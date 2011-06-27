2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
MSRP range: $36,695 - $42,395
|MSRP
|$37,890
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through June 14th
|$35,954
What Should I Pay
Other years
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review
- Comfortable ride and front seats
- Generous cargo room
- Generous warranty
- Slow acceleration
- Voice controls aren't very helpful
- Likely redesign for 2022
- More interior room and cargo capacity
- Improved infotainment and safety features
- Part of the fourth Outlander generation
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
Helpful shopping links
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Outlander PHEV both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Outlander PHEV gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Outlander PHEV has 30.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV:
- Likely redesign for 2022
- More interior room and cargo capacity
- Improved infotainment and safety features
- Part of the fourth Outlander generation
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reliable?
To determine whether the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Outlander PHEV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Outlander PHEV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Outlander PHEV is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
The least-expensive 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,695.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $36,695
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $38,395
- GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $42,395
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the next question is, which Outlander PHEV model is right for you? Outlander PHEV variants include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), and GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). For a full list of Outlander PHEV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan 370Z 1990
- Used Nissan LEAF 2011
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2017
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2010 For Sale
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2012
- Used Dodge Nitro 2008
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Honda Fit 2008
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2021 RS 5
- Ford Shelby GT500 2020
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class News
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2021
- 2021 Tundra
- BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2022 Subaru Outback News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Wagons
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- Dodge Grand Caravan 2020
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Dodge Durango
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 RS 5
- BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 McLaren 570S
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 DB11
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- Bentley Continental 2020
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2021 Ford Mustang