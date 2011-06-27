Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300D 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,221
|$1,873
|$2,233
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,673
|$1,994
|Average
|$820
|$1,272
|$1,517
|Rough
|$552
|$871
|$1,039
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,191
|$1,827
|$2,178
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,632
|$1,945
|Average
|$800
|$1,241
|$1,479
|Rough
|$539
|$850
|$1,014
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,646
|$2,259
|$2,598
|Clean
|$1,466
|$2,017
|$2,320
|Average
|$1,105
|$1,534
|$1,765
|Rough
|$745
|$1,051
|$1,210
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,872
|$9,008
|$10,729
|Clean
|$5,229
|$8,045
|$9,582
|Average
|$3,943
|$6,117
|$7,289
|Rough
|$2,657
|$4,190
|$4,995
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$857
|$1,293
|$1,533
|Clean
|$763
|$1,155
|$1,369
|Average
|$575
|$878
|$1,041
|Rough
|$388
|$601
|$714
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,461
|$6,843
|$8,150
|Clean
|$3,972
|$6,111
|$7,279
|Average
|$2,995
|$4,647
|$5,536
|Rough
|$2,018
|$3,183
|$3,794