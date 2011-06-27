Vehicle overview

Is there still a market for 3-ton luxury SUVs riding on full-size-pickup platforms? Ford certainly hopes so, because the fate of the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L hangs in the balance. A few short years ago, the Navigator was the automotive darling of hip-hop stars and professional athletes, blinging its way through an endless procession of MTV videos and red-carpet events. Today it's under siege, as the spike in gas prices and subsequent economic downturn have conspired to threaten its very existence.

The problem with the Navigator L -- the "L" signifies that it's the long-wheelbase version of the regular Navigator -- is that few people genuinely need one. It's a shiny status symbol, no doubt, but how many would-be owners plan to employ its roomy third-row seat or 8,800-pound towing capacity on a regular basis, and how many are willing to live with its gargantuan exterior dimensions and prodigious thirst for fuel? Full-size trucks are actually valued for their abilities, yet even these beasts of burden are having a hard time attracting buyers nowadays. The Navigator L's prospects are even shakier, because its primary appeal lies in its ostentatious image -- and in tough economic times, that's an especially hard sell.

Nonetheless, full-size-SUV devotees and automotive iconoclasts may be intrigued by the Navigator L's chrome-tastic exterior, opulent cabin and formidable curb presence. And they'll be pleased to discover that the Navigator L is really an impressive vehicle in most respects. The ride is plush and quiet, the dash layout is retro-stylish, and compared with the competition, the price is right. Furthermore, Ford's exclusive Sync voice-activated multimedia integration system is standard this year. About the only thing glaringly wrong with the Navigator L is its overburdened 5.4-liter V8, which feels anemic relative to the Escalade ESV's brawny 6.2-liter engine.

Now's an excellent time to buy domestic luxury SUVs on the cheap, and the Navigator L is a fine choice as such vehicles go. As for other options, the Caddy would be our preferred pick considering its more authoritative acceleration, although it does cost more. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, another favorite of ours, handles better, but it's pricier as well. Overall, if your heart's set on a lumbering truck-based luxury liner, the Navigator L is certainly worth a test drive.