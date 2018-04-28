Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
Tom Colosimo,02/10/2016
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
UPDATE: Now at 80K miles. All going well. Red Rider is still purring along MPG averaging around 22.5 MPG highway and city. Using 88/87 and 91 octane gas - all seems the same. One thing noticed and brought in for checking out; outside push-button lock/unlock button on drivers door continues to be unresponsive at times during hot weather and cold weather. Took into dealer a couple of times and, of course, it was 'normal'. At least it is noted in my file for future issues. I have extended warranty on vehicle until 160K miles. Otherwise, no issues. UPDATE: Now at 63K miles. All going well. Just changed transmission and differential fluids as well as an oil change. Very important since I do towing of my sailboat ongoing during the summer. The V6 does very well with this work. Getting around 22 MPG during the summer on average using 88 Octane gas. Still agree with my purchasing of it 4 years ago as being a good value for the money spent! UPDATE: Now at 53.8K miles. Getting a good taste of its capabilities in deep snow here in the Twin Cities. Put in LOCK (VS SNOW for whatever reason) and it goes just about anywhere you need to go without any difficulties! A real machine that seems to like to battle snows! Otherwise, MPG slips a bit in the winter like with all vehicles. Getting about 19 MPG around town now vs around 21 or so in the summer. Still, view this as a great value for what you get in the V6 level vehicle and for maneuvring around in the snows. UPDATE: Now at 46.6K miles. Still enjoying this vehicle. Tows my 24-foot sailboat very well up and down a steep ramp. All features continue to work well as expected. A bit disappointed with the Blue Tooth hookup for 'voice commands'. Can't seem to recognize my voice to engage it but am able to work around that. Wish it had more of the updated safety features such as 'blind spot' and circumference warning when backing up for side approaching cars. Otherwise, the safety features works well. Mileage is about 22 to 23 around the city on REGULAR gas! UPDATE - approaching 40K miles on my red Outlander and still loving it! MPG's are still the same for combo city/hiway of around 22 MPG. I have continued to test using Premium gas and Regular and no difference in MPG's or performance that I can tell and I'm pretty anal about my car! Only thing is that I wish I had some of the features that were added to the 2017 Outlander like; heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring and backup/cross traffic alert! Otherwise I love the safety features I have especially the interactive cruise control. Very good feature that I did not think about when I bought this car!! Love the sound system and riding comfort. Still can't understand the terrible reviews on CR and other bases. Owners seem to LOVE their Mitsubishi's!! Don't believe everything you read! The Mitsubishi Outlander is NOT a piece of crap! I've got 25K miles on mine and love it! I burn regular unleaded and get an avg. of 23 MPG's! I've tried a couple tanks of premium and get the same MPG's and performance! The vehicle is solid in snow traction, acceleration, quietness, steering, etc. I love the LED headlights and tail lights - you don't get that on a 2016 XLE Rav4! I did test drive a LOT of 2015 CUV's before I bought this model. I recently drove a 2016 Rav4 and did not like the bumpy ride, noisy interior, poor acceleration and LACK OF TOWING! AND the price for a 4 cylinder vs. my V6 was ALMOST the same with the same options I have!! I think Mitsubishi messed up there marketing and some of their models over the past 10 years or so but this car is NOT bad! I had a Mazda for 12 years before this and there is no comparison to that vehicle with the smooth shifting 6 speed the Outlander has and power over that Mazda that had a 200 HP V6. So.....try it out before you buy something else!
