Vehicle overview

"An Outlander? What's that? Is it like a Highlander or something?" This is a likely response when you tell an uninformed friend that you just bought a 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander. But don't let his dim state of automotive enlightenment throw you off. While it may not be well-known, the Outlander is actually one of the best small crossover SUVs currently available.

Like just about every other model in this segment, the Outlander is comfortable, available with all-wheel drive and has enough storage and cargo space to satisfy both individuals and small families. The Outlander deserves a Girl Scout Fun Patch, however, thanks to its sporty handling and steering, and stylish, distinctive-looking exterior. It also has a unique flip-down tailgate and is available with the latest techno gadgets like Bluetooth, keyless ignition and a hard drive-based navigation and music server system.

The Outlander was fully redesigned last year and receives additional changes for 2008. Most significant is the addition of a new four-cylinder model. Available with front-wheel drive or AWD, the Outlander ES 2.4 is powered by a 168-horsepower, 2.4-liter engine matched to a CVT. As expected, the four-cylinder isn't as powerful as the V6, but it improves fuel economy and helps lower the vehicle's MSRP.

Mitsubishi is hoping the new ES 2.4 model, as well as the loaded four-cylinder SE model, will broaden the Outlander's appeal. They will, though by how much is uncertain. The Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are still the all-stars of this segment and deservedly so, given the Honda's stellar refinement and the RAV4's potent and fuel-efficient V6. Meanwhile, you'll run out of fingers and toes if you try to count all of the SUVs out there matching the Outlander in general price and size. Of that bunch, though, we think the 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander is an excellent choice, and it comes highly recommended. You'll just have to correct your friends when they think you've bought a Toyota.