2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
What’s new
- Adds air vents and USB port for rear passengers
- LED headlights and high beams now standard on GT trim
- Restyled wheel, front grille and bumper designs
- New warranty program covers deterioration in battery capacity
- Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Delivers plug-in SUV utility without luxury SUV price
- Offers a generous list of standard features
- Can travel up to 22 miles solely on electric battery charge
- Sophisticated all-wheel drive offers stability on slippery surfaces
- Poor cabin quality with lots of creaks and rattles
- Weak acceleration and vague steering make for a bad driving experience
- Unlike a regular Outlander, it doesn't offer a third row
- Small gas tank limits overall range
Which Outlander PHEV does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.5 / 10
Hybrid technology has made the jump from eco hatchbacks into all sorts of vehicles. From pickup trucks to supercars, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of vehicles are now widely available. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is another place where that technology has popped up — as the Outlander PHEV is essentially a plug-in hybrid version of the standard Outlander SUV.
Under the hood, the Outlander PHEV gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 60-kilowatt electric motor that drives the front wheels, then another 60-kW electric motor that powers the rear wheels. And in an interesting trick, the Outlander PHEV can simulate a locked differential, making it relatively capable off-road. With a full electric charge, it gets 22 miles of EV-only range. Then, once the charge is gone, it operates like any other gasoline-powered vehicle. And once it's run out, fill it up and keep on driving. One drawback of the PHEV, however, is a relatively modest 25 mpg combined rating from the EPA when the SUV is used as a hybrid, which is less than a regular Outlander with a four-cylinder engine.
Inside, the Outlander PHEV is a roomy two-row SUV. Unfortunately, the addition of the battery pack and the electric motor means that the Outlander PHEV doesn't get three rows like its gasoline-only brother. But it does have a long list of standard features and significant cargo space, even on the base SEL trim level.
While it does well on cargo space and has a relatively good electric-only range, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV isn't one of our top choices for a plug-in hybrid. Materials and build quality are subpar, and several of the Mitsubishi's competitors offer better fuel economy. If you plan to take lots of short trips, the Outlander PHEV can make a certain amount of sense, but we'd check out vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid before settling on the Mitsubishi.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV models
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid SUV offered in two trim levels: SEL and GT. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (117 horsepower) joined by two 60-kilowatt electric motors at each axle. The combination gives the Outlander PHEV all-wheel drive, and total system output is rated at 190 hp. Electrical power is stored in a 12-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, keyless entry, push-button start, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen display, dual USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Driver safety aids include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the GT adds automatic LED headlights, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a multiview camera, dual AC power outlets (rated up to 1,500 watts), and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system. Enhanced driver aids include forward collision alert with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.
There are a handful of optional accessories available including mudguards, chrome side mirror covers, lower airdams, cargo nets and a Towing package that includes a tow hitch and trailer-prepped wiring harness.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.5 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving6.5
Acceleration5.5
Braking8.0
Steering4.5
Handling6.5
Drivability7.0
Off-road8.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position6.5
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality5.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing8.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control5.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
Trending topics in reviews
- electrical system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have to chuckle when I read the Edmunds review of the 2019 Outlander PHEV. Along with the Consumer Reports review, it nearly dissuaded me from buying this vehicle, which I did in June, 2020. I am so glad I overlooked the overall negativity of the "professional" reviews and focused on what was really important to me. If you and I have similar values, I think you will be quite pleased with this vehicle.First off, let me offer an alternative perspective on the ride and comfort of the Outlander PHEV. My first impression on the test drive was that this looks and feels like a luxury vehicle. I bought the base SEL, which comes with handsome leather upholstery. What other brand offers leather in the base model?! I fell in love with the comfy front seats, which offer four dimensions of electric adjustment to get into that perfect driving position. I'm 6'2" and I find the driving position comfortable, with plenty of head room--even when I'm sitting on top of a two inch pad! The legroom in the front row is also generous. And I love the expansive view out the front windshield. The sight lines give me confidence.I have not ridden in the back, but my 12 year old daughter says it's comfortable and roomy--certainly better than she is used to (she has ridden Subarus in the past).I will also mention that an electric liftgate, auto sensing wipers, a blind spot warning system, heated seats, and Carplay/Android Auto are all standard on the base model. They work great and add to the luxury look and feel of the Outlander PHEV.So everything the Edmunds pro reviewer says about "cheap appearances" comfort can be thrown out the window, based on my non-professional experience!Next we come to the drive. Edmunds claims it has poor handling and is underpowered. I have observed the opposite, which may just say that I don't drive the same cars as the Edmunds reviewers. Compared to the four Subarus I've owned, the handling and power are superior. In electric mode, the power is downright pleasing and the ride is eerily silent. But going over a mountain pass in gas mode (which I did this morning), the vehicle delivered plenty of power and really wasn't loud and whiny to my ears, as Edmunds said. Edmunds also mentioned that the steering and braking are subpar. Honestly, I just don't understand what they're talking about. Of course this car is no Lamborghini but you already know that!So set aside Edmunds' complaints