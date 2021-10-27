Everything you need to know about the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is right in the name: It's the plug-in hybrid version of the Mitsubishi Outlander compact SUV. The Outlander received a complete overhaul for 2022, with new underpinnings courtesy of the Nissan Rogue. That might be a little inside baseball for some, but in reality, this means that the Outlander benefits from the recently redesigned Rogue's significant improvements. The Outlander's exterior styling and interior quality are also leaps and bounds beyond anything Mitsubishi has produced in recent memory. The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV builds on this much-improved model by adding a revised powertrain to the mix.
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Release Date: Summer-Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $38,000
