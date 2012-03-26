Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 183,963 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,495
- 104,098 miles
$12,999
- 158,081 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,800
- 146,248 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900
- 205,000 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,681
- 263,152 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
- 157,043 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,429
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Navigator L
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Navigator L
Overall Consumer Rating4.47 Reviews
jr17,03/26/2012
I bought the Nav thinking I would come to love it, but it never happened. The rear end, tail lights, looks really outdated. Make the taillights more stylish and make the rear window smaller. That giant window in back is getting old and boring. Add a back up cam, and make this more aerodynamic. I like Ford, and it drives nice, but the motor like the chassis is outdated. 300 hp for a vehicle this big? Come on, this think should have 350 hp with 15-17 mpg. If you can't get this., fire your engineers and hire someone else.. No more Ford for me.
