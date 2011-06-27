Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Consumer Reviews
Comfortable, capable, affordable, electric SUV!
We’ve had our Outlander PHEV for a month now and here’s my first impressions. There really isn’t anything else like it available in the United States... I guess it has been sold in Europe for several years (top selling SUV in the UK, Netherlands and Norway) but they sent them to Europe as fast as they could build them (and sold them for more $) so we just had to wait. There are several outstanding features to consider now that it is here: 1) Price: The well-equipped 2018 SEL model can be found in the US for $30K (perhaps less as the end of the year gets closer). With a $5,836 federal tax credit, I’ll end up paying ~$24K after tax returns are filed. Anything else on the market that can give you similar dedicated electric range, 4x4, and towing capability cost over twice as much. 2) Range: I’m seeing close to 30 miles of dedicated electric range, plus another 270 miles on unleaded. I’ve taken it on two long trips now where the battery is mostly depleted and it’s using the gasoline engine to keep a basic charge level on the battery and move us down the highway. I live in Utah, where there are long stretches of 80 MPH speed limit freeway. Driving from Salt Lake to St. George (~300 miles) with the cruise control set at 85 for the majority of the trip, we averaged 24.7 MPG. Granted, the 11 gallon fuel tank is on the small side for long trips like this, but that’s not really the car’s strong point (although 25 MPG is almost 10 MPG better than my last SUV). The dedicated electric option on shorter trips is where this thing shines though. My daily commute is 28 miles round trip, so I’m usually able to do it all on electric. (Your electric range does drop a bit if you run the heater.) I recharge it each night at home, so my first tank of gas lasted a little over 800 miles. It has become our go-to vehicle for the quick trips around town. We pay .11 a Kw and the on-board recharge cost calculator tells me it’s taking a about 80 cents each night to charge up. 3) 4x4: All wheel drive for winter driving, with a 4x4 lock button if you need to break snow drifts. I’ve only had it out in one storm so far this year, and just running errands around town, but it seemed sure footed. I’ll update this as we get further into the winter months. 4) Passenger/Cargo Capacity: Seats 5 comfortably, with plenty of cargo space left in the back. The standard Outlander has two small folding seats in the rear for a 7 passenger capacity, but they are omitted in the PHEV. This leaves you with lots of cargo space in the back, but it would be nice if they could find a way to put back in even one of those small rear jump seats. The seats you do have are comfortable enough. Front seats are both heated and fully adjustable via electric switches... these seats are standard even on the lower level SE model (which we own) and leather is standard as well. Fold down the rear seats and you have a little over six feet of flat floor cargo space back there. Automatic tailgate is also standard on the base SE model. 5) Towing Capability: The Outlander PHEV is rated to tow 1500 lbs in the US, but 3300 lbs in Europe. Same vehicle is sold on both continents, so I suspect the lower US rating has more to do with the number of lawyers here, rather than any actual engineering issue. I had the factory Class 3 receiver hitch added to our SE. That costs about $700, but well worth it to me to have the towing option. We have towed with it and found it stable and capable for the short, 20 mile trip we made with it. 6) Warranty: Mitsubishi backs up the drive train and battery with a 10 year, 100,000 mile warranty. Mercedes GLC 350e gives you 4 years/50K miles on the drive train, 6 years, 62K on the battery. Volvo XC90 4 yr/50K miles on both. Tesla Model X has 4 yr/50K basic, 8 year/unlimited mile powertrain. All considerably more expensive vehicles, each with their own range limitations. The exterior of the Outlander may be a little dated, but considering how most manufactures over-design the body on electric vehicles (looking at you Nissan) I don’t mind the unassuming nature of Mitsubishi’s offering... just another Outlander from the outside. From an engineering standpoint however, Mitsubishi has produced a unique vehicle here and perhaps it’s understated looks are part of the reason it has received so little attention here in the USA. It may also be that Mitsubishi isn’t a big brand here, being one of the smaller manufactures by sales in the US. I don’t work for Mitsubishi (or any other automotive company). I’m just a happy owner, who lives in an area that often has dirty air, and wish more folks new about this machine. One year later we are still very happy with it. No issues to report. I have a longer write up, but Edmunds seems to limit the length of these and I'm very near that now. Highly recommend the car.
