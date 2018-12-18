2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
What’s new
- Heated front seats and a household power outlet are now standard
- Off-Road Engineering package and tri-zone climate control now available
- Part of the first Mercedes-Benz GLC generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver
- Elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance
- Plenty of room for adult-size passengers in back
- Solid fuel economy from the standard four-cylinder engine
- Technology interface isn't always easy to use
Which GLC-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
We expect a lot from the luxury crossover SUV class. These vehicles have to deliver on all the practical stuff that shoppers need, such as cargo capacity, passenger space and safety features. They also have to meet expectations for luxury, including high levels of comfort, a well-crafted interior, and plenty of high-tech features and performance. Pitted against all this, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC easily sets the standard.
Even the entry-level GLC 300 is appealing. It comes with a respectable number of standard features and a classy interior design. If you desire more power, Mercedes happily obliges with the 362-horsepower AMG GLC 43 or the ridiculously potent 469-hp AMG GLC 63. There's also a plug-in hybrid version, the GLE 350e. Of course, Mercedes offers an extensive choice of options and packages to further tailor your GLC to your particular needs and aesthetics.
In a class that includes all-stars such as the Audi Q5, Acura RDX, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Porsche Macan, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC stands tall. In most cases, you'll have to pay more for the experience. But if you're shopping in this segment, the GLC easily justifies its cost.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for this year.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC is a small luxury crossover SUV with seating for five. It's offered in four trim levels that align with engine choice. Most buyers will select the four-cylinder GLC 300 since it's the most affordable and can be ordered with a wide range of luxury and safety enhancements. There's also the GLC 350e plug-in hybrid that pairs the four-cylinder with an electric motor. Performance enthusiasts will enjoy the AMG GLC 43's turbocharged V6, while the AMG GLC 63 turns up the wick even more with a turbocharged V8.
Note that though the GLC 300 comes with standard rear-wheel drive and offers all-wheel drive (called 4Matic) as an option, the rest of the lineup comes with all-wheel drive. The GLC 350e uses a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the other models use a nine-speed automatic.
The base GLC 300 comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), 18-inch wheels, roof rails, adaptive suspension damping (not driver-selectable), a power liftgate, power-folding mirrors (with auto-dimming on the driver side) and automatic wipers. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable steering wheel, adjustable drive settings, a power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, a 115-volt household power outlet, simulated-leather upholstery (MB-Tex), and keyless ignition.
Tech features include a 7-inch infotainment display, Mbrace Connect (which includes smartphone app integration), two USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio and a media player interface. On the safety front, you also get forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and a driver attention monitor.
Select the GLC 350e plug-in hybrid, and an electric motor and battery pack will be paired to the four-cylinder for a combined 320 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. 4Matic AWD is standard. Electric-only range is estimated to be just 10 miles, however. After that, the 350e is rated at 25 mpg combined. A fuel miser, it's not. Otherwise, it's similarly equipped to the GLC 300.
The AMG GLC 43 is quite different from the above two trims. In addition to a potent turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft), the GLC 43 is further equipped with 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned air suspension, upgraded brakes, a sport steering wheel, the contents of the GLC 300's Premium package (blind-spot monitoring, keyless ignition and entry, and satellite radio), simulated-suede seat inserts, and dash and door trim finished in MB-Tex.
The most exciting trim is the AMG GLC 63. Besides its turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft), you also get further upgraded brakes, LED headlights, a mechanical limited-slip differential, variable torque distribution for the all-wheel-drive system, and a 14-speaker premium Burmester surround-sound system.
Some features on the upper trims can be ordered on lower trims, though most extras are grouped into packages that are available across the GLC lineup. We would recommend that buyers strongly consider the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and front and rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking. It also adds the contents of the Premium package to the GLC 300. Not only are they worthwhile safety benefits, but they are better executed than most.
There's also the Advanced Parking Assist package. It includes a surround-view parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a hands-free liftgate. For the ultimate night cruiser, check out the Exterior Lighting package, which adds adaptive LED headlights and automatic high-beam control. The Off-Road Engineering package (GLC 300 4Matic only) includes multiple off-road vehicle settings, hill descent control, an underbody guard, and a special off-roading setting for the headlights when the Exterior Lighting package is also selected.
For the techies out there, a Multimedia package is offered with a navigation system, touchpad controller and an 8.4-inch central display screen. There's also an option that bundles Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but note that it's incompatible with the Multimedia or Driver Assistance package.
