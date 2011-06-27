Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L Consumer Reviews
best yet = love it
This is my fourth navigator and first "L". It is by far the best yet. I absolutely love this vehicle. The Navigation is so consumer friendly. My wife has a BMW 750 which pales in comparison. I drove a Cadillac Escalade as a rental for five days recently and did not like it at all. The sync system has features not to be believed. Lincoln you really did it right this time!
Great until Now
There appears to be a problem on these cars with the braking system. I bought it new in 2008 and do not use it exclusively as we have other vehicles. So the mileage is very low, 31.600 Suddenly last year brakes were very loose feeling and I had to go almost to floor to stop.....It was scary, I took it to 2 dealers, and another private mechanic. No one could find anything wrong although they both changed the master cylinder. the work was costly. They agreed with me that there was something not right. I got almost no support from Lincoln customer service rep. She did give me an x pin number which is a discount from Lincoln Dealers but is at their own discretion as to how much. We like the Navigator ride but do not trust the brakes, so are currently looking to buy another Navigator -- keeping our fingers crossed!!
