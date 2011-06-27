  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator L
  4. Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2007 Lincoln Navigator L Review

Pros & Cons

  • Genuinely upscale interior ambiance, comfortable seating in all three rows, 60/40-split third-row seat folds into floor, agile handling for its size.
  • Three-ton curb weight overburdens V8 engine, huge amount of exterior chrome pushes the taste barrier.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
Lincoln Navigator L for Sale
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$2,354 - $3,580
Used Navigator L for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

For luxury SUV buyers with large families and massive amounts of cargo to haul, it doesn't get any more practical than the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L. However, with middling vigor under the hood, this Lincoln feels like less of an indulgence than most of its competition.

Vehicle overview

Luxury SUVs don't get any larger than the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L. A new edition to the company's full-size SUV lineup, the seven-passenger Navigator L rides on a 12-inch-longer wheelbase than the regular Navigator, stretches 15 inches longer overall and offers an extra 24 cubic feet of cargo capacity. At first glance, it's easy to write off this 18.5-foot-long Navigator as another example of early-21st-century excess, especially with its overbearing chrome grille and 20-inch chrome wheels. However, Lincoln insists the Navigator L is a legitimate response to existing Navigator owners' demands for more space.

It's also a belated response to GM's extra-large luxury sport-ute, the Cadillac Escalade ESV, which had gone unchallenged on the domestic front since its 2003 introduction. These two are nearly identical in size, and they benefit from the same over-the-top approach to interior design, complete with leather-lined easy chairs and wide expanses of glossy wood. Yet, the Navigator L weighs 360 pounds more than its rival while offering 100 fewer horsepower and 50 fewer pound-feet of torque. In the me-too world of big, ritzy SUVs, this performance deficit could be a significant obstacle. The Lincoln does offer a few advantages of its own, though. Like the regular '07 Navigator, the L benefits from a stiffened frame and revised suspension and steering components. An independent five-link rear suspension gives it a civil ride on pavement, while allowing Lincoln to package in a fold-flat third-row seat -- something the Caddy does not have. The third row is even roomy enough to accommodate adult passengers.

This added level of convenience, along with the Lincoln's significantly lower price tag, is one of the main reasons to buy the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L instead of the Cadillac. Meanwhile, those more interested in performance will undoubtedly prefer the ESV and its 403-hp V8. Neither of these domestic entries is what we'd consider the end-all, be-all luxury sport-utility vehicle, though, and for those who don't need cargo capacity specs in the triple digits, the competitively priced Mercedes- Benz GL450 is worth a look. It's quicker, more agile and more refined, and it's just as useful for chauffeuring family and friends.

2007 Lincoln Navigator L models

A long-wheelbase version of the standard Navigator, the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L is available in a single trim level with either rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive. In standard configuration, it seats seven, with twin captain's chairs in the second row. A 40/20/40 second-row bench seat is a no-cost option for those who need eight-passenger capacity.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon HID headlights, power-folding running boards, power-retractable mirrors, leather upholstery, real wood interior trim, 10-way power front seats (with memory for the driver), dual-zone climate control up front (plus a separate air conditioner for the rear) and a nine-speaker audio system with an in-dash CD changer and an MP3 player input jack.

Major options include 20-inch chrome wheels, a navigation system, 14-speaker THX-certified audio system, a rear-seat entertainment system and Sirius Satellite Radio. Most of these items can be purchased separately, or you can buy them in packages. The Ultimate Package bundles a moonroof, a power rear liftgate, heated and cooled front seats and a power-fold feature for the third-row seat.

2007 Highlights

An extended-wheelbase version of the regular Navigator, the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L is a new model this year. Seven-passenger seating remains standard, but the L offers considerably more cargo room behind its third row.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Lincoln Navigator L comes with a 5.4-liter V8 that makes 300 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. It's matched to a new six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability. Buyers have a choice of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing). Fitted with the optional Class III/IV trailering package, a 2WD Lincoln Navigator L can tow up to 8,850 pounds, while 4x4s max out at 8,475.

