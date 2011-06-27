  1. Home
Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,480
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.0/616.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Reserve Equipment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
THX premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Bucket Seats With Consoleyes
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
2nd Row 40/20/40 Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Invision Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Power Running Boards (Chrome)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" 6 Spoke Dark Finish Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Moonroofyes
22" 20 Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity103.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Maximum payload1560 lbs.
Length207.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height78.1 in.
EPA interior volume177.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Midnight Sapphire Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
  • Dune, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles