Estimated values
2015 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,492
|$23,988
|$26,473
|Clean
|$20,800
|$23,203
|$25,569
|Average
|$19,417
|$21,632
|$23,761
|Rough
|$18,033
|$20,061
|$21,953
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,627
|$26,394
|$29,150
|Clean
|$22,867
|$25,530
|$28,154
|Average
|$21,345
|$23,802
|$26,164
|Rough
|$19,824
|$22,073
|$24,173
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,502
|$25,190
|$27,862
|Clean
|$21,778
|$24,365
|$26,910
|Average
|$20,329
|$22,715
|$25,008
|Rough
|$18,880
|$21,066
|$23,105
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,864
|$26,594
|$29,313
|Clean
|$23,095
|$25,723
|$28,312
|Average
|$21,559
|$23,982
|$26,310
|Rough
|$20,023
|$22,240
|$24,308