Great Test drives
Figured something is better than nothing... so I'll post the first review in case some of you have no nearby dealer. Test drove a silver GT and red SEL. Impressions: 1) Gorgeous exterior, nothing not to like. Nice to have 8.5 inch ground clearance, beats most other CUV's, except the CX9. Stock rims look great. 2) Interior is also nice. Seats very comfortable, good thigh support for a 5'11 guy... for what that is worth. Both driver and passenger seats are 8 way power adjustable, which is very rare for this class. Not having a third row is probably the deal breaker for my wife. Between the black and brown leather, I liked black with silver stitching, my wife liked brown with red stitching. 3) Performance. Good not great. Thought acceleration was a bit slow in the 30 to 60 range, although it was plenty zippy off the line. Really loved the paddle shifters, adjusting the engine resistance when foot was taken off gas (for accelerated charging). B5 for tight city driving or hills made one foot driving possible. B2 or 1 for highway driving. Love the amount of control you have over the electric, or combustion. I would recommend going combustion on the highway and electric in the city. A guy who bought one at the dealer was in to get a tow hitch installed and told me he was getting 125mpg so far using that technique. As far as sspension and braking, it was phenomenal. Ive never experienced regen brakes that tight and smooth... did not feel like hybrid brakes. Suspension was perfect.... firm but not crazy tight. Definitely minimized body roll, but could be considered a bit rough for those used to a boat like cadillac experience. Tech: I'm not a big fan of my car braking for me, so I could care less about that, but for SA, the GT trim has all this crazy safety, tech features plus the moonroof and Rockford sound system. Android auto, Apple car play standard both trims. Misc: Surprised about the 11.5 gallon gas tank... deal breaker for me. Unless you do all short trips, this is not the right car. 300ish mile range is no bueno if you have to do a cross country haul on occasion. Worse range than almost any hybrid vehicle. Still a five star vehicle... but I'd be traveling with a 5 gallon gas can in the rear. Overall great day driving Mitsubishi, and with a 2500 dollar rebate and fed tax refund this is a great deal.
Superb Mileage and Performance for Daily Commute.
I went to dealer on 30 december and trade in my Prius immediately. I was totally happy with the purchase and it has 5 braking modes which can stop the car by itself. It has three driving mode and if you are confused then dont select anything and the computer will do its job way better. The instant pickup is great (not like sports car). The mileage is good and it has better isulation and you dont see any road noise inside the cabin. I handles better in the corner and i am driving daily i am liking more and more. Keep in mind it is regular SUV and for daily commute. I go 20 miles one way daily.
Not your average hybrid!
They gave me an amazing deal on a 2018 Outlander PHEV. This vehicle is a life-saver! I have had it for almost 2 months and still not needed to refill the gas. With my driving I am able to drive solely off the battery and that has been saving me a lot of money! We all know traffic is bad and with my HOV sticker, my commutes to work are cut in half. I don't spend hours in traffic on the 91 and when I go out somewhere that uses toll roads, I sure as hell take advantage of those toll discounts.
Great machine!
Overall, we are very happy with this vehicle. It's a great value, particularly when you add up all the federal, state, and local rebates that go with it. Compared to other crossover SUVs with hybrid or electric technology, this was priced very well. Corners that were cut to lower the cost seem minor to us (ie quality of some of the interior elements) but I do wish the front seats were more comfortable for longer drives. Lower back can get a little sore after a couple hours - we plan to use a lumbar support pillow for our next road trip. Battery range for EV only driving is good at ~20 miles - while part of me wishes that was a bit longer, that would mean more battery which means less cargo room and a heavier vehicle, so it seems like a good balance. Cargo space is very good. Safety features on SEL model are appreciated. Vehicle accelerates smoothly and switches between EV and gas mode smoothly and quietly. Car looks good too (though I would lose the huge PHEV stickers on the sides). I'm surprised it took so long to get to the US after excellent reviews and sales in Europe, but I'm glad it's here now!
