In addition to the standard mild hybrid, Mercedes-Benz will offer as many as three different plug-in hybrid (PHEV) choices. One will be a diesel plug-in hybrid not sold here, though the other gasoline models will likely be shipped stateside. The standard PHEV will likely be badged GLC 300e, with its electric motor boosting the four-cylinder engine by adding 135 hp and 324 lb-ft. Mercedes-Benz is claiming that according to the European WLTP testing cycle the plug-in hybrid allows an electric-only range of in excess of 62 miles at speeds up to 148 mph. Note that the WLTP standard typically yields more optimistic range results than the EPA's tests. The second PHEV is likely to be a sporty Mercedes-AMG model, its hybrid drivetrain tuned more for performance than economy.

Our test of the GLC is of an early preproduction prototype, driving on ice and compacted snow, and it's powered by the diesel that we won't get here. Therefore, our findings won't be comprehensively applicable to the U.S. model. Still, we're immediately struck by the exceptionally quiet cabin, which is almost totally isolated from engine and exterior noise. The sense of calm is impressive, and it's partially thanks to a new noise suppression matting that Mercedes-Benz uses in the transmission tunnel.

Our test GLC had the optional air suspension, which adds rear-wheel steering, and the ride is nicely composed, even on the rough, hard-packed snow of the test area. More relatably, it rode with similar composure from our perch in the passenger seat on the roads leading to the test area. The steering is light and accurate, with maneuverability around tighter bends and stability at speed both aided by the optional rear-wheel steering system. Driving it in Comfort and Sport modes on the slippery surface demonstrates just how well integrated the traction and stability systems are. The unobtrusive assistance in the Comfort mode allows easy progress, while the systems' higher thresholds in Sport reveal the chassis' inherent balance and sure-footed stability. We're familiar with the nine-speed automatic from its installation in other Benzes, and it proves just as slick and quick in its shifting here, as it does in the closely related redesigned C-Class.