Safety

Lincoln offers a comprehensive list of standard safety features for its flagship SUV, including stability control with a rollover sensor, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control, tire-pressure monitoring and power adjustable pedals. Airbag coverage includes front seat side airbags and three-row side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are also standard, but a rearview camera is not available. In federal government NHTSA crash tests, the Navigator received five out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions.

Driving

The 5.4-liter V8 is responsive, but no one would call the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L quick. Although acceleration is never more than adequate, power delivery is refined. The six-speed automatic serves up smooth shifts, but hunts a bit more than we'd like in passing situations. Considering that it weighs more than 6,000 pounds, the Navigator offers surprisingly secure and predictable handling around corners, although it's still a big vehicle and demands that you respect it as such. Ride quality is smooth and comfortable, and the cabin is well insulated from noise on the highway.

Interior

Up front, the square-shaped gauges and other dash details are clearly intended to be reminiscent of Lincoln's past, which could be good or bad, depending on your taste. Save for the somewhat chintzy metallic trim on the center stack, materials quality is solid, and the liberally applied wood trim is real. Passenger room is excellent, and for luxury SUV buyers who intend to make use of all three rows on a regular basis, the Navigator makes a lot of sense. Aware that many buyers are likely to use the Navigator L for transporting children, Lincoln incorporated several family-friendly features. A standard overhead console offers a parabolic conversation mirror so you can keep tabs on warring 10-year-olds in the third row. That third-row seat is large enough that you can actually sit back there with the kids as well, and there are still 42.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity with all three rows in use. When you need more than that, the third row folds in a convenient 60/40 split, yielding 86.3 cubic feet of space. With all the rear seats out of the way, there are an impressive 128.2 cubes -- second only to the Escalade ESV among luxury SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L.

5(71%)
4(0%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outdated, needs upgrades
jr17,03/26/2012
I bought the Nav thinking I would come to love it, but it never happened. The rear end, tail lights, looks really outdated. Make the taillights more stylish and make the rear window smaller. That giant window in back is getting old and boring. Add a back up cam, and make this more aerodynamic. I like Ford, and it drives nice, but the motor like the chassis is outdated. 300 hp for a vehicle this big? Come on, this think should have 350 hp with 15-17 mpg. If you can't get this., fire your engineers and hire someone else.. No more Ford for me.
Best SUV Yet
Mohamad,03/31/2009
I bought this car a couple of months ago after recently selling my 2003 Navigator because we thought we needed a more room because we are family of 7 and we always said we would get a bigger car. We tried the Escallade ESV and the GMC Yukon EL but when it came to it, the Navigator was best. I have 2 teenage kids who are really tall and love the room only in the Navigator because of our last one. This car is really good for travel. My family and I went on a 14 hour trip to Tennesse from Tampa and we went none stop with all 7 of us and also we took my nephew and all of our stuff that hit to the roof in the truck. It drove nice and smooth and it was even raining and I put alot of weight. Perfect!
Best SUV ever
abe,02/10/2007
this truck is fun to drive, smooth ride comfortable seats . I receive lots of compliments about this truck.
Way to go ford
1happyperson,03/01/2007
I've owned a 2004 navigator and this one blows the old one out the water. It has a ton of power and it never skips a beat, the 6 speed transmission shift with out any noise inside the cabin. Passing car will never be a problem with this car. The gas mileage is better than what you would think at 13 mpg. The exterior has a bold face that can't be beat, it looks more like a 100k car than a 60k car. From what I can see now the build quality is the best around, the cabin is so quite that you can here a pin drop. There is almost no outside noise even at speeds of 80 mph.The car feels safe and stable. The car fills so comfortable that it feels like your sitting on your living room chair. Go get it
See all 7 reviews of the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Lincoln Navigator L

Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L Overview

The Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L is offered in the following submodels: Navigator L SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lincoln Navigator LS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lincoln Navigator L for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L.

Can't find a used 2007 Lincoln Navigator Ls you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Navigator L for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,121.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,438.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Navigator L for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,693.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,768.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lincoln Navigator L?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Navigator L lease specials

Related Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles