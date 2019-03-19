  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

What's new

  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the first GLC generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant and premium interior design
  • Excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride
  • Abundant driver safety aids work great
  • Four- and six-cylinder engines are fuel-efficient for the class
  • Less useful cargo area than in regular GLC
  • Infotainment controls aren't always easy to use
  • Rear headroom isn't great, especially in the middle
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$47,300
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe pricing

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which GLC-Class Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

Although the AMG GLC 43 costs significantly more than the GLC 300, the price includes a few of the GLC 300's optional extras, not to mention a powerful V6 engine that catapults the GLC from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. We think it's worth it. There are multiple options to choose from, but one of the most frustrating restrictions is that you'll need to choose between Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality and the Multimedia and Driver Assistance packages. You can't have them both.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

The "coupe" distinction was once reserved for cars with two doors. But more recently automakers have been applying the name to describe any vehicle with a tapered roofline. Mercedes-Benz is one of the main contributors of this trend, having launched its fastback-style four-door CLS more than a decade ago.

Since then, Mercedes has added a coupe label to several models, including SUVs such as the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. Despite its name, the GLC Coupe is a bona fide four-door SUV but with a sleeker and less boxy look than most SUVs. And whatever you might think of the misuse of the nomenclature, the coupe is nearly as easy to live with as its standard GLC counterpart.

Like the standard GLC, the GLC Coupe features a top-notch cabin fitted with soft leather, decorative wood and metal accents, and some of today's most advanced entertainment technology. Tech innovation continues with automated driving features (Mercedes does these better than almost anybody), which are available even on the base trim.

The GLC Coupe also offers a trio of engine choices: a punchy turbo four-cylinder, a heavier-duty V6, and a borderline reckless V8 with more than 500 horsepower. The latter comes with the GLC 63 S, putting it into a league of its own. Few other small SUVs come with such a blistering engine.

The GLC Coupe's downsides mirror those of most four-door sedans and SUVs that pose as coupes. There's less maximum cargo space (49.4 cubic feet in the coupe, 56.5 cubic feet in the standard GLC) and less rear headroom. You also need to consider the coupe's not-insignificant price premium over the regular GLC.

But if you don't mind the compromise in utility and prefer the coupe's sleek looks, the extra cost for the GLC Coupe's comfort, luxury and performance will be worth it.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a compact luxury SUV offered in four trim levels: GLC 300, AMG GLC 43, AMG GLC 63 and AMG GLC 63 S.

The base GLC 300 starts with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension damping, a power liftgate, a sunroof, LED headlights and keyless ignition.

Inside is a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, heated front seats, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, simulated-leather upholstery, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, a 7-inch central display screen, Mbrace Connect (includes smartphone app integration), and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio and two USB ports. An optional Premium package adds blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and satellite radio.

The AMG GLC 43 boosts the performance factor with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned air suspension, and upgraded brakes. Interior and convenience upgrades include the GLC 300's Premium package, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

The AMG GLC 63 blends versatility and high performance with a turbocharged V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft), a sport-tuned transmission and all-wheel-drive system. While the GLC 63 is mostly a performance upgrade from the GLC 43, a notable interior upgrade is the premium 14-speaker Burmester surround-sound system.

The AMG GLC 63 S pushes performance to the limit with a higher-output V8 (503 hp and 516 lb-ft) and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Many option packages are available for all trim levels. Safety-minded buyers might consider the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The Parking Assistance package includes a top-down parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a hands-free liftgate.

For the techies out there, a Multimedia package is offered with a navigation system, touchpad controller and an 8.4-inch central display screen. There's also an option that bundles Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but note that it's incompatible with the Multimedia and Driver Assistance packages.

A few of the features in the above packages can be ordered as stand-alone options. There are a number of separate items that buyers might want to add. Styling upgrades include 21-inch wheels and AMG Night and Optics packages. Luxury enhancements are also available, such as a cabin fragrance and air purification system, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, sport front seats, heated rear seats, rear climate control, rear side-window shades, various trim accents, and multiple premium leather upholsteries.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current GLC Coupe has received some revisions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our findings remain applicable to this year's GLC Coupe, however.

Scorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

8.0
The GLC 43 — a middle ground between the mainstream GLC 300 Coupe and the hooligan's choice, the GLC 63 — delivers thrilling performance when it counts. It's also agile for its size.

Acceleration

8.5
A burly twin-turbo V6 delivers instant acceleration almost anywhere in the engine rpm range. A slightly lazy pedal response in Eco and Comfort modes is a gripe, but it is easily dispensed in either of two Sport modes, although both are too high-strung for extended driving.

Braking

7.5
Braking force starts smooth and firm, then it gives way to hard and choppy bites as the vehicle slows. It's hard to brake smoothly in city driving, even with diligent pedal pressure. It stops from 60 mph in 105 feet, an excellent result for emergency stops, but it could be better in daily use.

Steering

8.0
Tight, taut steering, especially in Sport mode, makes the GLC feel smaller than it is. There are exceptional precision and response in curves and excellent on-center feel. Sport mode requires microadjustments that can be fatiguing during extended drives. Save it for fun, open roads.

Handling

8.0
The GLC is remarkably composed. You won't feel it bobbing or floating until you get on crumbling, undulating pavement. Extra-firm settings in Sport/Sport+ modes create more jostle but also more body control as long as the road is smooth.

Drivability

8.5
It excels at sedate highway travel or quick, spirited driving. Drive modes are actually useful: Comfort is good for day-to-day driving; Sport and Sport+ are suited for deserted, twisty roads. When the GLC's coming to a stop, the transmission shudders subtly, but most passengers won't notice.

Comfort

9.0
The GLC blends high performance with remarkable comfort. Seat comfort is exceptional, and the cushioned ride offers just enough firmness to keep things on the sporting side of the ledger. Road and wind noise is nicely suppressed for a serene cabin experience.

Seat comfort

9.0
Mercedes' typically firm seats result in supreme long-distance comfort. The bolsters are firm but not unyielding, and they keep you in place during hard cornering. The rear seats are just as comfortable and come with optional heating.

Ride comfort

8.0
It feels tight, controlled and buttoned-down in Comfort mode. Bumps are mostly shrugged off, too, though there is some harshness over broken pavement. Overall, though, it's admirable considering the GLC 43's sport-tuned suspension.

Noise & vibration

8.5
There's some road noise over rough pavement and a hint of wind rustle over 65 mph, but otherwise cabin conversation is unaffected by the outside world. The GLC is quieter than most of its competitors. The turbo V6's throaty rumble is enjoyable when you step on the gas.

Climate control

9.0
The center console is home to three orbital vents with controls directly below, and a vent on each end of the dash provides classic design and function. Rear passengers get two vents. On full blast, it'll heat or cool the cabin within a short stoplight wait.

Interior

8.0
The COMAND tech interface has a steep learning curve but offers many features and adjustable settings. The GLC Coupe's main drawback is the fastback roofline, which compromises rear-seat headroom and visibility out the back.

Ease of use

9.0
All controls, switches and interfaces are laid out smartly and efficiently. A small cluster of buttons and icons around the central dial looks a little busy but offers easy access to altering vehicle settings, including drive modes, manual shifting and suspension damping.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The GLC doesn't ride as high as many other SUVs, so that means most occupants will easily slide in. The ample front seat bolsters don't protrude enough to be a problem yet provide superb support. Taller rear passengers may need to duck under the tapered fastback roof, but most others won't notice.

Driving position

8.0
With ample seat adjustability and a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the GLC impresses by accommodating drivers of significant height differences. However, adjustable pedals would probably help short drivers who need to sit close.

Roominess

7.5
There's plenty of room everywhere for elbows, legs and shoulders. The back seat is one of the roomiest in the segment, with lots of legroom. But the tapered roofline consumes headroom, even though the back seats are mounted fairly low. Three adults would be very cozy in the back seat.

Visibility

6.5
A short hood and elevated sight lines provide a great view forward. Visibility out of the rear window is limited due to the sloping coupe roof. The small sail windows ahead of the rear pillars help eliminate leaps of faith during lane changes.

Quality

9.0
The interior of the GLC is built to a high standard of fit and finish, with narrow panel gaps and quality materials. Buttons, dials and switches all have a solid feel and heft. This car's cabin is built to last — a model others should strive to emulate.

Utility

8.0
If you want maximum utility, get the regular GLC with its traditional SUV roofline. If you want near-max utility with a semblance of style and plenty of performance, choose the GLC 43 Coupe. It gives up some room to its sloping roofline, but it's less than you'd think.

Small-item storage

8.0
There are numerous places to store small items, including a clamshell center armrest bin and rear-seat armrest with pop-out cupholders. Voluminous door pockets accommodate two bottles larger than 20 ounces each, and a separate cutout will hold loose items such as a phone, wallet and keys.

Cargo space

7.5
With 17.6 cubic feet of capacity, the GLC 43 Coupe's cargo area (behind the rear seats) is about the same as the BMW X4's. Folding down the rear seats provides 49.4 cubic feet. The sloping roofline concedes space to the regular GLC but gains style in return.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Two pairs of Isofix anchors are easy to access under flip covers and sit at the surface of outboard rear passenger seats.

Towing

7.5
The GLC 43 Coupe is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Technology

8.0
The GLC isn't a tour de force of Benz's latest tech — the E-Class is more advanced all around — but it's no slouch either. From its 8.4-inch touchscreen, high-quality sound system and a host of driver safety systems, the GLC 43 packs almost all you need.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Smartphones integrate via Bluetooth or a USB port. You can stream or play music through the Mercedes audio interface, but the integration isn't quite as good as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Both are available, but they are incompatible with many of the available safety and tech features.

Driver aids

9.5
Mercedes' adaptive cruise control is world-class. It sticks close to the car ahead but maintains a safe following distance and doesn't panic-brake when a vehicle jumps in front. Combined with lane keeping and steering assist, it delivers beautiful semi-automated driving in highway gridlock.

Voice control

8.0
Voice commands work handily to access navigation and music commands, even when connected via Bluetooth. Music commands are fulfilled especially quickly and fluidly.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • appearance
  • value
  • technology
  • interior
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION?
RONJONSON,
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

This is the most incredible vehicle I have ever owned. Anyone who does not give this car at least a 9 out of ten either isn't paying attention, or works for a competitor. Sure, it would be better with 50 more HP. Show me a car that would not be. The good news is that, with most German cars, you can pay more to get more power without changing the overall personality of the car. But, it is a stylish, versatile, comfortable and satisfying car, by any measure. It is smooth and quiet. The entertainment system makes the cabin feel like a concert hall. I am one of those people who felt Mercedes took a downturn during the Daimler-Chrysler years. But, what ever happened in those days is not happening anymore. This is true Mercedes-Benz in the tradition of the best cars the company has ever made. Is the technology a bit complicated? Yes! But, it has multiple layers of control, meaning many functions can be controlled in several ways. So, once you find your preferences, it becomes very uncomplicated. I wish the car had Apple/Android car play, like my Porsche. But, it does everything else so well that the system's absence is hardly noticeable. The comfort is amazing. The MB-Tex seats are firm, yet not obnoxious. They look and feel like leather, but they will never stretch out, wrinkle or crack. In this day of cheap and annoying CVT transmissions, Mercedes specifies a silky-smooth 9-Speed automatic. Shifts are hardly noticeable. The car has a suite of safety features that protect the driver and keep he or she aware of what is going on. If this car has a weakness, it might be rear visibility from the driver's seat. But, the advanced camera package takes care of that. The car is just the right size. And, I love the styling, even in base trim. I saw it at the NY Auto Show and immediately bought one. I could not see any car on the floor that would meet the needs of a car enthusiast who can't just look at performance. When the seats are folded down, the cargo space is cavernous. While you may sacrifice some space with the fastback design, it isn't that much. And, when you buy a GLC Couple, you probably aren't looking for a truck. The added style carries with it a cost, in terms of reduced cargo space. But, is not a big factor. Comparing this car to a BMW X-4 is not even fair. The X-4 is a great car. But, it is more expensive, and lacks refinement. It is also not as comfortable. I have owned a 188 cars since 1970. Lots of premium logos. And, I would bet that this Mercedes will prove to be my favorite. You can listen to the so-called experts nit-pick the car. But, get in one and drive it for a few weeks and you will agree that this car is destined to be one of Mercedes Benz best ideas ever. It is the car that kind of premium car that should have been built 20 years ago. I love Audis, BMW's and Porsches. But, I would choose this over any of their highly competent SUV's or SAV's. Style and character still go a long way with me. The Mercedes-Benz GLC300C4 is a competent vehicle that does more things better than any car I have owned. Let's just hope the reliability factor is in sync with the obvious build quality of this car.

5 out of 5 stars, Head turner
S,
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

This is the coolest vehicle I have ever owned. It is both sporty, firm, but also comfortable. Mine is black with cranberry and black seats, sleek and easy. As a friend once said to me, "you drive a BMV, but a Mercedes drives you". This is a solid vehicle and I think i will be driving Mercedes for years to come. I drive a lot for my business, and no reason not to drive in comfort.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 GLC300 Coupe w/AMG line
Geza,
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

It’s a great car and way more value that you might expect. Luxury and performance plus great looks. We’ve had a number of SUV models, but this is the first “coupe” fastback version. Should have bought one a long time ago. It’s a fine car with all the capacity we need. Who ever fills the uppermost rear corners of their SUV square back cargo area?????

5 out of 5 stars, AMG GLC 63S Coupe
Adrian ,
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

An amazing vehicle, incredible power, comfort and technology all combined together. Best car I've ever owned and I've had a Porsche 911, Audi RS 5 and Range Rover Sport SVR. This is a different league and I'm happy I pulled the trigger after months of research. If you can afford it, do it!

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$47,300
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower241 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$61,200
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$81,800
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower503 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$74,100
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower469 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite GLC-Class Coupe safety features:

Active Lane Keeping Assist
Warns you when you're drifting over the lane lines on the highway and can help steer you back into your lane.
Parktronic with Active Parking Assist
Guides the GLC Coupe into a parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition
Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent; can apply the brakes automatically to lessen the impact. Can also identify pedestrians.

Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe vs. Porsche Macan

What the Macan lacks in "coupe" style design, it makes up for with its own unique flair. The Macan's roofline slightly tapers toward the rear — nothing as dramatic as the Mercedes but enough for its own sleek, handsome and decidedly un-boxy look. Where the GLC deftly blends comfort and performance, the Macan leans toward sporty and engaged handling. You'll feel more of the road in the Macan but nothing objectionable. Both models line up well on paper, so choosing one really comes down to comfort priorities and brand preference.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe & Porsche Macan features

Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe vs. BMW X4

While the GLC Coupe offers an impressive blend of power and performance, the X4 leans more toward athleticism, with sharp and impressive handling. It, too, offers powerful performance from turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engines, but it adds an element of engagement. It isn't just a practical SUV, but it's one you'll also want to drive quickly on a curved road, alone. Although the X4 shares most of the same downsides as the GLC — tight rear headroom, reduced cargo capacity and pricey options — it may be the right pick for drivers who like more spirited motoring.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe & BMW X4 features

Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe vs. Jaguar F-Pace

The F-Pace offers its own take on incomparable Jaguar style, this time in an SUV configuration. But panache alone isn't quite enough to elevate it to a serious rival to the Benz. The interior materials are disappointing, the infotainment needlessly fussy, and the cabin noisy at highway speeds. But the F-Pace does offer impressive quickness and beats out most of its rivals on cargo space. It even offers a diesel engine option if long-range fuel economy is a priority. It also costs less than the GLC.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe & Jaguar F-Pace features

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 GLC-Class Coupe both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GLC-Class Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLC-Class Coupe has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe:

  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the first GLC generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLC-Class Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLC-Class Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 GLC-Class Coupe and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 GLC-Class Coupe is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,300.

Other versions include:

  • GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $47,300
  • AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $61,200
  • AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $81,800
  • AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $74,100
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, the next question is, which GLC-Class Coupe model is right for you? GLC-Class Coupe variants include GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of GLC-Class Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Overview

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is offered in the following submodels: GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43, GLC-Class Coupe SUV, GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S, GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63. Available styles include GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 GLC-Class Coupe 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GLC-Class Coupe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GLC-Class Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,911.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,530.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

