

If you're going off-road on a regular basis, the Outlander's all-wheel-drive system offers selectable modes that provide a bit more capability on dirt roads and in deep snow. The system can be used for mild off-roading but not much more.

Interior

The interior of the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander is one of its more likable features. The dashboard design is attractive but subtle, and it's covered with a refined soft-touch material that's matched by supple trim on the door panels. Infotainment features are class-competitive, highlighted by standard voice controls and a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface that's standard this year (previously optional). There is also an available 7-inch display that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto this year. The smartphone integration is a welcome addition, but overall neither infotainment interface is very user-friendly.

Up front, there's plenty of space in the first two rows for the driver and passengers. The seats are well-padded enough to keep you comfy on a long road trip, even if they don't provide much lateral support. Headroom and legroom in the first two rows is sufficient (less so with the optional sunroof), and the second row can slide and recline. The Outlander's third row provides some added versatility compared to other two-row crossovers, but be aware that it's very cramped and suitable for small kids only.

Behind the third row, the Outlander offers 10.3 cubic feet of cargo space. Behind the second row there's 34.2 cubes, which is on par with what's behind the second row in crossovers such as the CR-V and Rogue. Fold the second and third row down, and you'll get a respectable 63.3 cubes, but competitors such as the Kia Sorento and Nissan Rogue are roomier still.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(72%)
4(10%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(13%)
4.3
39 reviews
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exactly what I was looking for in a low-cost daily
Jason K.,02/07/2017
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Update (8/8/17): I've driven this car over 10,000 miles now, performed multiple oil changes which are comparatively easy, taken her on a 3,000 mile road trip through the mountains and down the coast of California, and loaded plenty of cargo she probably wasn't designed to haul (brick, wood, etc.). She's handled it all like a champ with a few exceptions. First, the trip panels over the roof mounted seat belt and other miscellaneous interior trim pieces are easy to knock out of place and rather difficult to fit back in. Second, if you store anything in the hidden storage compartment, you have no access to it unless you're not hauling cargo. Third, with the 60% middle seat folded flat, the cargo storage area between the front seats only opens part way. These are all tiny complaints but good to know, nonetheless. New things I've found that I love are as follows: With the back seat cushions folded up (step 1 in folding them flat) but leaving the seat-back in place, the indents are a perfect place to transport a propane tank and you can even strap it in with the belt. It's almost like Mitsubishi wanted it that way, it's fantastic. I transport 2 tanks at a time to the propane store with no worries about getting the upholstery dirty or the tanks damaging bits in the back while rolling around. Second thing is that if you move the front passenger seat all the way forward, remove the head rest, and recline the seat all the way back, then fold the 2nd row seat-back down (skip step 1, folding the cushion up), it creates a 2 foot by 8 foot area to transport 8 foot long lumber. It still won't haul a 4x8 sheet of plywood but it'll handle 2x8 strips and any 8 foot lumber I can fit in there and that's fine with me. Original Review (2/7/2017): I knew going to the dealership what the pros and cons were of this vehicle but I desperately needed to replace my 15 year old daily driver with something better. I weighed the options and considering that this is the 3rd car in our driveway and didn't need many bells or whistles, so I chose the ES model for its overall value. I truly enjoy driving this car everyday and it does exactly what it's supposed to do, get me from point A to point B with zero issues or worries. She's a very nice looking SUV, has plenty of room for cargo, drives perfectly sound and true, isn't to loud, handles the elevation changes like a champ, and is very comfortable including in/egress. The trip computer is nice but sometimes a little goofy as is the radio but it's nice that it has a 6.1" touchscreen with bluetooth standard, not many cars include that in the lowest trim level. I got a great deal on the car with the help of a pre-approval from my finance company and I've gone from filling the tank once a week with premium fuel to filling it once every two weeks with mid-grade fuel. I'm very aware that many people will have complaints about little things but as I said initially, the total value and amenities provided by my Outlander are exactly what I was looking for in a tidy and attractive package. Ownership level: 2+ months; purchased in November 2016; review written 2/7/2017
Great value for money - ignore the expert reviews
Minnesota Driver,05/05/2017
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I own this car and bought it after very extensive research and months of test driving cars. I drove both the 2.4 and 3.0 version, settled on the GT with touring package. I have previously owned Saab's, Audi's and still own a Honda. There is just no comparison of value for money - I fit three kids in the 2nd row, and yes the third row is smaller than my Honda Pilot, but manageable for the few days per year I really need it. Safety features are outstanding and work in real life driving. Ok, it doesn't drive at the same level as some of the new BMW/Acura/Mercedes models I tested - but realistically I am getting 90% of what I would utilize from those cars for 50% of the price. For my daily commute and moving kids around to and from school and weekend road trips this is an amazing car. I recommend people to actually research AND test drive this car - many people will find it surpasses most of the competition in value, performance, comfort!
awesome SUV,dont belive the so called experts!
dorin balan,05/31/2017
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I have the 2017 GT V6.This SUV is made 100% in JAPAN,so quality is excellent.The so called "experts",claim that the GT model is a gas guzzler which I can assure you IT IS NOT,i'm getting 28 to 29 miles per gallon hwy and about 23 city.compare the rest of the V6's out there and you'll find that actually this does way better than most.i'm also amazed how well the seats are designed.Went on a 1000 mile trip and both me and my wife were amazed how good we felt after 5,6 hrs in the seat.Power from the V6 engine is good,the 6 speed automatic works flawlessly and the paddle shifters are a lot of fun.The only thing that I wish it had is a panoramic sunroof instead of the regular one that comes standard on the GT.Definitely would recomend buying this SUV,go take a test drive for yourself and I'm sure you'll agree.
The Best Car I Ever Had
Drag Mos,01/29/2017
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
It is a amazing what this car offer you for a less money. Pure luxury. Brown color with beige leather inside. Power everything. Many, many features that you can just dream about. My favorite : 7.0" Smartphone LDAS with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, FAST-kay, Blind Spot Warning with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, Amazing 710 w Rockford Costs Audio System, Power Glass Sunroof, Power Remote Liftgate, Windshield Wiper De-icer...... Excellent driving performance, the best AWD system, the best safety features. I really enjoy driving this car. The best varanty in car industry gives you peace of mind....
See all 39 reviews of the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES is priced between $12,598 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 23605 and78031 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE is priced between $13,488 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 25473 and59907 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL is priced between $14,938 and$18,183 with odometer readings between 51764 and60531 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT is priced between $18,900 and$18,900 with odometer readings between 55280 and55280 miles.