about the engine and handling. If you're a normal person like me, you'll find both satisfactory to pleasing.Finally, I come to the three considerations that ultimately inspired me to buy this vehicle: fuel economy, all wheel drive, and price:1. Fuel economy. Who wouldn't love a full sized SUV that can go 22 miles on electricity and can get impressive mileage on moderate-length trips? Most of my trips are local and so I really don't use the gas engine much. But when I need it, it's there to extend the range to about 300 miles, even with the"small" 11.3 gallon gas tank. On trips of under 50 miles, you can expect an mpg of 40-110 depending on terrain. It then drops off, depending on how often you can recharge. On the 1,000 mile trip I'm just finishing up, I averaged 28-30 mpg with mostly highway driving and no recharging. In my opinion, that's still acceptable for a large SUV, especially if you, like me, rarely take such trips.2. AWD, baby! I mentioned earlier that I owned four Subarus prior to the Outlander PHEV. There was a reason: I live in a hilly area that can have rough winters and I love the security and confidence that all-wheel drive provides. I have been frustrated with the lack of choices that those of us who care about fuel economy (and who really want an electric vehicle) have when It comes to AWD SUV-type vehicles. Basically, we have a few hybrid options (e.g., RAV4, CRV) and very few PHEV options (the Outlander, the Ford Escape but it's only FWD, and the RAV4 Prime. I was going to hold out for the RAV4 Prime, but then I learned that it could be awhile before I got one and also that they will go for MSRP or higher because of demand. This brought me to the third consideration.3. Price. So, the 2019 Outlander PHEV retails for around $38,000--not much less than the much anticipated 2021 RAV4 Prime. However, the Outlander PHEV can evidently be had for WAY below retail. I bought mine in June, 2020 (it was the last 2019 on the lot) for $27,500! If you add in the $6850 federal tax rebate, I'll actually be paying under $22,000 for my Outlander PHEV. That's a real bargain! Of course, it doesn't have EV range of the Prime and it doesn't qualify for the WA State sales tax break (which requires 30 miles of EV range), but still... You'd be hard pressed to find a conventional sedan at this price point, let alone a PHEV SUV. That sealed the deal for me. Maybe it will for you too?
I bought the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Model 2019 in the month of December 2019 from the dealer " Surrey Mitsubishi". It has some manufacturing defects. I took the vehicle twice to the said dealership but they are not able to fix it. Now the vehicle is not charging and I am not able to use it's PHEV feature. In-spite of regular complaints to the dealership and the manufacturer they failed to provide any satisfactory response or solutions to the problem. I am feeling being cheated.
Super comfortable, drives great, quiet terrific electric driving.
I’ve owned a lot of cars,pickups,and motorcycles.Build quality and reliability have always been most important.I love my Outlander phev.I burn No fuel Monday to Friday most weeks.Just plug it in like my cell phone at night.I have read the reviews on interior flaws,but I have None.I have no squeaks or rattles,the leather seats are comfy,supportive and have nicer leather than my 2018 Tiguan.The outlander accelerates much quicker than Tiguan which had bruttle lag from the turbo.I know Mitsubishi more from their Heavy Eq.Excavators,etc.It is some of the best in the world.In my opinion.I’m a retired licensed mechanic,with over 40 yrs.experience in Automotive and Heavy Duty Eq.My Outlander phev has surpassed my expectations.No recalls,no visits to the dealer for unexpected problems.It’s comfortable,fuel efficient,quiet,and nicely equipped.The Cargo volume is 30 cubic feet.Perfect for my dog! No it is not a sports car.I don’t expect to smoke the tires up to a rev limiter.It’s a SUV.You know,high centre of gravity.Soft Suspension.Aerodynamic like a potatoe.They’re all the same including the Q5.I can tow my Utility trailer,Plow through slush and snow,and enjoy a nice quiet smooth ride on a road trip.The 2 litre engine is a little rough and noisy,but only when producing max power,wich I don’t use most of the time.The electric mode is great.Instant torque.Plenty of acceleration.My 2018 Tiguan Highline was full of bugs,recalls,squeaks and rattles.A real POS compared to my Outlander.And a full 10 year warranty with the Phev including the battery says something by itself.VW and Audi claim there products are built just as good in Mexico as Germany.Nice Try. Not even close.The Outlander PHEV is Built in Japan.The pride in assembly is evident,just as it is in German built Mercedes and BMW Tony-BC ,Canada
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$35,795
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|GT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$41,495
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Outlander PHEV safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts when a car is hidden in a blind spot or is approaching one to protect the driver from a potential lane-changing collision.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the car from all angles.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision and applying the brakes in certain scenarios.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
While the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a bit smaller than the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, it actually has more interior space. The RAV4 Hybrid has 37 cubic feet of cargo storage behind the rear seats while the Outlander PHEV only has 30.4 cubes. And while you might expect the plug-in hybrid to get better overall fuel economy, it doesn't. The RAV4 Hybrid wins there, too, with an impressive EPA rating of 39 mpg combined, compared to the Outlander PHEV's middling 25 mpg. If you aren't leaning heavily on the Mitsubishi's 22 miles of EV range, the choice here is clear.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
While the Kia Niro is a lot smaller than the Outlander (it's about 15 inches shorter from bumper to bumper), it's significantly less expensive and much more efficient than the Mitsubishi. The Niro plug-in gets an EPA estimated 46 mpg combined, nearly double that of the Outlander PHEV, and its electric-only range is better, too, at 26 miles. If you can sacrifice a bit of cargo and passenger space, the Kia is the one to go with.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Volvo XC60
If you're looking for a bit more luxury in your plug-in hybrid, the Volvo XC60 may have you covered with its plug-in trim level, the T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid. The Volvo has a big price premium over even the topped-out Outlander PHEV, but it offers a much better driving experience, a huge increase in cabin quality and a similar combined fuel economy estimate (26 mpg). If you can afford the extra price, it's an appealing option.
