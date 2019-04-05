5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 25 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 25 %

Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Listen to owners, not a professional car reviewer!

Happy PHEV Owner , 07/05/2020

SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

I have to chuckle when I read the Edmunds review of the 2019 Outlander PHEV. Along with the Consumer Reports review, it nearly dissuaded me from buying this vehicle, which I did in June, 2020. I am so glad I overlooked the overall negativity of the "professional" reviews and focused on what was really important to me. If you and I have similar values, I think you will be quite pleased with this vehicle.First off, let me offer an alternative perspective on the ride and comfort of the Outlander PHEV. My first impression on the test drive was that this looks and feels like a luxury vehicle. I bought the base SEL, which comes with handsome leather upholstery. What other brand offers leather in the base model?! I fell in love with the comfy front seats, which offer four dimensions of electric adjustment to get into that perfect driving position. I'm 6'2" and I find the driving position comfortable, with plenty of head room--even when I'm sitting on top of a two inch pad! The legroom in the front row is also generous. And I love the expansive view out the front windshield. The sight lines give me confidence.I have not ridden in the back, but my 12 year old daughter says it's comfortable and roomy--certainly better than she is used to (she has ridden Subarus in the past).I will also mention that an electric liftgate, auto sensing wipers, a blind spot warning system, heated seats, and Carplay/Android Auto are all standard on the base model. They work great and add to the luxury look and feel of the Outlander PHEV.So everything the Edmunds pro reviewer says about "cheap appearances" comfort can be thrown out the window, based on my non-professional experience!Next we come to the drive. Edmunds claims it has poor handling and is underpowered. I have observed the opposite, which may just say that I don't drive the same cars as the Edmunds reviewers. Compared to the four Subarus I've owned, the handling and power are superior. In electric mode, the power is downright pleasing and the ride is eerily silent. But going over a mountain pass in gas mode (which I did this morning), the vehicle delivered plenty of power and really wasn't loud and whiny to my ears, as Edmunds said. Edmunds also mentioned that the steering and braking are subpar. Honestly, I just don't understand what they're talking about. Of course this car is no Lamborghini but you already know that!So set aside Edmunds' complaints about the engine and handling. If you're a normal person like me, you'll find both satisfactory to pleasing.Finally, I come to the three considerations that ultimately inspired me to buy this vehicle: fuel economy, all wheel drive, and price:1. Fuel economy. Who wouldn't love a full sized SUV that can go 22 miles on electricity and can get impressive mileage on moderate-length trips? Most of my trips are local and so I really don't use the gas engine much. But when I need it, it's there to extend the range to about 300 miles, even with the"small" 11.3 gallon gas tank. On trips of under 50 miles, you can expect an mpg of 40-110 depending on terrain. It then drops off, depending on how often you can recharge. On the 1,000 mile trip I'm just finishing up, I averaged 28-30 mpg with mostly highway driving and no recharging. In my opinion, that's still acceptable for a large SUV, especially if you, like me, rarely take such trips.2. AWD, baby! I mentioned earlier that I owned four Subarus prior to the Outlander PHEV. There was a reason: I live in a hilly area that can have rough winters and I love the security and confidence that all-wheel drive provides. I have been frustrated with the lack of choices that those of us who care about fuel economy (and who really want an electric vehicle) have when It comes to AWD SUV-type vehicles. Basically, we have a few hybrid options (e.g., RAV4, CRV) and very few PHEV options (the Outlander, the Ford Escape but it's only FWD, and the RAV4 Prime. I was going to hold out for the RAV4 Prime, but then I learned that it could be awhile before I got one and also that they will go for MSRP or higher because of demand. This brought me to the third consideration.3. Price. So, the 2019 Outlander PHEV retails for around $38,000--not much less than the much anticipated 2021 RAV4 Prime. However, the Outlander PHEV can evidently be had for WAY below retail. I bought mine in June, 2020 (it was the last 2019 on the lot) for $27,500! If you add in the $6850 federal tax rebate, I'll actually be paying under $22,000 for my Outlander PHEV. That's a real bargain! Of course, it doesn't have EV range of the Prime and it doesn't qualify for the WA State sales tax break (which requires 30 miles of EV range), but still... You'd be hard pressed to find a conventional sedan at this price point, let alone a PHEV SUV. That sealed the deal for me. Maybe it will for you too?

1 out of 5 stars, Never Buy This Vehicle

ATUL , 03/19/2020

SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

I bought the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Model 2019 in the month of December 2019 from the dealer " Surrey Mitsubishi". It has some manufacturing defects. I took the vehicle twice to the said dealership but they are not able to fix it. Now the vehicle is not charging and I am not able to use it's PHEV feature. In-spite of regular complaints to the dealership and the manufacturer they failed to provide any satisfactory response or solutions to the problem. I am feeling being cheated.

5 out of 5 stars, Smooth Luxury

Samuel Kaymen , 06/08/2020

GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

Super comfortable, drives great, quiet terrific electric driving.

4 out of 5 stars, Pleasantly Surprised

Tony , 02/07/2020

SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

I’ve owned a lot of cars,pickups,and motorcycles.Build quality and reliability have always been most important.I love my Outlander phev.I burn No fuel Monday to Friday most weeks.Just plug it in like my cell phone at night.I have read the reviews on interior flaws,but I have None.I have no squeaks or rattles,the leather seats are comfy,supportive and have nicer leather than my 2018 Tiguan.The outlander accelerates much quicker than Tiguan which had bruttle lag from the turbo.I know Mitsubishi more from their Heavy Eq.Excavators,etc.It is some of the best in the world.In my opinion.I’m a retired licensed mechanic,with over 40 yrs.experience in Automotive and Heavy Duty Eq.My Outlander phev has surpassed my expectations.No recalls,no visits to the dealer for unexpected problems.It’s comfortable,fuel efficient,quiet,and nicely equipped.The Cargo volume is 30 cubic feet.Perfect for my dog! No it is not a sports car.I don’t expect to smoke the tires up to a rev limiter.It’s a SUV.You know,high centre of gravity.Soft Suspension.Aerodynamic like a potatoe.They’re all the same including the Q5.I can tow my Utility trailer,Plow through slush and snow,and enjoy a nice quiet smooth ride on a road trip.The 2 litre engine is a little rough and noisy,but only when producing max power,wich I don’t use most of the time.The electric mode is great.Instant torque.Plenty of acceleration.My 2018 Tiguan Highline was full of bugs,recalls,squeaks and rattles.A real POS compared to my Outlander.And a full 10 year warranty with the Phev including the battery says something by itself.VW and Audi claim there products are built just as good in Mexico as Germany.Nice Try. Not even close.The Outlander PHEV is Built in Japan.The pride in assembly is evident,just as it is in German built Mercedes and BMW Tony-BC ,Canada

Write a review

See all 4 reviews