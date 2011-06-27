Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,312
|$20,759
|$23,540
|Clean
|$17,922
|$20,312
|$23,022
|Average
|$17,143
|$19,419
|$21,986
|Rough
|$16,364
|$18,526
|$20,950
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,361
|$24,138
|$27,296
|Clean
|$20,906
|$23,619
|$26,695
|Average
|$19,997
|$22,580
|$25,494
|Rough
|$19,089
|$21,542
|$24,292