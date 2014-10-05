Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
- 67,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,895$1,546 Below Market
Northern Kentucky Auto Sales - Cold Spring / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A36EZ001525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,638 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,999$389 Below Market
Subaru of Cherry Hill - Cherry Hill / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A35EZ017666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,500$423 Below Market
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE Cool Silver Metallic 4WD 2.4L I4 SOHC CVT Odometer is 19152 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 24/29 City/Highway MPG Powerful 4WD, 4WD, 18" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Glass Sunroof w/Tilt & Slide, Power Remote Tailgate, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Rockford-Fosgate Premium Sound System, Wood-grain Appearance Trim Panels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.466 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/HD Radio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD, 18" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Glass Sunroof w/Tilt & Slide, Power Remote Tailgate, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Rockford-Fosgate Premium Sound System, Wood-grain Appearance Trim Panels. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A35EZ010718
Stock: M200329A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 81,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,850$626 Below Market
Audi Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ***AUDI TURNERSVILLE CERTIFIED***, INCLUDES WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 4X4, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, OIL/WIPERS CHANGED, ENGINE AND CABIN FILTER REPLACED, TAILLAMPS REPLACED, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System with 7 HD Touch Panel, Power Glass Sunroof with Tilt Slide, Power Remote Tailgate, Radio: AM/FM Rockford-Fosgate Premium Sound System, Touring Package, Towing Package, Wind Deflector Package. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4875 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Welcome to the new experience of buying a pre-owned vehicle with a clear and simple process. Our cars are reconditioned to the highest quality standards. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and repaired by factory trained technicians. Like new but thousands less. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 12 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 21 Black Audi Sport wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Rear beverage holders, Front Center Armrest with Storage, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX5EZ020075
Stock: UP20075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 54,709 milesFair Deal
$15,000
Dallas Lease Returns - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX7EZ003570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,499$1,021 Below Market
Pape Subaru - South Portland / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX7EZ016416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,099 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Sport Fabric Seat Trim Labrador Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring is excited to offer this 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this MitsubishiOutlander GT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander: The Outlander is in a crowded field, and heads up against best-sellers like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape, along with the Subaru Forester. Against these, the Outlander offers a comparable exterior but manages to pack seating for more people inside. Interior space and fuel efficiency are both big strengths. Mitsubishi also says that the Outlander is one of the most fuel-efficient utility vehicles offered in the North American market with standard 7-passenger seating (it's rated up to 31 mpg highway). The Outlander can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which should be plenty good for a small boat or a couple of jet skis. Ground clearance for the Outlander is 8.5 inches, which should give it an easier time with snow than some other crossovers. Strengths of this model include active-safety options, all-weather capability, good 4-cylinder fuel economy, Seating space for up to seven, and smooth ride Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX5EZ010310
Stock: EZ010310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 51,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A37EZ018190
Stock: 10029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 72,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,980
Lyles Auto - Follansbee / West Virginia
30 minutes from the Pittsburgh Airport 45 minutes from the city!! Visit our website at www.lylesauto.com. Contact one of our experienced salesman today and let us take the hassle out of car buying. DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER: The vehicle's miles and/or options may differ from what the vehicle actually is equipped with. Please check vehicle carefully before purchasing or ask salesperson to help with checking the vehicle's options/miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX6EZ017119
Stock: 11619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,998$568 Below Market
Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Troy - Troy / Alabama
Check out this car at PremierTroy.com or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A37EZ013702
Stock: 2058007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 93,677 milesFair Deal
$10,998$349 Below Market
Whitmoyer Ford - Mount Joy / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A38EZ012074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,122 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD2A38EZ010706
Stock: 010706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
Keim Chevrolet - Paradise / Pennsylvania
Keim Chevrolet has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander. The Outlander GT doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Mitsubishi marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander: The Outlander is in a crowded field, and heads up against best-sellers like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape, along with the Subaru Forester. Against these, the Outlander offers a comparable exterior but manages to pack seating for more people inside. Interior space and fuel efficiency are both big strengths. Mitsubishi also says that the Outlander is one of the most fuel-efficient utility vehicles offered in the North American market with standard 7-passenger seating (it's rated up to 31 mpg highway). The Outlander can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which should be plenty good for a small boat or a couple of jet skis. Ground clearance for the Outlander is 8.5 inches, which should give it an easier time with snow than some other crossovers. This model sets itself apart with active-safety options, all-weather capability, good 4-cylinder fuel economy, Seating space for up to seven, and smooth ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AX5EZ016303
Stock: P5501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 77,778 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
Auto Park Imports - Stone Park / Illinois
All of our vehicles must pass a multi-point inspection performed by our BOSCH Certified Technicians to give you piece of mind, talk about safety, reliability, comfort, performance and style. Despite our size and sales volume, we have never forgotten where we came from and how we got to where we are today. We are a customer service business from start to finish. From the moment you step foot into an Auto Park Imports showroom or service department, you can expect full attention. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Auto Park Imports. We have no owner manuals, one key and no floor mats for this car. Please call or visit our showroom for more details about this wonderful vehicle. - Dealer inspection, This Mitsubishi is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 16 inch 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 800-610-5562 or Info@AutoParkUS.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD2A34EZ010704
Stock: 010704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2019
- 90,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995
Car City - Baltimore / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A32EZ013835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,595
Trophy Nissan - Mesquite / Texas
We offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Handsfree Bluetooth Connectivity. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES FWD CVT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD2A34EZ010217
Stock: EZ010217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 113,459 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A36EZ015022
Stock: SA1780U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 56,768 miles
$11,018
RC Hill Mitsubishi - Deland / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD2A39EZ001402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
