2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review
Pros & Cons
- Delivers plug-in SUV utility without luxury SUV price
- Offers a generous list of standard features
- Sophisticated all-wheel drive offers stability on slippery surfaces
- Generous warranty coverage
- Small gas tank limits overall range
- Regular fuel economy is underwhelming
- Lower ground clearance hinders off-road ability
- Limited Mitsubishi dealer network
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Outlander PHEV does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.5 / 10
The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV offers a reason to take another look at this family SUV. While the regular Outlander lacks the comfort and refinement of its many competitors, the new PHEV model is one of the first vehicles to bring plug-in recharging capability to the SUV class.
Mitsubishi has sold the Outlander PHEV in other global markets for two years. Now it makes its debut in the United States. Starting at about $35,000 before applicable tax credits, the Outlander PHEV looks pretty much the same as its gas engine-only counterpart. But for the PHEV decals and badging, you wouldn't know the difference.
It's a different story under the hood, where a four-cylinder gas engine joins electric hybrid components. The engine and electric motor combination drives the front wheels, while a second electric motor drives the rear wheels. Sophisticated computer processing determines the best way to dole out power to all four wheels, although drivers can also manually engage a four-wheel-drive lock mode when desired.
Total system output is 197 horsepower, yet the Outlander PHEV's key appeal to most drivers will be its plug-in rechargeability. Mitsubishi says the Outlander plug-in can travel about 22 miles on a full charge, and you can charge from 120-volt, 240-volt or DC fast-charger sources. We'll wait to see what real-world driving actually yields, but 22 miles on all-electric power is similar to how far you can go in other plug-in hybrids.
Less impressive is the Outlander PHEV's fuel economy once the rechargeable battery is largely depleted. At just 25 mpg in combined city/highway driving, it actually does a little worse than a regular four-cylinder Outlander with all-wheel drive (26 mpg). A non-plug-in Toyota RAV4 Hybrid posts 32 mpg combined.
Plug-in utility requires some additional sacrifices. Unlike the standard Outlander, the PHEV doesn't offer three rows of seats due to placement of the battery pack and electrical components. Mitsubishi also had to use a smaller gas tank with the PHEV, and that limits overall gas-electric driving range.
But with 78 cubic feet of maximum cargo space and standard all-wheel drive, the PHEV still rates as a proper SUV. If you need the space and utility and you like the idea of maximizing miles through electricity, the Outlander PHEV warrants a close look.
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV models
The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid SUV offered in two trim levels: SEL and GT. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (117 horsepower) joined by a 60-kilowatt electric motor; the combination drives the front wheels, and a second 60-kW motor powers the rear wheels. Total system output is rated at 197 hp. Electrical power is stored in a 12-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.
Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED accents, foglights, heated side mirrors, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, keyless entry, push-button start, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen display, dual USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Driver safety aids include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the GT adds LED headlights and foglights, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a multiview camera, dual AC power outlets (rated up to 1,500 watts), and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system. Enhanced driver aids include forward collision alert with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.
There are two main option packages. The Entertainment package includes a rear-seat DVD player with remote control and wireless headphones, while the Towing package includes a tow hitch and trailer-prepped wiring harness. There are also a handful of optional accessory and cosmetic trim packages that include items such as side mirror covers, lower air dams and cargo mats.
Trim tested
Driving6.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.5 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Outlander PHEV models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts when a car is hidden in a blind spot, or is approaching one, to protect the driver from a potential lane-changing collision.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the car from all angles.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision, and applying the brakes in certain scenarios.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Outlander PHEV
Related Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019