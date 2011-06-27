Vehicle overview

Luxury SUVs don't get any larger than the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L. A new edition to the company's full-size SUV lineup, the seven-passenger Navigator L rides on a 12-inch-longer wheelbase than the regular Navigator, stretches 15 inches longer overall and offers an extra 24 cubic feet of cargo capacity. At first glance, it's easy to write off this 18.5-foot-long Navigator as another example of early-21st-century excess, especially with its overbearing chrome grille and 20-inch chrome wheels. However, Lincoln insists the Navigator L is a legitimate response to existing Navigator owners' demands for more space.

It's also a belated response to GM's extra-large luxury sport-ute, the Cadillac Escalade ESV, which had gone unchallenged on the domestic front since its 2003 introduction. These two are nearly identical in size, and they benefit from the same over-the-top approach to interior design, complete with leather-lined easy chairs and wide expanses of glossy wood. Yet, the Navigator L weighs 360 pounds more than its rival while offering 100 fewer horsepower and 50 fewer pound-feet of torque. In the me-too world of big, ritzy SUVs, this performance deficit could be a significant obstacle. The Lincoln does offer a few advantages of its own, though. Like the regular '07 Navigator, the L benefits from a stiffened frame and revised suspension and steering components. An independent five-link rear suspension gives it a civil ride on pavement, while allowing Lincoln to package in a fold-flat third-row seat -- something the Caddy does not have. The third row is even roomy enough to accommodate adult passengers.

This added level of convenience, along with the Lincoln's significantly lower price tag, is one of the main reasons to buy the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L instead of the Cadillac. Meanwhile, those more interested in performance will undoubtedly prefer the ESV and its 403-hp V8. Neither of these domestic entries is what we'd consider the end-all, be-all luxury sport-utility vehicle, though, and for those who don't need cargo capacity specs in the triple digits, the competitively priced Mercedes- Benz GL450 is worth a look. It's quicker, more agile and more refined, and it's just as useful for chauffeuring family and friends.