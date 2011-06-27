2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
MSRP range: $36,295 - $41,995
|MSRP
|$37,490
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$37,490
3 for sale near you
Other years
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review
- Generous list of standard features
- Can travel up to 22 miles solely on electric battery charge
- Sophisticated all-wheel drive offers stability on slippery surfaces
- Poor cabin quality with lots of creaks and rattles
- Weak acceleration and vague steering make for a bad driving experience
- It doesn't offer a third row like the regular Outlander
- Small gas tank limits overall range
- New battery pack offers more electric range than last year's model
- Updated software reduces vibrations and noise from the engine
- New Sport and Snow modes increase performance in certain situations
- Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014
At a Glance:
- $36,295starting MSRP
Safety
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Outlander PHEV both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Outlander PHEV gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Outlander PHEV has 30.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV:
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reliable?
To determine whether the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Outlander PHEV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Outlander PHEV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Outlander PHEV is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
The least-expensive 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,295.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $37,995
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $36,295
- GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $41,995
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the next question is, which Outlander PHEV model is right for you? Outlander PHEV variants include LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). For a full list of Outlander PHEV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