Some features in the above packages can be ordered as stand-alone options. There are a number of separate items that buyers might also want to add. Styling upgrades include 21-inch wheels; the Night package, which brings glossy-black exterior elements; and the AMG Line, which is available for GLC 300 only and adds interior and exterior appearance modifications, a flat-bottom steering wheel and the GLC 43's upgraded brakes.
Luxury enhancements are also available, such as tri-zone climate control, a cabin fragrance and air purification system, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rear side-window shades, various trim accents, and multiple premium leather upholsteries (paired with adjustable passenger thigh support and memory settings). A performance exhaust system is available exclusively for AMG models.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current GLC has received some revisions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Our findings remain applicable to this year's GLC, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control9.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess9.0
Visibility9.0
Quality9.5
Utility8.5
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
Most helpful consumer reviews
2019 GLC 300 w AMG Design Package. Picked up late August, one of first 2019’s delivered. Reviewing after 4 months. Mercedes has done a great job maximizing performance of this 4 cylinder SUV. I was concerned it might be underpowered but didn’t want a larger (GLE) SUV and, while there is a lot to love about the AMG version of the GLC, engine noise was just too ostentatious for me at this point. (Fun though.) Choice of drive modes adjusting engine, transmission, suspension, and steering, maximizes performance of the 4 cylinder engine in sport and sport+ modes. Purchased AMG design package for looks; sport brakes come w; excellent. Mileage slighly better in comfort than last SUV; use that for commuting, very comfortable. Haven’t used ECO much yet. Easy to change drive modes to sport or sport+ to merge w freeway traffic. If fuel economy not a concern, would use sport+ always. Great road feel, responsiveness. Burmester surround sound definitely worth it. Distronic isn’t Tesla level but well worth getting. Traffic aware cruise control (Tesla’s name but more descriptive) makes cruise control worth using. Black interior very well done but won’t do again; too hard to find things in low light. Forced choice w AMG design package. Love blind spot alert; cooled as well as heated seats; push button one swipe on wipers. Too busy at work to learn commands and features in depth when picked up; finally have a little more time, happy with interfaces. One design issue: cover for under cargo storage should open in segments to allow partial opening without lifting all cargo. Really wanted cargo bars but discontinued. Overall, extremely pleased with car.
There is little to not like this SUV. Exterior design is much more beautiful than that of most other SUVs. There are no sharp edges and yet it has a bold look to it. Interior is definitely look and feel like Mercedes, luxurious. The center console has a clean, minimalist look. It is not overloaded with buttons. It is worthwhile to upgrade the command console with an 8" screen. Since it is not overloaded with buttons, most of the functions for navigation, radio, media and phone can only be access either by the glide pad, knob, or from steering column. With that said, I did not find it anymore difficult to use than it is with any car that has all of these features. After a couple of times of using it, it appears to be fairly intuitive. I thought I'd miss having the gear box either on the center console or near center armrest, but I don't. I actually like it in the steering column because it again takes the clutter away from car, leaving that clean, uncluttered look. Parking assist feature is pretty cool in helping us parallel park especially when the space is a bit tight. When driving, the seats are extremely comfortable and it is quiet. Much quieter than Lexus or comparable Audi. It comes with Mercedes Me app that is really cool. At a glance, you can check various status of your Benz such as fuel level and distance travel left till fuel run low, engine status, door is lock or unlock. It will alert you if your door is left unlock for more than a few minutes and ask if you want to lock it. You can also remotely send destination address from the app to your SUV navigation so it will begin within a minute after you get in and start your car. This app is so awesome that I now can't imagined not having it. So far I've driven my GLC300 4matic in dry weather, light rain and heavy rain. I can honestly say that the full time all wheel drive is a main reason why the car felt solid on the road especially when it is pouring rain outside. Other people who has full time all wheel drive Mercedes said the same thing about their car when driving in the snow as well. I've not had the chance to drive it in the snow yet, but I will once winter comes back next season. There is also a host of safety features built in. I opted to not purchase SUV with driver assist package because my wife wanted the light up star on the front grill. With that said, the built in safety that does come with the car works flawlessly. Unlike other cars that I've been in that has blind spot assist, Mercedes blind spot assist does not emit false signal. Meaning that if you drive next to a wall barrier, it does not give off false alert. Another cool thing is that if it detects car in front slowing down on the highway and that your car is also not slowing down, It will alert you with a loud noise. GLC300 also has a 360 degree camera view. I love this feature because I can see if there is something or someone small close to the vicinity of the car to prevent me from hitting them by accident. I am truly impressed with my GLC 300 and overall, it is a great small SUV.
