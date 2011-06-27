Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

This car saved my life...literally. Carolina , 03/09/2010 31 of 32 people found this review helpful In March 2010, I was at a stop light routinely waiting my turn to proceed forward. Without warning, I saw the grill of a GMC SUV for a split second before it crashed into the rear of my car. Police estimated that the vehicle was traveling between 35-40 mph. Though the Benz was totaled and I sustained injuries - I'm here to tell you that this car saved my life. The standard safety features the C300 offers speaks volumes about Benz build quality... Thank you Mercedes-Benz. Report Abuse

Outstanding lawman1967 , 12/06/2011 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I just sold my 2009 C300 Sport after two years and 80,000 miles of driving. I bought it new, religiously followed the maintenance schedule and replaced the Continental tires with the same every 30,000 miles. This car was flawless in every way. Nothing ever broke, and it never needed anything beyond regular maintenance, which for 80,000 miles is very impressive indeed. The car was fast enough, fun to drive, and extremely comfortable, even on the two occasions when I drove 1,100 miles in a single day. Best thing to say about it is that I traded it in for a new 2012 C250 Sport sedan, and expect the same great service from the new one. I was sad to see it go. Report Abuse

8 Years and still like new David Martin , 08/11/2017 C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I've enjoyed my C300 for 8 years, and the ONLY repair issue I've had in that time is replacement of a headlight switch on the dashboard. I've owned a number of "luxury" vehicles over 50 years, and this C300 has the finest engine/transmission I've driven. Smooth, powerful, and fuel efficient. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not impressed after just 5 months Steven Miller MD , 09/30/2008 11 of 12 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchased a 2009 C300 this past May at a local dealership. We got employee pricing via a friend who works there. We read a lot of great reviews and some bad reviews and found both sides to be true. The car drives smooth and quietly on highways and backroads but is boring to drive. The suspension is soft but contolled. The engine is smooth but drinks gas like an SUV. It is also not that powerful for a $46k luxury car. The exterior look is what got us to consider it but the interior plastics are very low quality. Steering is a bit disconnected. The brakes feel squishy after long high speed stops. Report Abuse