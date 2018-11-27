Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for Sale Near Me
- 20,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,690$1,742 Below Market
- 15,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,998$1,749 Below Market
- 7,882 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900$1,814 Below Market
- 26,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999$1,458 Below Market
- 10,180 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$27,995$2,147 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL29,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,991$1,292 Below Market
- 10,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,496$1,039 Below Market
- 9,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,496$660 Below Market
- 15,614 miles
$27,292$979 Below Market
- 4,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,200
- 14,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,988$505 Below Market
- 17,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,000$415 Below Market
- 20,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,970
- 30,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,996$779 Below Market
- 24,814 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,998
- 13,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,500$501 Below Market
- 14,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,950$280 Below Market
- 18,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,996
Chris,11/27/2018
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
We’ve had our Outlander PHEV for a month now and here’s my first impressions. There really isn’t anything else like it available in the United States... I guess it has been sold in Europe for several years (top selling SUV in the UK, Netherlands and Norway) but they sent them to Europe as fast as they could build them (and sold them for more $) so we just had to wait. There are several outstanding features to consider now that it is here: 1) Price: The well-equipped 2018 SEL model can be found in the US for $30K (perhaps less as the end of the year gets closer). With a $5,836 federal tax credit, I’ll end up paying ~$24K after tax returns are filed. Anything else on the market that can give you similar dedicated electric range, 4x4, and towing capability cost over twice as much. 2) Range: I’m seeing close to 30 miles of dedicated electric range, plus another 270 miles on unleaded. I’ve taken it on two long trips now where the battery is mostly depleted and it’s using the gasoline engine to keep a basic charge level on the battery and move us down the highway. I live in Utah, where there are long stretches of 80 MPH speed limit freeway. Driving from Salt Lake to St. George (~300 miles) with the cruise control set at 85 for the majority of the trip, we averaged 24.7 MPG. Granted, the 11 gallon fuel tank is on the small side for long trips like this, but that’s not really the car’s strong point (although 25 MPG is almost 10 MPG better than my last SUV). The dedicated electric option on shorter trips is where this thing shines though. My daily commute is 28 miles round trip, so I’m usually able to do it all on electric. (Your electric range does drop a bit if you run the heater.) I recharge it each night at home, so my first tank of gas lasted a little over 800 miles. It has become our go-to vehicle for the quick trips around town. We pay .11 a Kw and the on-board recharge cost calculator tells me it’s taking a about 80 cents each night to charge up. 3) 4x4: All wheel drive for winter driving, with a 4x4 lock button if you need to break snow drifts. I’ve only had it out in one storm so far this year, and just running errands around town, but it seemed sure footed. I’ll update this as we get further into the winter months. 4) Passenger/Cargo Capacity: Seats 5 comfortably, with plenty of cargo space left in the back. The standard Outlander has two small folding seats in the rear for a 7 passenger capacity, but they are omitted in the PHEV. This leaves you with lots of cargo space in the back, but it would be nice if they could find a way to put back in even one of those small rear jump seats. The seats you do have are comfortable enough. Front seats are both heated and fully adjustable via electric switches... these seats are standard even on the lower level SE model (which we own) and leather is standard as well. Fold down the rear seats and you have a little over six feet of flat floor cargo space back there. Automatic tailgate is also standard on the base SE model. 5) Towing Capability: The Outlander PHEV is rated to tow 1500 lbs in the US, but 3300 lbs in Europe. Same vehicle is sold on both continents, so I suspect the lower US rating has more to do with the number of lawyers here, rather than any actual engineering issue. I had the factory Class 3 receiver hitch added to our SE. That costs about $700, but well worth it to me to have the towing option. We have towed with it and found it stable and capable for the short, 20 mile trip we made with it. 6) Warranty: Mitsubishi backs up the drive train and battery with a 10 year, 100,000 mile warranty. Mercedes GLC 350e gives you 4 years/50K miles on the drive train, 6 years, 62K on the battery. Volvo XC90 4 yr/50K miles on both. Tesla Model X has 4 yr/50K basic, 8 year/unlimited mile powertrain. All considerably more expensive vehicles, each with their own range limitations. The exterior of the Outlander may be a little dated, but considering how most manufactures over-design the body on electric vehicles (looking at you Nissan) I don’t mind the unassuming nature of Mitsubishi’s offering... just another Outlander from the outside. From an engineering standpoint however, Mitsubishi has produced a unique vehicle here and perhaps it’s understated looks are part of the reason it has received so little attention here in the USA. It may also be that Mitsubishi isn’t a big brand here, being one of the smaller manufactures by sales in the US. I don’t work for Mitsubishi (or any other automotive company). I’m just a happy owner, who lives in an area that often has dirty air, and wish more folks new about this machine. One year later we are still very happy with it. No issues to report. I have a longer write up, but Edmunds seems to limit the length of these and I'm very near that now. Highly recommend the car.
