Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,011
|$5,073
|$5,796
|Clean
|$3,794
|$4,791
|$5,457
|Average
|$3,361
|$4,226
|$4,779
|Rough
|$2,927
|$3,661
|$4,101
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,137
|$4,011
|$4,605
|Clean
|$2,967
|$3,787
|$4,336
|Average
|$2,628
|$3,341
|$3,797
|Rough
|$2,289
|$2,894
|$3,259
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,484
|$4,534
|$5,246
|Clean
|$3,296
|$4,282
|$4,939
|Average
|$2,919
|$3,777
|$4,325
|Rough
|$2,543
|$3,272
|$3,712
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,530
|$4,496
|$5,153
|Clean
|$3,339
|$4,245
|$4,852
|Average
|$2,958
|$3,745
|$4,249
|Rough
|$2,576
|$3,244
|$3,646
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,872
|$3,739
|$4,326
|Clean
|$2,717
|$3,531
|$4,073
|Average
|$2,406
|$3,114
|$3,567
|Rough
|$2,096
|$2,698
|$3,061
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,329
|$5,062
|$6,220
|Clean
|$3,149
|$4,780
|$5,856
|Average
|$2,789
|$4,216
|$5,129
|Rough
|$2,429
|$3,653
|$4,401
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,196
|$4,787
|$5,851
|Clean
|$3,023
|$4,520
|$5,509
|Average
|$2,678
|$3,987
|$4,825
|Rough
|$2,332
|$3,454
|$4,141