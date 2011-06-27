Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,273
|$4,543
|$5,245
|Clean
|$2,907
|$4,044
|$4,668
|Average
|$2,176
|$3,045
|$3,514
|Rough
|$1,445
|$2,047
|$2,360
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.8L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,725
|$6,222
|$7,054
|Clean
|$4,197
|$5,538
|$6,278
|Average
|$3,142
|$4,171
|$4,726
|Rough
|$2,086
|$2,803
|$3,174
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,794
|$8,484
|$9,963
|Clean
|$5,147
|$7,551
|$8,867
|Average
|$3,853
|$5,687
|$6,675
|Rough
|$2,558
|$3,823
|$4,483
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,814
|$4,508
|$5,436
|Clean
|$2,499
|$4,012
|$4,838
|Average
|$1,871
|$3,022
|$3,642
|Rough
|$1,242
|$2,031
|$2,446