2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

MSRP range: $36,695 - $42,395
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+20
MSRP$37,890
Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through June 14th
$35,954
Other years
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for Sale

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Comfortable ride and front seats
  • Generous cargo room
  • Generous warranty
  • Slow acceleration
  • Voice controls aren't very helpful
  • Likely redesign for 2022
  • More interior room and cargo capacity
  • Improved infotainment and safety features
  • Part of the fourth Outlander generation
Save as much as $2,237 with Edmunds

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2022 Outlander PHEV

msrp

$36,695
starting price
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details.
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$36,695
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / 26 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.3 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 221 hp @ N/A rpm
Torque: N/A
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 184.8 in. / Height: 67.3 in. / Width: 70.9 in.
Curb Weight: 4224 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 30.4 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
At a Glance:
  • $36,695starting MSRP

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.7%

FAQ

Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Outlander PHEV both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Outlander PHEV gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Outlander PHEV has 30.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV:

  • Likely redesign for 2022
  • More interior room and cargo capacity
  • Improved infotainment and safety features
  • Part of the fourth Outlander generation
Learn more

Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reliable?

To determine whether the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Outlander PHEV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Outlander PHEV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Outlander PHEV is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

The least-expensive 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,695.

Other versions include:

  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $36,695
  • LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $38,395
  • GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $42,395
Learn more

What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the next question is, which Outlander PHEV model is right for you? Outlander PHEV variants include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). For a full list of Outlander PHEV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Overview

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is offered in the following submodels: Outlander PHEV SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV models are available with a 2.4 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 221 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Outlander PHEV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Outlander PHEV featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,890. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) is trending $1,936 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,936 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,954.

The average savings for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,590. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) is trending $2,026 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,026 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,564.

The average savings for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,590. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) is trending $2,237 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,237 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,353.

The average savings for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Can't find a new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,438.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), 1-speed direct drive, regular unleaded
26 compined MPG,

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), 1-speed direct drive, regular unleaded
26 compined MPG,

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), 1-speed direct drive, regular unleaded
26 compined MPG,

EPA Est. MPG26
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.4 L
Passenger Volume132.5 cu.ft.
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Length184.8 in.
Width70.9 in.
Height67.3 in.
Curb Weight4224 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

