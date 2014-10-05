Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

1,390 listings
Outlander Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,390 listings
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Orange
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    67,474 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,895

    $1,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    75,638 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    78,612 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,500

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    81,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,850

    $626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    54,709 miles
    Fair Deal

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    53,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,499

    $1,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    77,099 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    51,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Orange
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    72,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,980

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    127,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,998

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    93,677 miles
    Fair Deal

    $10,998

    $349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    100,122 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Silver
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    72,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    77,778 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    90,427 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    109,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,595

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    113,459 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in Gray
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    56,768 miles

    $11,018

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander

Overall Consumer Rating
3.9
27 Reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Outlander Gt Value
genx_rated,05/10/2014
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Mitsubishi's price of around $26k w/100k warranty was what sealed the deal. The MIVEC V6 is plenty powerful, especially since it only weighs as much as a midsized sedan(3500lb curb weight), despite what others may say. It also sounds quite nice, but not overly noisy. Have about 2000 miles now, and averaging 21-22 MPG's in 85% CITY driving. You can do 30 MPG on the highway at 65-70mph, but I don't drive there often. The 20/28 ratings are just about right. Ride is compliant and very Japanese, but not luxurious....more sporty. Handling is competent and fairly flat. Cargo space very good, maybe not as wide as Pathfinder or Explorer.
