Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Navigator L Inventory
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|33.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Torque
|365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.9 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.7 in.
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|fixed with storage center armrest
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Front track
|67.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|128.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|6042 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7632 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|42.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|22.2 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1590 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|20.5 degrees
|Length
|223.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|78.1 in.
|Wheel base
|131.0 in.
|Width
|78.8 in.
|Rear track
|67.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P255/70R18 112H tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator L
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,120
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Related Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic