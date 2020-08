Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania

ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, Local Trade!, 4X4, 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS, 3.0L 6-Cylinder SMPI SOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportronic and Paddle-Shifter, 4WD, Graphite Gray Pearl, Black w/Premium Fabric Seat Trim, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front fog lights, In Dash 6-Disc CD/MP3 Head Unit.This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA4MT41X77U007973

Stock: M201009C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020