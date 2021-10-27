The 13.8-kWh battery pack grows to 20 kWh for the 2023 model — another bump of roughly 40%. As such, pure electric range is raised to 54 miles on the WLTC cycle, but you can expect U.S.-spec vehicles to have less range than that, thanks to the EPA's different testing and rating methods. If the 40% increase in battery size equates to a similar increase in range, look for the 2023 Outlander PHEV to boast roughly 33 miles of EV range on a full charge.

The Outlander PHEV also comes with Mitsubishi's Super-All Wheel Control AWD system as standard. There's also a new brake-actuated Active Yaw Control system for the rear wheels. Together, they apportion the drive system's power to the wheels with the most grip to help maintain traction.

A total of seven drive modes are selectable via the controller in the center console. Normal, Tarmac, Power and Eco all change numerous parameters to sharpen the vehicle's response to throttle and steering inputs. Gravel, Snow and Mud modes work with the traction control system and either allow or rein in tire slip as needed.