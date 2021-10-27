  1. Home
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Release Date: Summer-Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $38,000
  • 2023 Outlander PHEV stuffs a fuel-efficient powertrain into this much-improved SUV
  • Upgraded front and rear electric motors
  • Larger battery should yield impressive EV range
  • Part of the fourth Outlander generation introduced for 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