Everything about this car is good or great EXCEPT the multimedia. There are no buttons for the radio and tuning in your favorite AM/FM/Sirius is an arduous task. You need to take you eyes off the road for anything. What good is it to have 40 channels in the memory if you can’t tell where you are in the list??? You need to look down at the screen to find anything. Laughingly, when you start the car, a message from Mercedes appears telling you not to be distracted from driving. The voice control on my multimedia tuning doesn’t work. Half the “consultants” say that it is broken and to consult service, the other half say that the voice control is only on the upgrade radio. I guess $47,000 list is not enough to use the radio!!! How about some buttons then for the entertainment system??????
Make sure you are well aware of the tires that come on your new Mercedes! I bought the GLC43 AMG new 5 months ago. This was during the hot weather in my area so the summer tires that come on the car didn't show their ugly side until it started getting cooler outside. Now that it's winter here in South Carolina, when the I turn the wheel sharply, such as when parking or backing out of a parking space, a terrible loud clunk is heard. Also, if there is any difference in the pavement height, such as backing out of my driveway onto the street, the front tires seem to hop along. I took the car into the dealership and requested that the service manager take a look at it to determine the noise. It's so loud, anyone else in the parking lot will hear it also! The service manager said it was a "design flaw" and that all the AMGs do this and even said the AMG63s are even worse. He said that it should be corrected when I replace the tires...what no one told me when I bought the car was any tire that isn't a Continental, Pirelli, or some Dunlop SUMMER tires won't fit. Only between 9000 and 12000 miles is expected from this high performance tire so that means that I'll be spending around $1500 at least twice a year for tires! I contacted MB USA and was told to have the dealership send in an invoice for replacement tires and they'd see what they could do to get them changed out. It came with the Continental tires and after 6500 miles, their showing wear and since they're summer tires, they have no traction in wet weather. Typically, I can't drive over 50mph on the freeway in the rain due to fear of hitting SMALL patches of water and having the car swerve violently to the side from hydroplaning. When I talked to the service advisor at the dealership about the loud clunking noise, he said, "Yeah, we know about that. Most people just get used to it." Wait a minute...I spent over $70,000 to deal with an issue that is a possible design flaw/safety issue, and that's the best answer you can come up with?! MB USA Corporate told me as far as the noise is concerned, they're not aware of anything that is their fault (look at forums and you'll see this is a common complaint of thousands of people around the world with the AMGs) and I was told that, "I should have been made aware of the short life of the summer tires by the salesman." The lady who I talked with told me I saw the car before I bought it so I should have known about the continuous replacement of tires. I asked about the possibility of having the 21" wheels replaced with the standard 20" wheels and was told that it would cost around $8000 to do this and they wouldn't do that since it isn't a manufacturer's defect. I really think putting 21" wheels for aesthetic reasons on a car that is designed to have 20" wheels is a design flaw! Doing research on tire replacement before purchasing a car and the yearly cost involved isn't something that I expect to do. This is the third new Mercedes that I've purchased and I trusted the brand before now. I will definitely consider another brand before the next new car comes home with me and I suggest if you're considering the AMG, stay away! I test drove the GLC 300 before this one and should have stuck with a tried and true model.
Features & Specs
|GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$42,700
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5500 rpm
|GLC 300 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$40,700
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5500 rpm
|GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A
|MSRP
|$50,650
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$57,000
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLC-Class safety features:
- Parktronic with Active Park Assist
- Guides the GLC into an available parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
- Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Detection
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent; can apply the brakes automatically to lessen the impact. Can also identify pedestrians.
- Attention Assist
- Measures driver engagement with the vehicle to determine if the driver needs to rest. Alerts the driver via the information display.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class vs. BMW X3
The X3 is the closest rival to the GLC and has many of the same benefits. Both the BMW and the Benz provide plenty of passenger space and a long list of customization options. The X3 has the edge for its larger cargo space and more features for the money, while the Mercedes will likely seem like the more elegant, luxurious choice.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class vs. Audi Q5
The Q5 lineup isn't nearly as diverse as the GLC, but the one engine choice is more than capable and all-wheel drive is standard. There is a sportier alternative in the SQ5, though. The GLC is biased more toward a traditional interpretation of luxury while the Q5 has a more modern look and feel. The Audi doesn't have the largest cargo space in the class but still can hold quite a bit more than the Benz.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class vs. Jaguar F-Pace
The Jaguar F-Pace is a bit of an outlier in this class because it's slightly larger and pricier. Like the GLC, it has engine choices from mild to wild, but Jaguar also offers a fuel-efficient diesel alternative. Despite its slightly larger footprint, the F-Pace performs like a much smaller vehicle. Other benefits include sleek styling and a much larger cargo space.
