Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Features & Specs
|Overview
See Outlander PHEV Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front and center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|EPA Combined MPGe
|74 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|3.5 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|45
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Turning circle
|35.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Accessory Rear Large Spoiler
|yes
|Quick Value Package 2
|yes
|Accessory Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors
|yes
|Quick Value Package 1
|yes
|All Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Entertainment Package
|yes
|Accessory Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Cargo Mat Package
|yes
|Accessory Carpeted Floormats and Portfolio
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Accessory Hood Protector
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|Accessory Roof Rack Crossbars
|yes
|Accessory LED Foglights
|yes
|Accessory Front and Rear Mudguards
|yes
|Accessory Body Graphics
|yes
|Accessory Black Lug Nut and Wheel Locks
|yes
|Exterior Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|Accessory Body Side Moldings (Color Keyed)
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Maximum cargo capacity
|78.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4178 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5225 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1050 lbs.
|Length
|184.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Height
|67.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|132.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|70.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P225/55R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Outlander PHEV
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,595
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic