Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

My kid flipped my E300D Seismoa , 10/13/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I drove this car 296,000miles in 10 years before my kid reminded me of why I bought it in the first place. Kid took a curve too fast and the car ended up on the roof, motor running, wheels turning. I never expected that this would really happen my desire to have a safe "old" car for my kid was my motivation in buying this car when my kid was ten years away from having a driver's license. What kind of person would complain about their kid wrecking a 15 year old car with nearly 300k miles and walking away without a scratch. I found my newest car on CL. Yes, it is another 1995 MB E300D (only 200k miles!). If lightning strikes twice, I want the same outcome as the first strike.

Great car bought at the wrong time. tooley , 09/19/2015 E320 4dr Sedan 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I purchased my 95 in 2013. I believe it was reliable the first 17 years but then everything needed to be replaced within 2 years of my owning. At purchase it had 136,000 miles. 2 days after purchase I had to replace the smog pump. Thereafter was the water pump, rebuilt trans, heater blower, radiator, brakes. This car is very nice but understand that the cost of a part isn't bad but the labor will be outrageous. The water pump for instance wasn't too expensive, the issue was it took 10 hours labor to dismantle one side of the engine to get to it. Minus normal things going wrong and it just so happened to be after I owned it, it's very well built. Analog clock still works. Everything still works and it's not 20 years old. As of now I have essentially replaced everything but the alternator and battery and it's solid. Keep this in mind.. My understanding is there are 2 common issues with this model.. 1). The reverse tends to go out and thus a rebuild is necessary. 2). The gel in the motor mounts will solidify and the car when at a stop light will cause the car to shimmy a bit due to the mounts no longer sustaining the shock. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car, Great Price K.L. Nadzak , 07/07/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Hey, I "acquired" this fine vehicle back in 1995 and it has been a wonder. I've driven it everywhere and have had no mechanical issues. Example: I had to mysteriously travel from Florida to NY numerous times, stopping only for gas and the occasional White Castle. I put 9K on the car during one such trip, and she was running like new when I got back. Talk about reliability! I wish other things in my life were this reliable. My wife, girlfriend, son, and mother could all stand to learn something from this car. Hey, unlike my son, this car is a winner. If you have to evade people and institutions via long-term, interstate travel, you can't go wrong with the 95 E-Class

For a work car this thing rocks simran1 , 10/11/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the second 300D I've had I work out of my vehicle 12-14 hours per day 5-6 days per week. I wanted comfort, reliability & economy. I got it in spades. This one I've had 2 years. I've put over 100,000 miles on it and it has delivered continually. You just have to regular maint. I take care of it and it takes care of me. 265,000 and counting.