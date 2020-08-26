Used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

1,390 listings
Outlander Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    145,551 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    232,734 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,991

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in White
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    76,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,880

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in Silver
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    151,055 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    95,727 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in Red
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    120,199 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS

    82,981 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    111,135 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in White
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    90,325 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,777

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS

    128,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in White
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    150,431 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS in Gray
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    78,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS

    184,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,911

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS in Black
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS

    154,211 miles

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in Silver
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    99,765 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS

    195,256 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Outlander LS

    133,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,860

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander
Overall Consumer Rating
4.738 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Great SUV
Delma,05/21/2006
This little SUV is just right for me. It's got everything I need. It's nice and roomy in the front and rear. Bottom line, I love my Outlander.
