Estimated values
2009 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,289
|$6,828
|$7,795
|Clean
|$4,989
|$6,432
|$7,322
|Average
|$4,388
|$5,640
|$6,376
|Rough
|$3,787
|$4,848
|$5,431
Estimated values
2009 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,796
|$7,490
|$8,552
|Clean
|$5,467
|$7,056
|$8,034
|Average
|$4,809
|$6,187
|$6,996
|Rough
|$4,151
|$5,318
|$5,959