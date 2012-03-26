Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L for Sale Near Me

Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin

3-owners, no accidents

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMFL28597LJ25075

Stock: 6789W

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-08-2019