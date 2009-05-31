Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L for Sale Near Me

Bayway Lincoln - Houston / Texas

This 2009 Lincoln Navigator L L boasts features like a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, parking assistance, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system and will not disappoint. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $10,429. Stay safe with this SUV 4X4's 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a ravishing white exterior along with a stone interior. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMFL285X9EJ00449

Stock: R17901A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

