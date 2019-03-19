5 star reviews: 100 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION?

RONJONSON , 05/05/2019

GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

This is the most incredible vehicle I have ever owned. Anyone who does not give this car at least a 9 out of ten either isn't paying attention, or works for a competitor. Sure, it would be better with 50 more HP. Show me a car that would not be. The good news is that, with most German cars, you can pay more to get more power without changing the overall personality of the car. But, it is a stylish, versatile, comfortable and satisfying car, by any measure. It is smooth and quiet. The entertainment system makes the cabin feel like a concert hall. I am one of those people who felt Mercedes took a downturn during the Daimler-Chrysler years. But, what ever happened in those days is not happening anymore. This is true Mercedes-Benz in the tradition of the best cars the company has ever made. Is the technology a bit complicated? Yes! But, it has multiple layers of control, meaning many functions can be controlled in several ways. So, once you find your preferences, it becomes very uncomplicated. I wish the car had Apple/Android car play, like my Porsche. But, it does everything else so well that the system's absence is hardly noticeable. The comfort is amazing. The MB-Tex seats are firm, yet not obnoxious. They look and feel like leather, but they will never stretch out, wrinkle or crack. In this day of cheap and annoying CVT transmissions, Mercedes specifies a silky-smooth 9-Speed automatic. Shifts are hardly noticeable. The car has a suite of safety features that protect the driver and keep he or she aware of what is going on. If this car has a weakness, it might be rear visibility from the driver's seat. But, the advanced camera package takes care of that. The car is just the right size. And, I love the styling, even in base trim. I saw it at the NY Auto Show and immediately bought one. I could not see any car on the floor that would meet the needs of a car enthusiast who can't just look at performance. When the seats are folded down, the cargo space is cavernous. While you may sacrifice some space with the fastback design, it isn't that much. And, when you buy a GLC Couple, you probably aren't looking for a truck. The added style carries with it a cost, in terms of reduced cargo space. But, is not a big factor. Comparing this car to a BMW X-4 is not even fair. The X-4 is a great car. But, it is more expensive, and lacks refinement. It is also not as comfortable. I have owned a 188 cars since 1970. Lots of premium logos. And, I would bet that this Mercedes will prove to be my favorite. You can listen to the so-called experts nit-pick the car. But, get in one and drive it for a few weeks and you will agree that this car is destined to be one of Mercedes Benz best ideas ever. It is the car that kind of premium car that should have been built 20 years ago. I love Audis, BMW's and Porsches. But, I would choose this over any of their highly competent SUV's or SAV's. Style and character still go a long way with me. The Mercedes-Benz GLC300C4 is a competent vehicle that does more things better than any car I have owned. Let's just hope the reliability factor is in sync with the obvious build quality of this car.

5 out of 5 stars, Head turner

S , 04/27/2019

GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

This is the coolest vehicle I have ever owned. It is both sporty, firm, but also comfortable. Mine is black with cranberry and black seats, sleek and easy. As a friend once said to me, "you drive a BMV, but a Mercedes drives you". This is a solid vehicle and I think i will be driving Mercedes for years to come. I drive a lot for my business, and no reason not to drive in comfort.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 GLC300 Coupe w/AMG line

Geza , 12/16/2019

GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

It’s a great car and way more value that you might expect. Luxury and performance plus great looks. We’ve had a number of SUV models, but this is the first “coupe” fastback version. Should have bought one a long time ago. It’s a fine car with all the capacity we need. Who ever fills the uppermost rear corners of their SUV square back cargo area?????

5 out of 5 stars, AMG GLC 63S Coupe

Adrian , 04/12/2020

AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

An amazing vehicle, incredible power, comfort and technology all combined together. Best car I've ever owned and I've had a Porsche 911, Audi RS 5 and Range Rover Sport SVR. This is a different league and I'm happy I pulled the trigger after months of research. If you can afford it, do it!

