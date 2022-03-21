Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  4. 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Release Date: Starting around $46,000
Estimated Price: Early 2023
What to expect
  • New GLC will feature mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains
  • Projected to feature Mercedes' newest interior design and safety features
  • Our drive of a prototype vehicle illustrates improvements to comfort and interior space
  • Introduces the second GLC generation for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
ad labelAd
See Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Mercedes-Benz GLC
See Offers
MBUSA.COM

Related 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates